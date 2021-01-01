Vincent Kompany to Bayern (after an embarrassing manager search).



Enzo Maresca to Chelsea



Kieran Mckenna currently favourite for the United job.



Hansi Flick to Barcelona



Crazy. Whether it works out or not, was important we got it sorted promptly and after a thorough process to find the right fit for the squad.



Were a Guardiola not extending his contract year away from Mikel fucking Arteta being the top manager in the league.