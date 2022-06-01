« previous next »
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 03:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:04 am
Yeah Ranieri and Conte both did it. Sacked soon afterwards though. In fact that was a culmination of six head coaches in 8 years winning the League and being sacked the next season. Not to worry though head coaches are likes buses there will always be another one along in a minute.

That is why players love them fall out out with a Ferguson, Guardiola or Klopp and you are bombed out. With a head coach you can stop trying keep your head down at the back of the bus stop and there will be another head coach along in a minute.

Bet you are glad you asked now.

Probably not though I forgot RAWK has changed. It is no longer about debate or interesting posts. It is no longer about aspiring to creating decent posts. In fact lengthy posts that show nuance or are researched are frowned upon. Royhendo years ago started a thread for people to highlight quality/important posts. Unsurprisingly it now goes months and usually years without additions.

Then again posters rarely even try to post something decent. Sadly RAWK for me has just become an extension of social media in which bantz and ridicule are the order of the day. I mean endless posts about his lack of hair are far more interesting than something as trivial as how the amount of power he is afforded will affect his ability to do the job going forward. Liverpool appointing their first ever head coach isn't worth debate when you stick to bantz. Life is far too short to engage your brain and make an effort. Much easier to become part of the mob and stick to bantz.

It just looks to me that you are looking for problems that don't exist and using absolute basket case clubs to back up your argument. PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid are not examples of clubs that ever gave managers/head coaches time and all 3 have sacked coaches after winning the League or in Chelseas case the CL.

None of us are getting uptight about it and instead are making jokes as none of us actually knows what it will work like, so why worry?. What we do know is that since he finished playing, he has worked as Head Coach and at Feyenoord he had final say on players.

Slot has a very very busy season coming up, so personally I'm all for our data teams doing all the hard work in identifying players and then giving the options to Slot. Also, we've already done a huge amount of work getting Liverpool 2.0 created, this is where we will develop from, not restart all over again. It's also likely a case that Slot will suggest a player he wants and the data team will crunch the numbers and then the decision will be made whether to sign or not. Whatever the system is, he was happy enough with it to sign a contract - if the Mancs had such a system in place, no way would Onana, Hojlund, Casemiro, Eriksen or Martinez being playing at OT and if Chelsea had this, they wouldn't have shite like Mudryk on 8 year contracts.

Klopp said it last week, at any other club than us, he'd have been fired for numerous seasons and you could see the scorn when he talked about Poch being fucked off after getting Chelsea to actually start playing well and qualifying for Europe. I really do not see us going down the hire and fire route, we as a club have seen how backing the manager/coach and giving him time works well and also seen how hire and fire messes teams up. Slot will have to absolutely fuck up for him to not be here long term.

I do agree that we will have a business model where an underforming coach can be removed and replaced and things won't change as we will have our "DNA" set, but surely that is a good thing?
Offline No666

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:24:06 pm
Today the club is celebrating the founding of the club. No way would we put out new Head Coach content today.  ;D
They could release all the content relating to the past managers and then, at the end, there would be a metaphorical huddle and out pops a smiling Arne Slot with a T-shirt saying 'Our Arne is a friend to all baldies.'
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 03:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:24:06 pm
Today the club is celebrating the founding of the club. No way would we put out new Head Coach content today.  ;D

As I posted in the Everton thread, they need to give us our 1890/91 league title back ;)

Offline Anthony

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 04:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm
Not just directed at you specifically but I can feel myself tiring of all the bald jokes already

Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:23:17 pm
Becoming old hat?

Or wearing thin?
Offline wipeman

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm
Not just directed at you specifically but I can feel myself tiring of all the bald jokes already

Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:23:17 pm
Becoming old hat?

Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 04:02:34 pm
Or wearing thin?

Are there bald jokes? I tried very hard to find them, in fact you could say I combed the forum.
Offline Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 05:03:11 pm »
Offline DLF

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 pm »
So we're still banging on about the corporate org chart?



Oracle is so Man City.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 06:05:46 pm »
Be funny if he's not coming
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 06:07:23 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:05:46 pm
Be funny if he's not coming

He changed his mind once Al sowed the seeds of doubt in his mind about being Head Coach and not Manager ;)

Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 06:10:20 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:05:46 pm
Be funny if he's not coming
???

He signed the contract. It's been confirmed. 
Offline farawayred

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 06:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:10:20 pm
???

He signed the contract. It's been confirmed. 
Maybe the legality of the hair transplant clause is being disputed?
Offline koptommy93

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:10:20 pm
???

He signed the contract. It's been confirmed. 
No?? Really???
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 06:17:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm
No?? Really???

Well the amount of crap i've seen from you over the years I wouldn't be suprised if you actually were being serious.  :P
Offline koptommy93

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 06:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:17:08 pm
Well the amount of crap i've seen from you over the years I wouldn't be suprised if you actually were being serious.  :P
So kind, but no-one on here has you beaten for sheer amount of bollocks spouted, don't worry.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 06:27:04 pm »
Posting other peoples crap doesn't make it my crap.  ;D
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:27:04 pm
Posting other peoples crap doesn't make it my crap.  ;D

Jen Chang?
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 06:34:53 pm »
 ;D

I'd need to find your letterbox Al.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:27:04 pm
Posting other peoples crap doesn't make it my crap.  ;D

Once you post it you own it ;D
Offline Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 06:42:42 pm »
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm »
It's still wild that whole Jen Chang thing ever happened
Offline Jean Girard

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 06:57:51 pm »
Do head coaches even do press conferences? We going to have to wait until pre-season? Been so long since we had an unveiling I can't remember
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 07:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 06:57:51 pm
Do head coaches even do press conferences? We going to have to wait until pre-season? Been so long since we had an unveiling I can't remember

Brendan had one pretty soon after he was appointed IIRC, Jurgen obviously started mid season so was straight away. Kloppo probably did them when Dortmunds Head Coach and Slot did at Feyenoord
Offline Jean Girard

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:05:14 pm
Brendan had one pretty soon after he was appointed IIRC, Jurgen obviously started mid season so was straight away. Kloppo probably did them when Dortmunds Head Coach and Slot did at Feyenoord

Been wracking my brain trying to remember Brendan's first summer. I might have been still cross about Kenny being relieved of his head coaching duties and checked out for a bit. I have no memory until the City 2-2. Did we lose badly to West Brom maybe too?
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 07:17:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:50:12 pm
As I posted in the Everton thread, they need to give us our 1890/91 league title back ;)



If only they'd stumped up the cash for the rent. All their future decades of pain & bitterness could have been avoided. Ah well, such is life.
Offline Agent99

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm »
Rodgers first press conference was on Friday 1st June 2012! Jesus I'm old  :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5lfYbVJN3x8?si=ISUth-hJd5a9CXpC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5lfYbVJN3x8?si=ISUth-hJd5a9CXpC</a>
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 08:43:47 pm »
Poor Arnes still just confirmed is he?  Hes not our man or the new guy or the next best thing hes just....confirmed. He exists.

Im so glad
that Arnes been confirmed
im so glad
that coach is just a word
He used to have some hair you know
but now its just the scalp on show
it vibes of seven haag but i feel fine

Now Arne said to me fuck all
he hasn't met the press at all
it nowt with which to work
and i feel fine

Now jurgen had a chat with him
till killer kicked him in the shin
Said stfu you'll ruin every-thing
Now Arne said to me fuck all
he hasn't met the press at all
it nowt with which to work
and i feel fine





Offline PaulF

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:43:47 pm
Poor Arnes still just confirmed is he?  Hes not our man or the new guy or the next best thing hes just....confirmed. He exists.

Im so glad
that Arnes been confirmed
im so glad
that coach is just a word
He used to have some hair you know
but now its just the scalp on show
it vibes of seven haag but i feel fine

Now Arne said to me fuck all
he hasn't met the press at all
it nowt with which to work
and i feel fine

Now jurgen had a chat with him
till killer kicked him in the shin
Said stfu you'll ruin every-thing
Now Arne said to me fuck all
he hasn't met the press at all
it nowt with which to work
and i feel fine







Just needs a decent tune that la 😁
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm »
Saturday is when he officially started - Champions League Final

Sunday -  Who works on a Sunday

Monday - Real Madrid announcing Mbappe + LFC Birthday

You can understand why the club are waiting on it to maximise attention on Slot.

Offline Fernando

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #948 on: Today at 01:13:04 am »
Can I please say, some of the posts over the last couple of pages or so have made my sides hurt from laughing. Thanks!

I love the pent up boredom resulting in caricatures of Slot's big baldy head. All said with love...
Online StL-Dono

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #949 on: Today at 04:16:09 am »
I haven't followed any of his press conferences (has he had one?) or what commentators are saying about him so I realize I should know this already but, is his first name pronounced with one syllable (Arn) or two (Arnie)? 

There's surely not an option for three syllables is there?
