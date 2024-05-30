« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 49998 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,645
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:53:29 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:23:04 am
Whilst I dont shave my head, due to natural baldness I keep it close cropped.

Nothing worse than an old bald guy with a scraggy comb over, except maybe an old bald guy with a scraggy comb over and wildly protruding nasal and ear hair.
You've shattered my illusions now, Howard. I had you down as having a rather impressive Ralph Coates comb over.  ;)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:04:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm
Yeah, not sure if that was related to the backroom staff or not (I know there was a lot of talk about it, but it was just talk) or other factors, such as players being overworked (because it wasn't just us who had ridiculous injuries last season) or bad luck at least in part (Jota and Jones getting injured at Brentford, Mac Allister at Sheffield United, Robertson on International duty and then Saka causing Tsimikas to get injured).

I guess we'll find out this season. It'd be a huge help if we sorted our injuries, even without the new signings.

The Trent one seemed one we should have done better on, the club has too many players who go out with a seemingly soft injury and then its months they are out!

But yes some luck wouldnt go amiss either.

Constant instability in our lineup for me is one of the reasons we couldnt build up and maintain consistency.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,778
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:11:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:04:55 am
The Trent one seemed one we should have done better on, the club has too many players who go out with a seemingly soft injury and then its months they are out!

But yes some luck wouldnt go amiss either.

Constant instability in our lineup for me is one of the reasons we couldnt build up and maintain consistency.

Injuries are weird though - I did the cartilage in my right knee while on holiday, had physio, she cleared me to restart my running, I twisted the knee on a hole in the pavement and tore my MCL. Stupid little things can mess you right up.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:19:07 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on May 30, 2024, 12:19:23 am
If we offered him the position of manager, he'd take one look at us and go:

"TF outta here! How and when would I be expected to do my job then!?"

People don't realize that young continentals have no real idea of the position of manager, which also includes managing the scouting team, heading recruitement, being in charge of the ground staff, being the head of football operations at all levels, etc...

Did Klopp have all these responsibilities with us? the manager/head coach thing is largely comes down to choice of words really. The person who coaches and picks the team is generally known as the manager in English/British football regardless of how much or how little they do of all the other stuff.

Having a combination of football/sporting/technical director's supporting the person with primary responsibility for picking the team makes sense regardless of wether their job title is head coach, or manager. Thats just the modern beast that is football. 
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:29:31 am »
Oh god, not again, please god...
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,475
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:31:40 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:29:31 am
Oh god, not again, please god...
;D
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,560
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:33:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:53:29 am
You've shattered my illusions now, Howard. I had you down as having a rather impressive Ralph Coates comb over.  ;)

Ralph Coates, theres a blast from the past.

In early match going days I modelled my hair style on Ian St John and in the 70s had the Keegan perm - that may well have contributed to my incipient baldness in my mid thirties.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,560
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:36:34 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:29:31 am
Oh god, not again, please god...

Its like an episode of the Brittas Empire when Gordon is trying to restructure staffing at the Whitburn New Town Leisure Centre.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 