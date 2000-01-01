« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Caps4444

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 12:55:05 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on May 25, 2024, 11:11:22 am
We start the season away far more than we should.

The games I hate at the start of a season are one of the newly promoted teams away. The team is used to winning and the crowd is well up for it.

Last 3 seasons we had Norwich, Fulham and Chelsea all away.
rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 12:56:20 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 25, 2024, 12:27:22 pm
Sorry Don't know how to import the image
But if anyone can

Right click the image, click open in new tab - copy the url. The click the image tags ([ img]  [ /img)  and paste the link in the middle (they're a lot closer together than this)

rocco

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 01:22:12 pm
Noticed we have 3 jobs working with the first  team advertised on linked in  , is that normal  thought we would just know people that suit the position perfectly and we just go after them than advertise jobs .
Caps4444

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 01:27:18 pm
Quote from: rocco on May 25, 2024, 01:22:12 pm
Noticed we have 3 jobs working with the first  team advertised on linked in  , is that normal  thought we would just know people that suit the rules perfectly and we just go after them than advertise jobs .

I think legally you have to advertise, especially internally? I may be wrong.but give the opportunity for someone to move internally..although unlikely still needs to be done.
terry_macss_perm

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 01:35:48 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on May 25, 2024, 12:55:05 pm
Last 3 seasons we had Norwich, Fulham and Chelsea all away.

We requested an away game last season because of the stadium work.
rocco

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 01:48:14 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on May 25, 2024, 01:27:18 pm
I think legally you have to advertise, especially internally? I may be wrong.but give the opportunity for someone to move internally..although unlikely still needs to be done.

My old job , even though was moving people internally into a new role , had to advertise externally even though job was already filled from our current staff .
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 01:56:59 pm
Arne's at Anfield today. So if you're doing the tour have a look out.  ;D
Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 02:07:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 23, 2024, 01:59:41 pm
I'd like that. 😃

I went to see Mogwai once. Some patient build-up. Always in control. Then they hit you with a wall of noise that leaves you pasted to the rear wall of the venue.

Bring it on...

Was listening to Yes I Am a Long Way From Home today, great song!
Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 04:45:16 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on May 25, 2024, 12:55:05 pm
Last 3 seasons we had Norwich, Fulham and Chelsea all away.

Since the start of the Premier League.

1992/93 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

1993/94 Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

1994/95 Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool

1995/96 Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

1996/97 Middlesbrough 3-3 Liverpool

1997/98 Wimbledon 1-1 Liverpool

1998/99 Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

1999/00 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Liverpool

2000/01 Liverpool 1-0 Bradford

2001/02 Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

2002/03 Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

2003/04 Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

2004/05 Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

2005/06 Middlesbrough 0-0 Liverpool

2006/07 Sheffield Utd 1-1 Liverpool

2007/08 Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

2008/09 Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool

2009/10 Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

2010/11 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

2011/12 Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland

2012/13 West Brom 3-0 Liverpool

2013/14 Liverpool 1-0 Stoke

2014/15 Liverpool 2-1 Southampton

2015/16 Stoke 0-1 Liverpool

2016/17 Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool

2017/18 Watford 3-3 Liverpool

2018/19 Liverpool 4-0 West Ham

2019/20 Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

2020/21 Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

2021/22 Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

2022/23 Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

2023/24 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool


So start at home 12 times versus start away 20 times. Even if you take out the seasons we have requested starting away that is still 12 at home versus 18 away.
TSC

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 04:57:14 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on May 25, 2024, 01:27:18 pm
I think legally you have to advertise, especially internally? I may be wrong.but give the opportunity for someone to move internally..although unlikely still needs to be done.

Thought the advertising only applies to pub sec jobs.  Not aware of constraints re private sector recruitment, although many do advertise if someone internal isnt available to be shoehorned in.

Could be completely wrong on that.
Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 05:03:50 pm
Quote from: TSC on May 25, 2024, 04:57:14 pm
Thought the advertising only applies to pub sec jobs.  Not aware of constraints re private sector recruitment, although many do advertise if someone internal isnt available to be shoehorned in.

Could be completely wrong on that.

Some accreditations that businesses receive require 'advertising' of vacancies. It is seen as best practice and helps with compliance regarding discrimination.
Boston Bosox

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 05:14:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 25, 2024, 12:56:20 pm
Right click the image, click open in new tab - copy the url. The click the image tags ([ img]  [ /img)  and paste the link in the middle (they're a lot closer together than this)



Cheers
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 06:41:32 pm
https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1794365336361300130


Quote
Trent:

"I have trust in the club and who we've appointed. As a player, thats all you can ask for. To trust the higher ups. Im sure it will be a smooth transition.
newterp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 07:05:20 pm
The higher ups? He doesn't even know their names. He's off.
Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 07:13:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 25, 2024, 07:05:20 pm
The higher ups? He doesn't even know their names. He's off.

Is it Michael Schmadtke, Julian Hughes, Richard Ward or Jorg Edwards though?

Giono

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 08:59:06 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on May 25, 2024, 10:41:09 am
Would be nice to get a favourable run of games to start, ideally home game first.
Wouldnt want to have a tough away game like last year.

I think all the big clubs will be starting the season without some international players. There will be plenty of clubs starting the season with new managers that weren't as carefully recruited as Slot. We could be at an advantage because of our deep squad of hungry young players who can do the business and out to impress a new boss that won't be out to make huge changes to tactics, style or the squad. I am very optimistic for the start of the season.
Keith Lard

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
May 25, 2024, 09:56:02 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on May 25, 2024, 07:13:13 pm
Is it Michael Schmadtke, Julian Hughes, Richard Ward or Jorg Edwards though?



That post screwed with my head 😁
Motty

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:07:16 am
Quote from: Giono on May 25, 2024, 08:59:06 pm
I think all the big clubs will be starting the season without some international players. There will be plenty of clubs starting the season with new managers that weren't as carefully recruited as Slot. We could be at an advantage because of our deep squad of hungry young players who can do the business and out to impress a new boss that won't be out to make huge changes to tactics, style or the squad. I am very optimistic for the start of the season.
Same thoughts here but I still hope we get a easy'ish start for once as it will help Slot settle in easier with the Euros/Copa shite.
BarryCrocker

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:19:02 am
Quote from: newterp on May 25, 2024, 07:05:20 pm
The higher ups? He doesn't even know their names. He's off.

Jesus, Espíritu Santo, Deus
Clint Eastwood

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 07:15:18 am
When are we getting a presser? 1st June perhaps?
So Howard Philips

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 11:28:26 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:19:02 am
Jesus, Espíritu Santo, Deus

The Wolves manager? :o
liversaint

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 11:59:33 am
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 04:53:01 pm
https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1794737256755794255

Quote
Virgil Van Dijk

I have full trust in the club & the decisions going forward. Obviously change is unknown, but Im looking forward to the new season. Were gonna work our socks off. We have a good coach coming & a very good team.
Oldmanmick

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
The more I read, & hear, about Arne, the more optimistic I am about our future under him. He seems a very laid back, confident, sort of guy who the players will hopefully warm to. He'll certainly have the right tools to work with at Anfield & I've no doubt FSG will be generous in backing him with players who can make a difference. Roll on next season.
smutchin

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
I love the fact that hes always smiling and laughing. He looks like he has the confidence of a winner.


T. Finn

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Very much looking forward to the first official interview, I hope it drops on the 1st
amir87

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
Quote from: T. Finn on Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Very much looking forward to the first official interview, I hope it drops on the 1st

Theyve had to delay it as hes been asked to grow some stubble and find a cap that fits.
Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
Theyve had to delay it as hes been asked to grow some stubble and find a cap that fits.
I believe he's buying some glasses when the shops open on Tuesday as well.
vblfc

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 07:57:46 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
I love the fact that hes always smiling and laughing. He looks like he has the confidence of a winner.
Having a strong character is key for this role (even if we park the fact he is following a legend in this respect). Our fans appreciate a hard, credible and humorous leader and we can sense when strong character is not there. Early signs look positive.
I hope Arne comes in confident and with authority. He needs to drive the agenda with the club, fans,  Prem League, PGMOL and the media. I also hope he sets his standards high on quality of play and of signings. Even if he is not called manager, he should insist on the best standards and best talents. I hope that , over time as he proves himself, he can deserve his versions of Mo, Virgil, Ali, Fab etc.  That must be his mindset, and the mindset of the suits around him.
the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 11:53:53 am
Quote from: Giono on May 25, 2024, 08:59:06 pm
I think all the big clubs will be starting the season without some international players. There will be plenty of clubs starting the season with new managers that weren't as carefully recruited as Slot. We could be at an advantage because of our deep squad of hungry young players who can do the business and out to impress a new boss that won't be out to make huge changes to tactics, style or the squad. I am very optimistic for the start of the season.
All clubs will be affected- big and small, and it will be their key players who will either be injured, on extended pre-season, some will be fatigued, some will need match fitness/sharpness.

International cup years have always had an impact, but of course- it will be all of us.
the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 12:01:51 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
The more I read, & hear, about Arne, the more optimistic I am about our future under him. He seems a very laid back, confident, sort of guy who the players will hopefully warm to. He'll certainly have the right tools to work with at Anfield & I've no doubt FSG will be generous in backing him with players who can make a difference. Roll on next season.
Yep- and the good thing is there are no duplicity and uncertainty around his job and duties. It's not a Ten Hag situation, so it should be a fairly "seemless" transfer- under the circumstances.
the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 12:04:20 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 07:57:46 am
Having a strong character is key for this role (even if we park the fact he is following a legend in this respect). Our fans appreciate a hard, credible and humorous leader and we can sense when strong character is not there. Early signs look positive.
I hope Arne comes in confident and with authority. He needs to drive the agenda with the club, fans,  Prem League, PGMOL and the media. I also hope he sets his standards high on quality of play and of signings. Even if he is not called manager, he should insist on the best standards and best talents. I hope that , over time as he proves himself, he can deserve his versions of Mo, Virgil, Ali, Fab etc.  That must be his mindset, and the mindset of the suits around him.
I do think we have made provision for that sort of trust. It's the type of environment that we've created.
HARD AS HELL

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 12:09:40 pm
[quote author=Eeyore link=topic=356066.msg19464149#msg19464149
So start at home 12 times versus start away 20 times. Even if you take out the seasons we have requested starting away that is still 12 at home versus 18 away.
[/quote]

Bless 🙄
Fromola

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 02:31:37 pm
Vincent Kompany to Bayern (after an embarrassing manager search).

Enzo Maresca to Chelsea

Kieran Mckenna currently favourite for the United job.

Hansi Flick to Barcelona

Crazy. Whether it works out or not, was important we got it sorted promptly and after a thorough process to find the right fit for the squad.
rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 02:36:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Vincent Kompany to Bayern (after an embarrassing manager search).

Enzo Maresca to Chelsea

Kieran Mckenna currently favourite for the United job.

Hansi Flick to Barcelona

Crazy. Whether it works out or not, was important we got it sorted promptly and after a thorough process to find the right fit for the squad.

Been sounding out De Zerbi according to the Guardians report this afternoon
