Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 44408 times)

Online Bennett

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #680 on: Today at 06:45:00 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:37:18 am
A lot of talk seems to be that this guy plays 4-2-3-1 but it feels like the squad seems to have been built for 4-3-3.

I don't know where you put Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai in that system. Let alone all the young lads we have coming through playing 4-3-3 in the academy. Then again... I might be overstating the case in terms of how different it is.

Szobo and Elliott are fine for the 10 role. In fact, a 4-2-3-1 suits both better than a 4-3-3 as there is less defensive responsibility on their shoulders. Curtis is also more than fine in a double pivot. Not sure on Gravenberch, mind.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #681 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:07:43 pm
Can you explain why Arteta and Pochetino were happy to be promoted from Head Coach to Manager at Arsenal and Spurs respectively?

Honestly, why would anyone care if he's called "head coach" or "manager"? 
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #682 on: Today at 06:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:45:08 pm
Honestly, why would anyone care if he's called "head coach" or "manager"?

Its a dig at Edwards, FSGs stooge, getting all the power.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #683 on: Today at 06:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:45:08 pm
Honestly, why would anyone care if he's called "head coach" or "manager"? 

The point isn't the title it is that Slot does not have the final say on transfers like his predecessors had. It is a fundamental change in how we operate.

From the Times.

Like all the candidates Liverpool spoke to during their process of recruiting Jürgen Klopps successor, Slot is presently a head coach rather than a manager. The plan is for him to focus on coaching and preparing Liverpools first team while reporting to a sporting director, Richard Hughes, who will oversee recruitment and other aspects of the football department.
Online Giono

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #684 on: Today at 06:53:35 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:42:57 am
Yeah, I think we all waiting to see how we're going to deal with that.
This is from a reddit post from about a year ago, when there wasn't any Slot/Liverpool talk:
Personally, I think his stye of play is nothing like Pep's.

Anyway, number 10 is going to be ... interesting...
That would be Macca?
I've read a few times that he has strict rules, and he will stop training sessions to restart if they're not being observed, even a few times:

And:

Fantastic stuff from reddit. Thanks. This makes me very hopeful.

Although his tactics may have been influenced by the player quality available to him and hopefully he adjusts. But if he could eliminate excessive back passing and promote one touch playmaking along the ground it would be great.
