Have they ever publicly acknowledged their role in this, to the point they admitted it was a really bad idea? I think there's plenty of "insider" information on it, but I imagine the most they would say is that it turned out Hodgson wasn't a good fit for the club, rather than accept he was a shit-for-brains manager who shouldn't have been within five miles of our fucking dugout?



I dont believe theyve ever said we were wrong  .they must have been privy to a lot of the turmoil and going ons behind the scenes at that time and yet they still thought it was a good idea not to back Rafa and side with the cancers and laud Hodgson as the answer to our prayers.meanwhile the rest of us could see from space that this was a disaster waiting to happen and so it proved.Gerrard and carragher have definitely had a free pass on this one ,stevens exploits on the pitch absolutely gives him credit in the bank as he single handedly on many occasions carried us .carra ,well I think we can judge him now the way he performs for his sky paymasters,hell just sell himself to the highest bidder and Im alright Jack.but theyve never called out Hodgson time here at all for the disaster it was and their role in it yet they couldnt badmouth and plot against Rafa quick enough during that period and have made a few snide digs about him since about his cold man manager style.An awful time for a club and very sad to think that two club  legends  were a part of the problem and have not been called out on it since.