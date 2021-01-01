He's not the manager though, he's the head coach. Is he actually allowed to do that without Edwards' sign-off?
The last 2 pages have shown this is going to be a very, very long summer. Utter horseshit.
'Twas ever gunna be thus- in fact, thusfar it has gone pretty well. These are minor "disputes" as we try and understand things and make ourselves heard.
I expected us to be at each others' throats across the entire Liverpool....erm "dom", for weeks- even before Kloppo's farewell!
A new appointment, a little-understood role, mixed with silly season- in a cup year? Yeah, chaos on the streets until the footy starts!
That was/is inevitable.