Yeah Ranieri and Conte both did it. Sacked soon afterwards though. In fact that was a culmination of six head coaches in 8 years winning the League and being sacked the next season. Not to worry though head coaches are likes buses there will always be another one along in a minute.



That is why players love them fall out out with a Ferguson, Guardiola or Klopp and you are bombed out. With a head coach you can stop trying keep your head down at the back of the bus stop and there will be another head coach along in a minute.



Bet you are glad you asked now.



Probably not though I forgot RAWK has changed. It is no longer about debate or interesting posts. It is no longer about aspiring to creating decent posts. In fact lengthy posts that show nuance or are researched are frowned upon. Royhendo years ago started a thread for people to highlight quality/important posts. Unsurprisingly it now goes months and usually years without additions.



Then again posters rarely even try to post something decent. Sadly RAWK for me has just become an extension of social media in which bantz and ridicule are the order of the day. I mean endless posts about his lack of hair are far more interesting than something as trivial as how the amount of power he is afforded will affect his ability to do the job going forward. Liverpool appointing their first ever head coach isn't worth debate when you stick to bantz. Life is far too short to engage your brain and make an effort. Much easier to become part of the mob and stick to bantz.



It just looks to me that you are looking for problems that don't exist and using absolute basket case clubs to back up your argument. PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid are not examples of clubs that ever gave managers/head coaches time and all 3 have sacked coaches after winning the League or in Chelseas case the CL.None of us are getting uptight about it and instead are making jokes as none of us actually knows what it will work like, so why worry?. What we do know is that since he finished playing, he has worked as Head Coach and at Feyenoord he had final say on players.Slot has a very very busy season coming up, so personally I'm all for our data teams doing all the hard work in identifying players and then giving the options to Slot. Also, we've already done a huge amount of work getting Liverpool 2.0 created, this is where we will develop from, not restart all over again. It's also likely a case that Slot will suggest a player he wants and the data team will crunch the numbers and then the decision will be made whether to sign or not. Whatever the system is, he was happy enough with it to sign a contract - if the Mancs had such a system in place, no way would Onana, Hojlund, Casemiro, Eriksen or Martinez being playing at OT and if Chelsea had this, they wouldn't have shite like Mudryk on 8 year contracts.Klopp said it last week, at any other club than us, he'd have been fired for numerous seasons and you could see the scorn when he talked about Poch being fucked off after getting Chelsea to actually start playing well and qualifying for Europe. I really do not see us going down the hire and fire route, we as a club have seen how backing the manager/coach and giving him time works well and also seen how hire and fire messes teams up. Slot will have to absolutely fuck up for him to not be here long term.I do agree that we will have a business model where an underforming coach can be removed and replaced and things won't change as we will have our "DNA" set, but surely that is a good thing?