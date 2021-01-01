https://x.com/LFC/status/1797185227183243459
This confirms it, Slot is our first ever manager to be fully bald.
I think FSG must be held to account and asked why we've hired a bald manager Head Coach when we've always had ones with hair before.Hicks and Gillett tried to get Rafa to shave his head yerknow
I;m saving you from Al.
That penultimate line is about the closest Roy will ever get to the Success has many Fathers Banner (apart from the Sky abomination that is)
That Bill Barkley top left there looks like he could really party!
Who?
Can we just remove Hodgson from that? it was barely 6 months. We can all agree that it just didn't happen
Ronnie Moran was a great servant to the club for decades but was only ever in a caretaker role I guess if you include him then you'll have to include Hodgson.
Who?
