I remember looking forward to seeing Cole play for us. Thought he had some bright moments at the end of the 2009/10 season and, getting him fit, I thought we'd see something close to his best.



That's all before I knew he was taking us for a ride, chain smoking and piling on the pounds for a highly paid professional athlete was daylight robbery.



A disgrace of a player, he epitomised the sh*t show at the club during that time.