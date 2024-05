I prefer our players being epigenetically, microbiologically manipulated...



Right. Sounds... scary and crazy that. "manipulations", "microbiology", and "DNA" and the like..When people start messing with these things...Can't believe we've accepted these things as "normal"- as a society. And then some other poor bastards are banned for using simple supplements!(?)But performance-enhancement/modifications like these are okay. At least they're staying away from our food with this sort of meddling! Oh wait...