Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed

Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #640 on: Today at 07:13:58 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:19:23 am
If we offered him the position of manager, he'd take one look at us and go:

"TF outta here! How and when would I be expected to do my job then!?"

People don't realize that young continentals have no real idea of the position of manager, which also includes managing the scouting team, heading recruitement, being in charge of the ground staff, being the head of football operations at all levels, etc...
They are not used to that concept. They have not been introduced to that and their training and preparation does not include that, so they have no desire to fill such a position. How does one sell that position to someone such as Slot, Amorim, etc?
You can't! They will not accept it. It's not how they understand their position and responsibilities as part of an effective team. That is not their mindset.

If you're applying for the position of Accountant, rock up at your potential suitor, and they tell you that you're also in charge of running the company's day-to-day, in charge of departments, managing the office staff, heading recruitement, in charge of devising new policies and business strategies, etc- you'd either decline immediately, or a few daring ones would try their hand at it, but only if the salary goes hand-in-hand. (and ultimately fail)
You don't have the training for that. You've not been prepared for that, nor does your occupation and career cater for that.

When you read all those responsibilities it does make sense to spread them out, Arteta started as a head coach and got promoted to manager maybe for the exact reasons youve said. I doubt that happens here though, I think Edwards wants the load shared, however hes got a big job to ensure everyone works together over the next few years.
Offline latortuga

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:20:49 am »
A couple of things that I really like the sound of with Slot...

- He has a system of play, but he also doesn't have a system of play in that he coaches his teams to try different approaches - slow build-up / long balls - in order to confuse and expose the opposition.   

- Both his Alkmaar and Feyenoord teams show in the data that they are really tough teams to play through and score against.  It's kind of stating the obvious, but we are crying out for someone to take us in this direction.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #642 on: Today at 08:29:48 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:20:49 am
A couple of things that I really like the sound of with Slot...

- He has a system of play, but he also doesn't have a system of play in that he coaches his teams to try different approaches - slow build-up / long balls - in order to confuse and expose the opposition.   

- Both his Alkmaar and Feyenoord teams show in the data that they are really tough teams to play through and score against.  It's kind of stating the obvious, but we are crying out for someone to take us in this direction.

Well I remember the halcyon season when we only concede sixteen.

Nothing wears down potential opponents knowing theyll have their work cut out to even get one, never mind scoring  first on umpteen occasions.
Offline lamonti

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #643 on: Today at 08:37:18 am »
A lot of talk seems to be that this guy plays 4-2-3-1 but it feels like the squad seems to have been built for 4-3-3.

I don't know where you put Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai in that system. Let alone all the young lads we have coming through playing 4-3-3 in the academy. Then again... I might be overstating the case in terms of how different it is.
Offline lamonti

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:38:28 am »
Looking forward to hearing this fella talk a bit. Hope he doesn't sound like Steve McLaren.


Feels like the club have managed the last couple of weeks of Jürgen well enough. Definitely everyone needed a week of vaccuum at least after Kloppo's big emotional farewell to take a deep breath, wipe away the tears and so on.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:40:33 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:20:49 am
slow build-up / long balls - in order to confuse and expose the opposition.   
Not sure about the long ball, I think Slot is very much opposed to it as they had the least amount of long balls in the league.

For me this is a good thing. At our peak we had 3 incredibly athletic midfielders sweeping up everything behind front 3 thus protecting the back 4. Now we don't necessarily have this so we weren't as good defensively last season.

With new approach I think we'll be looking for extra passes in the middle to have time to get into our shape and be organized when we lose the ball - if we can execute this correctly we'll definitely improve defensively.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #646 on: Today at 08:52:51 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:29:48 am
Well I remember the halcyon season when we only concede sixteen.

Nothing wears down potential opponents knowing theyll have their work cut out to even get one, never mind scoring  first on umpteen occasions.

And nothing wears down forwards more than knowing they have to score at least twice every game to win
Offline Bennett

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:55:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:52:51 am
And nothing wears down forwards more than knowing they have to score at least twice every game to win

Yeah, the perception of our forward line needing surgery this summer probably wouldn't exist if we'd not conceded 40+ goals.
Online Knight

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:05:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:55:52 am
Yeah, the perception of our forward line needing surgery this summer probably wouldn't exist if we'd not conceded 40+ goals.

Definitely. Our defence was objectively bad this season. Our attack objectively good. Id not be surprised if that was also true last season.
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:08:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:52:51 am
And nothing wears down forwards more than knowing they have to score at least twice every game to win

And fans..
Offline dutchkop

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:09:23 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:37:18 am
A lot of talk seems to be that this guy plays 4-2-3-1 but it feels like the squad seems to have been built for 4-3-3.

I don't know where you put Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai in that system. Let alone all the young lads we have coming through playing 4-3-3 in the academy. Then again... I might be overstating the case in terms of how different it is.

I think the best thing is he does not seem to have one formation - but more fluid adaptive systems based on where the balls is, on offensive or defensive and opposition.  e.g. when pressing they may play a 4-4-2 - so he trains and works with players to play different roles during the games. so become less predictable to defend or attack against.
difficult to score against and I think he spends a lot of time on the training pitch

I suppose the big question is that this summer we will have loads of our players at the Olympics and Euros - so a short pre-season  and during the season when we are playing twice a week - less time to train the players into  these new systems.

this analysis gives examples of different formation and tactics
https://the-footballanalyst.com/arne-slot-feyenoord-tactical-analysis/#:
Offline dutchkop

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:20:49 am
A couple of things that I really like the sound of with Slot...

- He has a system of play, but he also doesn't have a system of play in that he coaches his teams to try different approaches - slow build-up / long balls - in order to confuse and expose the opposition.   

- Both his Alkmaar and Feyenoord teams show in the data that they are really tough teams to play through and score against.  It's kind of stating the obvious, but we are crying out for someone to take us in this direction.

Agreed - plus coaching of bringing in more younger players  or new players  into  these systems & playing as a team
less injuries, better at set pieces, defensively - all positives

Will this pre-season and summer be enough time to get the team and new signings gelling and up to speed on time
Online the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #652 on: Today at 11:42:57 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:37:18 am
A lot of talk seems to be that this guy plays 4-2-3-1 but it feels like the squad seems to have been built for 4-3-3.

I don't know where you put Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai in that system. Let alone all the young lads we have coming through playing 4-3-3 in the academy. Then again... I might be overstating the case in terms of how different it is.
Yeah, I think we all waiting to see how we're going to deal with that.
This is from a reddit post from about a year ago, when there wasn't any Slot/Liverpool talk:

Quote
Arne Slot - Style and Tactics. For those who want to know what Slot is about. Here is my humble review of 2 games against Roma in Europa League.

Analysis:

Those who like Pep's style of football will be very happy with Arne Slot. I watched their recent Roma match closely. My observations-

  • It's not just a simple 4-2-3-1 with Slot. The full backs play very narrow to make numbers in midfield. So it would become 2-4-4 in build up with keeper.
  • The width comes from wingers who hug the touchline mostly but their No.7 (right winger) sometimes comes deep in midfield to completely overwhelm the midfield area.(It's 5 players in MF now)
  • The advanced midfielder (No.17) remains up top with the striker and very rarely participate in link-up play.(2-4-4)
  • The No.10(Kokcu) - part of midfield 2 - will go everywhere and do everything- linking plays, making plays, shooting, pressing. A perfect B2B MF player.
  • Defensive midfielders job is done by inverted-fullbacks when Midfield-2 go high up to join the attack.
  • Game is played mostly in the center of the pitch rather than through wings and I saw not a single cross and Inshallah! Wingers are inverted to take the play centrally.
  • Chances creation is mostly done by front 4 + Kokcu through combination plays amongst them. They don't rely on quick transitions, counter attacking or press 'n' attack ASAP(Poch/Klopp style).

Conclusion - His style is attack first, is very modern and is Total Football (Johan Cruyff, Pep)
Personally, I think his stye of play is nothing like Pep's.

Anyway, number 10 is going to be ... interesting...
That would be Macca?

Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 08:40:33 am
Not sure about the long ball, I think Slot is very much opposed to it as they had the least amount of long balls in the league.

For me this is a good thing. At our peak we had 3 incredibly athletic midfielders sweeping up everything behind front 3 thus protecting the back 4. Now we don't necessarily have this so we weren't as good defensively last season.

With new approach I think we'll be looking for extra passes in the middle to have time to get into our shape and be organized when we lose the ball - if we can execute this correctly we'll definitely improve defensively.
I've read a few times that he has strict rules, and he will stop training sessions to restart if they're not being observed, even a few times:

Quote
Slot isn't renowned as a strict disciplinarian, but he still some rules that he sticks to in training. His players have to press 'all the time'.

His style of play, which is based around pressing and dominating possession of the ball, makes use of statistics and video clips. It is said that the players were 'bombarded' with these as a form of 'indoctrination'.

Furthermore, he also adapted the popular rondo drill so that players could only take one touch before passing it to a team-mate. They also cannot return the ball to the player that passed it to them, and must keep the ball below the knee at all times.

And:
Quote
He would always say, Dont play the ball back, always play forward. Every session was competitive. It was done in games: three versus three, three versus two, two against two. Entire training sessions on possession. He wanted intensity and players to feel the pressure of the opponent," He explained.

If you play one bad ball, he stopped the session and would say, Next one has to be good. Youd think, Come on, its only one bad ball, just one mistake. It is only when you are older you realise that these are the standards and the coach is so good.

Slot also has a very specific rule regarding player weight, as the fitness of his players is key to his style of play.

Leeflang explained what happened to one of the players who was quite fat.

He revealed that Slot tried to help him lose weight by asking him to do laps of the pitch before each training session and then every Friday, the players would have a weigh-in and if anyone was heavier than the week before, they would be dropped from the squad.

Leeflang added that after Slot left the club, the fat player put weight on and fell away from the scene.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm »
When is the Anfield press conference due ?
Offline .adam

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #654 on: Today at 12:22:42 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 12:00:09 pm
When is the Anfield press conference due ?

Presumably it's already been recorded and will be released on the 1st when his contract officially starts.
Offline Paul JH

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #655 on: Today at 12:38:26 pm »
One thing that always got levelled at Klopp, even this season, was the lack of a plan B. It was 'this is the formation' and the players had to fit, even when Nunez and Diaz replaced Bobby and Mane, it was 'this is the way we play' and they had to adapt.
It worked for him and for us obviously, but definitely hindered us at other times.

Will be interesting to see a manager who maybe has a plan B, can change the formation depending on the game and how players adapt to that. Obviously you run the risk of having someone who tinkers too much with formations, but it might be a good thing that he doesn't just play the same way week in week out formation wise.
Offline stjohns

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #656 on: Today at 12:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:13:58 am
When you read all those responsibilities it does make sense to spread them out, Arteta started as a head coach and got promoted to manager maybe for the exact reasons youve said. I doubt that happens here though, I think Edwards wants the load shared, however hes got a big job to ensure everyone works together over the next few years.

This must be the way forward. Coaching LFC brings enough pressure on its own without being burdened with the day to day running of the club. Anyway, Jurgen already sorted out the important stuff, training centre/academy etc.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #657 on: Today at 01:24:32 pm »
He is Dutch and he has been trained to play and coach players in multple positions thoroughout his life.  ;D
Offline paulrazor

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #658 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:42:57 am

Anyway, number 10 is going to be ... interesting...
That would be Macca?
I've read a few times that he has strict rules, and he will stop training sessions to restart if they're not being observed, even a few times:

And:

never knew ruddock worked under him
Offline dutchkop

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #659 on: Today at 02:03:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:52:21 pm
never knew ruddock worked under him

Online the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #660 on: Today at 02:38:43 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:52:21 pm
never knew ruddock worked under him
;D
"Razor" part in your name, suggests something?.. ;)
Offline paulrazor

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #661 on: Today at 02:58:10 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:38:43 pm
;D
"Razor" part in your name, suggests something?.. ;)
haha

yes looking back, not the best choice of role model but the name stuck and thats it (apart from the Paul bit, hilarious when people call me that and its not even my real name)

anyway that was a good insight, exicted to see what Slot brings
Online the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #662 on: Today at 03:12:35 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:58:10 pm
haha

yes looking back, not the best choice of role model but the name stuck and thats it (apart from the Paul bit, hilarious when people call me that and its not even my real name)

anyway that was a good insight, exicted to see what Slot brings
Yeah, I've seen some discussion about his playing style at Feyenoord, and I think the observations are correct in that post, especially the 2-4-4 bit.
From what I've learned, his centrebacks split. That would make sense(the "2" at the back), since this "act" would be in response to the fullbacks pulling narrower, and pushing up, to assist in midfield.

I presume they'd occupy the spaces for both inside channels/halfspaces. This would mean that Allison will bemore active, as he would have to cover a wider area.. but just during certain phases.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #663 on: Today at 03:57:50 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:19:23 am
If we offered him the position of manager, he'd take one look at us and go:

"TF outta here! How and when would I be expected to do my job then!?"

People don't realize that young continentals have no real idea of the position of manager, which also includes managing the scouting team, heading recruitement, being in charge of the ground staff, being the head of football operations at all levels, etc...
They are not used to that concept. They have not been introduced to that and their training and preparation does not include that, so they have no desire to fill such a position. How does one sell that position to someone such as Slot, Amorim, etc?
You can't! They will not accept it. It's not how they understand their position and responsibilities as part of an effective team. That is not their mindset.

If you're applying for the position of Accountant, rock up at your potential suitor, and they tell you that you're also in charge of running the company's day-to-day, in charge of departments, managing the office staff, heading recruitement, in charge of devising new policies and business strategies, etc- you'd either decline immediately, or a few daring ones would try their hand at it, but only if the salary goes hand-in-hand. (and ultimately fail)
You don't have the training for that. You've not been prepared for that, nor does your occupation and career cater for that.

Just think of the wages you would save in your made-up scenario though. You could even get the manager to clean the bogs as well. I imagine Ratcliffe is running with the idea at United already.

Or maybe the setups would be exactly the same with the only major change being the manager would have the final say on transfers. Having a manager does not mean you cannot have a Sporting Director taking the majority of the work of the manager.

When Arsenal promoted Arteta from head Coach to manager did they sack Edu?

When Spurs promoted Pochetino from Head Coach to manager did they sack half the hierarchy or just give him more of a say in transfers?

When we had Klopp as manager this was Edwards remit as Sporting Director.

Reds appoint Michael Edwards as sporting director
LFC
56 minutes
4th November 2016

Michael Edwards has today been appointed as Liverpool Football Club's sporting director.

The 37-year-old is being promoted into a newly-created role as part of a restructuring of the football operations. Edwards will now lead the clubs overall football development, including player identification, acquisitions, sales and retention, as well as taking primary responsibility for reviewing and implementing improvements to the training ground environment and infrastructure.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #664 on: Today at 04:04:30 pm »
In your made up world Al the Sloter is a fuckin' mug.  ;D
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #665 on: Today at 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:04:30 pm
In your made up world Al the Sloter is a fuckin' mug.  ;D

Slot is a highly promising Coach who has done well in the Netherlands and is looking to make a huge step up. We will find out in due course how good he is.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #666 on: Today at 04:10:33 pm »
Yeah agreed but that's not what I was talking about.  :D
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #667 on: Today at 05:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:33 pm
Yeah agreed but that's not what I was talking about.  :D

Pray tell then Samie :D :D
