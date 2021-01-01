I think Szoboszlai could play as a wide attacker. Jones as part of a double pivot, and Elliott or Gravenberch as a 10. I'm not curious about who we will buy, but how Slot will allocate who we have now to get more from them.
Agree wrt Szoboslai. If I remember correctly, he was quite an accomplished attacker down the right before he came here. Scored most of his goals down that way too.
Klopp could've prolly played him there, but he was never going to do that with Mo on the wing.
But he can also perhaps play a 10 or something.