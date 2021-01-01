« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 46060 times)

Online Bennett

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 06:45:00 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:37:18 am
A lot of talk seems to be that this guy plays 4-2-3-1 but it feels like the squad seems to have been built for 4-3-3.

I don't know where you put Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai in that system. Let alone all the young lads we have coming through playing 4-3-3 in the academy. Then again... I might be overstating the case in terms of how different it is.

Szobo and Elliott are fine for the 10 role. In fact, a 4-2-3-1 suits both better than a 4-3-3 as there is less defensive responsibility on their shoulders. Curtis is also more than fine in a double pivot. Not sure on Gravenberch, mind.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 06:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
Can you explain why Arteta and Pochetino were happy to be promoted from Head Coach to Manager at Arsenal and Spurs respectively?

Honestly, why would anyone care if he's called "head coach" or "manager"? 
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 06:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:45:08 pm
Honestly, why would anyone care if he's called "head coach" or "manager"?

Its a dig at Edwards, FSGs stooge, getting all the power.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:45:08 pm
Honestly, why would anyone care if he's called "head coach" or "manager"? 

The point isn't the title it is that Slot does not have the final say on transfers like his predecessors had. It is a fundamental change in how we operate.

From the Times.

Like all the candidates Liverpool spoke to during their process of recruiting Jürgen Klopps successor, Slot is presently a head coach rather than a manager. The plan is for him to focus on coaching and preparing Liverpools first team while reporting to a sporting director, Richard Hughes, who will oversee recruitment and other aspects of the football department.
Offline Giono

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:42:57 am
Yeah, I think we all waiting to see how we're going to deal with that.
This is from a reddit post from about a year ago, when there wasn't any Slot/Liverpool talk:
Personally, I think his stye of play is nothing like Pep's.

Anyway, number 10 is going to be ... interesting...
That would be Macca?
I've read a few times that he has strict rules, and he will stop training sessions to restart if they're not being observed, even a few times:

And:

Fantastic stuff from reddit. Thanks. This makes me very hopeful.

Although his tactics may have been influenced by the player quality available to him and hopefully he adjusts. But if he could eliminate excessive back passing and promote one touch playmaking along the ground it would be great.
Offline DTRed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 07:04:25 pm »
If he's a winner of shiny things, nobody will care what his title is. Does anybody care now?
Offline RedG13

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 07:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm
I think Szoboszlai could play as a wide attacker. Jones as part of a double pivot, and Elliott or Gravenberch as a 10. I'm not curious about who we will buy, but how Slot will allocate who we have now to get more from them.
Szoboszlai  doesnt get enough quality shots to be a consistent wide player. It sounds like role wise there 1 Midfielder who deeper and 2 in the half spaces with an inverted Full back so 4231 or 433 it doesnt matter role wise doesnt seem like much is changing.
ALso KLopp 433 at the start role wise was 2 Midfielder stayed behind the ball more then it changed to 1 with an inverted FB.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm
The point isn't the title it is that Slot does not have the final say on transfers like his predecessors had. It is a fundamental change in how we operate.

From the Times.

Like all the candidates Liverpool spoke to during their process of recruiting Jürgen Klopps successor, Slot is presently a head coach rather than a manager. The plan is for him to focus on coaching and preparing Liverpools first team while reporting to a sporting director, Richard Hughes, who will oversee recruitment and other aspects of the football department.

yes, we all know that already. 
Offline Jean Girard

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 09:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm
He's already in Liverpool...or Fornby. He was pictured at restaurant last week and has been visting Anfield and Kirkby this week.

I knew you'd know where he is! :wave
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 10:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:12:09 pm
That's an entirly diffrent question ...
"Altogether!" ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 09:45:03 pm
I knew you'd know where he is! :wave

If this is your way of saying I have no life...you'd be correct.  ;D


Offline JP!

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 10:16:03 pm »
Is Al still running this 'head coach' shit into the ground?

Please, mate, give it a rest. Get help. It's not healthy.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm
I think Szoboszlai could play as a wide attacker. Jones as part of a double pivot, and Elliott or Gravenberch as a 10. I'm not curious about who we will buy, but how Slot will allocate who we have now to get more from them.


Agree wrt Szoboslai. If I remember correctly, he was quite an accomplished attacker down the right before he came here. Scored most of his goals down that way too.

Klopp could've prolly played him there, but he was never going to do that with Mo on the wing.
But he can also perhaps play a 10 or something.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 10:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm
The point isn't the title it is that Slot does not have the final say on transfers like his predecessors had. It is a fundamental change in how we operate.

From the Times.

Like all the candidates Liverpool spoke to during their process of recruiting Jürgen Klopps successor, Slot is presently a head coach rather than a manager. The plan is for him to focus on coaching and preparing Liverpools first team while reporting to a sporting director, Richard Hughes, who will oversee recruitment and other aspects of the football department.

That's how we've been set up for years. Klopp and even Rodgers focused on coaching the first team squad. They never oversaw the recruitment team but no player was bought for the first team without their sign-off.
Offline Giono

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #694 on: Today at 03:36:47 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm
Agree wrt Szoboslai. If I remember correctly, he was quite an accomplished attacker down the right before he came here. Scored most of his goals down that way too.

Klopp could've prolly played him there, but he was never going to do that with Mo on the wing.
But he can also perhaps play a 10 or something.

I think part of Dom's late season burn out was doing a lot of defensive running to cover the right side with Mo up front and an inverted Trent. He ran his but off down the right. I would be curious to see him with fresh legs as a right attacker. I don't see him as a 10 as his passing is not as valuable as his movement and his shot.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #695 on: Today at 09:54:52 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:45:08 pm
Honestly, why would anyone care if he's called "head coach" or "manager"? 
He's not the manager, he's a very naughty boy!
Online Agent99

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #696 on: Today at 09:58:06 am »
Quote
Former Ajax midfielder Marciano Vink has explained how Slot manages players. He revealed how the Dutchman isnt afraid to substitute underperforming stars.

Its going to be a lot similar to Klopp but this is going to be even more exciting if he gets the time because in the beginning, hes going to substitute players if they dont bring what he wants," Vink, who now commentates on the Dutch game, told ESPN.

"Hes really hard on that. If you dont bring what he wants and what he demands, hes substituting, it doesnt matter who you are or how big youre name is."
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #697 on: Today at 10:10:01 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:58:06 am


Manager makes subs to get an under performer off shocker!
