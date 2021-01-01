« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 34203 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,500
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #560 on: Today at 03:53:20 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:48:18 pm
Was he the one Feyenoord were digging their heels in over?

Nah, that's good ol' Doctor.  :D
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,898
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #561 on: Today at 03:55:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:59:45 pm
I prefer our players being epigenetically, microbiologically manipulated...

Can't we just grow them in Bacta tanks?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,490
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #562 on: Today at 04:02:18 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:59:45 pm
I prefer our players being epigenetically, microbiologically manipulated...

Does this involve some UAP anal probing? :o
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,500
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #563 on: Today at 05:15:56 pm »
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #564 on: Today at 05:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Vincent Kompany to Bayern (after an embarrassing manager search).

Enzo Maresca to Chelsea

Kieran Mckenna currently favourite for the United job.

Hansi Flick to Barcelona

Crazy. Whether it works out or not, was important we got it sorted promptly and after a thorough process to find the right fit for the squad.

Were a Guardiola not extending his contract year away from Mikel fucking Arteta being the top manager in the league.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 