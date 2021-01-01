Hodgson was the 'won't rock the boat' candidate the executives wanted in place to sell the club. Unfortunately, he did rock the boat, by inane comments that displayed in flashing neon how little he understood the supporters and the culture of the club. The big mistake (or the one that compounded the initial appointment) was FSG not taking advantage of the negotiated clause that would have allowed them to get rid the moment they came in.
Anyway, be good to have some new content from the club today, so we can assess our new manager, and his acceptance of the set-up surrounding him, from a position of information.