Honestly, why would anyone care if he's called "head coach" or "manager"?



The point isn't the title it is that Slot does not have the final say on transfers like his predecessors had. It is a fundamental change in how we operate.From the Times.Like all the candidates Liverpool spoke to during their process of recruiting Jürgen Klopps successor, Slot is presently a head coach rather than a manager. The plan is for him to focus on coaching and preparing Liverpools first team while reporting to a sporting director, Richard Hughes, who will oversee recruitment and other aspects of the football department.