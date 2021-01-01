« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #880
Quote from: NickoH
Can he win Manager of the Year even though he's not a manager? :)

No, but he's a shoe in for head coach of the year
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #881
Hodgson was the 'won't rock the boat' candidate the executives wanted in place to sell the club. Unfortunately, he did rock the boat, by inane comments that displayed in flashing neon how little he understood the supporters and the culture of the club. The big mistake (or the one that compounded the initial appointment) was FSG not taking advantage of the negotiated clause that would have allowed them to get rid the moment they came in.

Anyway, be good to have some new content from the club today, so we can assess our new manager, and his acceptance of the set-up surrounding him, from a position of information.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #882
Do we think they are leaving it all until some of the lads are back off holiday?

I mean, no one will have met him yet right? Though I'm sure he's had calls with the leadership group. I'm sure I've read comments from Virg saying that and how he's been told he is still wanted and is still the captain.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #883
Quote from: Red Beret
Have they ever publicly acknowledged their role in this, to the point they admitted it was a really bad idea? I think there's plenty of "insider" information on it, but I imagine the most they would say is that it turned out Hodgson wasn't a good fit for the club, rather than accept he was a shit-for-brains manager who shouldn't have been within five miles of our fucking dugout?
I dont believe theyve ever said we were wrong  .they must have been privy to a lot of the turmoil and going ons behind the scenes at that time and yet they still thought it was a good idea not to back Rafa and side with the cancers and laud Hodgson as the answer to our prayers.meanwhile the rest of us could see from space that this was a disaster waiting to happen and so it proved.
Gerrard and carragher have definitely had a free pass on this one ,stevens exploits on the pitch absolutely gives him credit in the bank as he single handedly on many occasions carried us .carra ,well I think we can judge him now the way he performs for his sky paymasters,hell just sell himself to the highest bidder and Im alright Jack.but theyve never called out Hodgson time here at all for the disaster it was and their role in it yet they couldnt badmouth and plot against Rafa quick enough during that period and have made a few snide digs about him since about his cold man manager style.
An awful time for a club and very sad to think that two club  legends  were a part of the problem and have not been called out on it since.
