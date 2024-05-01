« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 51439 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:53:29 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:23:04 am
Whilst I dont shave my head, due to natural baldness I keep it close cropped.

Nothing worse than an old bald guy with a scraggy comb over, except maybe an old bald guy with a scraggy comb over and wildly protruding nasal and ear hair.
You've shattered my illusions now, Howard. I had you down as having a rather impressive Ralph Coates comb over.  ;)
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:04:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm
Yeah, not sure if that was related to the backroom staff or not (I know there was a lot of talk about it, but it was just talk) or other factors, such as players being overworked (because it wasn't just us who had ridiculous injuries last season) or bad luck at least in part (Jota and Jones getting injured at Brentford, Mac Allister at Sheffield United, Robertson on International duty and then Saka causing Tsimikas to get injured).

I guess we'll find out this season. It'd be a huge help if we sorted our injuries, even without the new signings.

The Trent one seemed one we should have done better on, the club has too many players who go out with a seemingly soft injury and then its months they are out!

But yes some luck wouldnt go amiss either.

Constant instability in our lineup for me is one of the reasons we couldnt build up and maintain consistency.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:11:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:04:55 am
The Trent one seemed one we should have done better on, the club has too many players who go out with a seemingly soft injury and then its months they are out!

But yes some luck wouldnt go amiss either.

Constant instability in our lineup for me is one of the reasons we couldnt build up and maintain consistency.

Injuries are weird though - I did the cartilage in my right knee while on holiday, had physio, she cleared me to restart my running, I twisted the knee on a hole in the pavement and tore my MCL. Stupid little things can mess you right up.
Offline Illmatic

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:19:07 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on May 30, 2024, 12:19:23 am
If we offered him the position of manager, he'd take one look at us and go:

"TF outta here! How and when would I be expected to do my job then!?"

People don't realize that young continentals have no real idea of the position of manager, which also includes managing the scouting team, heading recruitement, being in charge of the ground staff, being the head of football operations at all levels, etc...

Did Klopp have all these responsibilities with us? the manager/head coach thing is largely comes down to choice of words really. The person who coaches and picks the team is generally known as the manager in English/British football regardless of how much or how little they do of all the other stuff.

Having a combination of football/sporting/technical director's supporting the person with primary responsibility for picking the team makes sense regardless of wether their job title is head coach, or manager. Thats just the modern beast that is football. 
Offline JP!

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:29:31 am »
Oh god, not again, please god...
Offline John C

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:31:40 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:29:31 am
Oh god, not again, please god...
;D
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:33:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:53:29 am
You've shattered my illusions now, Howard. I had you down as having a rather impressive Ralph Coates comb over.  ;)

Ralph Coates, theres a blast from the past.

In early match going days I modelled my hair style on Ian St John and in the 70s had the Keegan perm - that may well have contributed to my incipient baldness in my mid thirties.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:36:34 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:29:31 am
Oh god, not again, please god...

Its like an episode of the Brittas Empire when Gordon is trying to restructure staffing at the Whitburn New Town Leisure Centre.
Offline Peabee

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:46:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:19:39 am
Do Arne, and Ten Hag 'go' for that bald look? Or is it that they just don't have any hair?  Genuine question, and I've never dared asked a baldy face to face!

I do the same with fat people. I ask them do they eat too much or is it just a look.

And ugly people. I ask them were they in a horrible accident or is it just a look.

Also, Gingers. Did they fall in a vat of carrot juice or is it a look.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
The Slot era starts today :D

Like Jürgen said, we have to go all in from day one.
Offline mightymoose1972

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:56:41 am »
First day in the new job, good luck Arne
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #771 on: Today at 01:15:59 pm »
Surprised there's not been any media stuff. Usually the proper start of a new campaign is July 1st ... at least that's what Football Manager has told me  ;)
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #772 on: Today at 01:20:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:15:59 pm
Surprised there's not been any media stuff. Usually the proper start of a new campaign is July 1st ... at least that's what Football Manager has told me  ;)

He was here last weekend, stayed in Aughton and went to Kirkby so they must have done some media stuff, thought they'd be all out today
Offline PaulF

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #773 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:46:59 am
I do the same with fat people. I ask them do they eat too much or is it just a look.

And ugly people. I ask them were they in a horrible accident or is it just a look.

Also, Gingers. Did they fall in a vat of carrot juice or is it a look.

Sorry. I wasn't trying to be offensive.
So Howard Phillips has confused it though. He says he's bald, but keeps it close cropped.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #774 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:25:30 pm
Sorry. I wasn't trying to be offensive.
So Howard Phillips has confused it though. He says he's bald, but keeps it close cropped.



Yeah keeps it close cropped. ;)
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #775 on: Today at 01:56:50 pm »
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #776 on: Today at 01:59:00 pm »
This is Arne's world now. Come on boss, take us back to the top of the tree.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #777 on: Today at 03:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:56:50 pm

And what a head it is.  I now understand why Zidane couldnt resist Barthezs shiny dome   :lickin
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #778 on: Today at 03:18:01 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:10:21 pm
And what a head it is.  I now understand why Zidane couldnt resist Barthezs shiny dome   :lickin

You just wanna rub it
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #779 on: Today at 03:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:56:50 pm


Isnt Arnes head more wholesome and healthy looking than the ginger fuzz coloured dome topping off Dyches noggin?
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #780 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm »
Where is he man. Gonna turn into a Kate Middleton conspiracy theorist in a minute. Is Slot even in Liverpool? Is he alive? Prove it god dammit.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #781 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
It's the weekend. They will save the good stuff for next week.
Offline Peabee

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #782 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:25:30 pm
Sorry. I wasn't trying to be offensive.
So Howard Phillips has confused it though. He says he's bald, but keeps it close cropped.

I'm only messing with you.

Howard just can't be arsed shaving his head every day.  ;D
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #783 on: Today at 04:34:46 pm »
Slot with hair.




Slot with half and half.

Online Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #784 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
Steve Bull vibes from that second pic.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #785 on: Today at 04:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:37:17 pm
Steve Bull vibes from that second pic.
I was thinking Pepe Reina
