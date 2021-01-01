The Athletic: Klopp wanted to sign Brandt over Salah in 2017, Michael Edwards convinced him otherwise



Stop with the nonsensical scaremongering



I said I wouldn't add anything but will make an exception for you.Klopp speaks to every Liverpool signing.It allows the 50-year-old, who rates himself as a people person, to dissect the players character, with Mohamed Salah a good recent example:I always meet the player before we sign.because I have a good feeling for people. It was a fantastic talk.Hes open, smiling all the time. He has crazy curls but hes a really nice boy. He also looked much more mature than it says on his passport. Twenty-four? I was: Wow, really?We talked for three hours about everything from his family to my family and at the endSalah over Brandt is a perfect example of the system with the manager choosing the players working. We were looking for a wide attacker. Klopp put forward Brandt as an example of a player who would fit the bill. The recruitment team and the analytics team then went away and identified the best candidate. Klopp spoke to him entered into a football agreement which outlined what was expected from each party and the player and the coach agreed to work together. Klopp the manager then decided that we should sign Salah.That is totally different to what we have now. Managers and Sporting Directors are judged in different ways. Damien Comolli managed to turn both Spurs and the St Ettiene from teams on the verge of the CL to relegation certainties. He was brought here not because his teams were successful but because they sold players for huge profits with Bale being the prime example.Jol a fellow Dutch Head Coach talking about Comolli."I felt the squad would be unbalanced with these signings," Jol said, "and it proved to be the case." During the off-season Tottenham spent £30m on Darren Bent, Younes Kaboul, Adel Taarabt and Kevin Boateng, none of whom have had any significant impact at White Hart Lane so far."The new manager will probably come to the same conclusion and the club will go out in January and buy the two players I felt we needed," Jol added. "When Frank Arnesen [who was Comolli's predecessor before moving to Chelsea] was director of football we spoke together about the players to bring to the club. But I did not have the same relationship with the next man."I think the club wanted to invest in younger players because they wanted to make money on them in the future. The decisions were not being made for football reasons. I knew that in the summer and I realised my position was becoming very difficult."Another example would be Benitez who spoke about asking for a table and getting a lamp. What people are ignoring is that English clubs having a manager who has a far bigger say than their foreign counterparts is one of the big attractions. Benitez left a team that had won 2 La Ligas and a UEFA Cup in three seasons to join us because he wanted more control.His reaction when they tried to remove that power was to spend an entire press conference repeating one phrase."As always I am focused on training and coaching my team."Would we have been able to recruit Benitez and won number 5 if we offered him the role of Head Coach with someone else buying the players?. Would we have been able to recruit Klopp and win number 6 if we had offered Klopp the role of Head Coach with someone else buying the players?Above all would Klopp have agreed to a demotion to Head Coach with Hughes signing the players if he had stayed?I mean why not if it is just about semantics?To the mods a polite suggestion maybe it would be better to float this off into another topic of its own to prevent it from clogging up the Slot thread.