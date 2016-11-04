If we offered him the position of manager, he'd take one look at us and go:



"TF outta here! How and when would I be expected to do my job then!?"



People don't realize that young continentals have no real idea of the position of manager, which also includes managing the scouting team, heading recruitement, being in charge of the ground staff, being the head of football operations at all levels, etc...

They are not used to that concept. They have not been introduced to that and their training and preparation does not include that, so they have no desire to fill such a position. How does one sell that position to someone such as Slot, Amorim, etc?

You can't! They will not accept it. It's not how they understand their position and responsibilities as part of an effective team. That is not their mindset.



If you're applying for the position of Accountant, rock up at your potential suitor, and they tell you that you're also in charge of running the company's day-to-day, in charge of departments, managing the office staff, heading recruitement, in charge of devising new policies and business strategies, etc- you'd either decline immediately, or a few daring ones would try their hand at it, but only if the salary goes hand-in-hand. (and ultimately fail)

You don't have the training for that. You've not been prepared for that, nor does your occupation and career cater for that.



Just think of the wages you would save in your made-up scenario though. You could even get the manager to clean the bogs as well. I imagine Ratcliffe is running with the idea at United already.Or maybe the setups would be exactly the same with the only major change being the manager would have the final say on transfers. Having a manager does not mean you cannot have a Sporting Director taking the majority of the work of the manager.When Arsenal promoted Arteta from head Coach to manager did they sack Edu?When Spurs promoted Pochetino from Head Coach to manager did they sack half the hierarchy or just give him more of a say in transfers?When we had Klopp as manager this was Edwards remit as Sporting Director.Reds appoint Michael Edwards as sporting directorLFC56 minutes4th November 2016Michael Edwards has today been appointed as Liverpool Football Club's sporting director.The 37-year-old is being promoted into a newly-created role as part of a restructuring of the football operations. Edwards will now lead the clubs overall football development, including player identification, acquisitions, sales and retention, as well as taking primary responsibility for reviewing and implementing improvements to the training ground environment and infrastructure.