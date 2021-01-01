« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #840 on: Today at 03:23:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:48 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1797185227183243459



That Bill Barkley top left there looks like he could really party!
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #841 on: Today at 03:24:16 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:20:27 pm
This confirms it, Slot is our first ever manager to be fully bald.

I think FSG must be held to account and asked why we've hired a bald manager when we've always had ones with hair before.

Hicks and Gillett tried to get Rafa to shave his head yerknow
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #842 on: Today at 03:25:17 pm
I;m saving you from Al.

Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:24:16 pm
I think FSG must be held to account and asked why we've hired a bald manager Head Coach when we've always had ones with hair before.

Hicks and Gillett tried to get Rafa to shave his head yerknow
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #843 on: Today at 03:26:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:17 pm
I;m saving you from Al.


Nothing can save any of us from Al
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #844 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm
That penultimate line is about the closest Roy will ever get to the Success has many Fathers Banner (apart from the Sky abomination that is)
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #845 on: Today at 04:00:37 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 03:54:26 pm
That penultimate line is about the closest Roy will ever get to the Success has many Fathers Banner (apart from the Sky abomination that is)

Still winds me up that he was ever Liverpool manager. Hate him to this day.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #846 on: Today at 04:00:45 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:23:00 pm
That Bill Barkley top left there looks like he could really party!

You mean the guy who was Club Secretary rather than Manager?
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #847 on: Today at 04:09:05 pm
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #848 on: Today at 04:14:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:48 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1797185227183243459



William Edward Barclay must be happy he's no longer the only Liverpool manager to manage Everton.
:D

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #849 on: Today at 04:15:12 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:56:57 pm
Can we just remove Hodgson from that? it was barely 6 months. We can all agree that it just didn't happen

Ronnie Moran was a great servant to the club for decades but was only ever in a caretaker role I guess if you include him then you'll have to include Hodgson.   
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #850 on: Today at 04:42:02 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:24:16 pm
I think FSG must be held to account and asked why we've hired a bald manager when we've always had ones with hair before.

Hicks and Gillett tried to get Rafa to shave his head yerknow
The way he pronounced Manager sounded like "man of hair" as well. He knew what he was saying.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #851 on: Today at 04:55:21 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 04:15:12 pm
Ronnie Moran was a great servant to the club for decades but was only ever in a caretaker role I guess if you include him then you'll have to include Hodgson.

In that case, we need to include Phil Thompson as well for the few months he managed the club during the 2001-02 season while Houllier was recovering from a heart attack.
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #852 on: Today at 05:02:37 pm
