I love the fact that hes always smiling and laughing. He looks like he has the confidence of a winner.



Having a strong character is key for this role (even if we park the fact he is following a legend in this respect). Our fans appreciate a hard, credible and humorous leader and we can sense when strong character is not there. Early signs look positive.I hope Arne comes in confident and with authority. He needs to drive the agenda with the club, fans, Prem League, PGMOL and the media. I also hope he sets his standards high on quality of play and of signings. Even if he is not called manager, he should insist on the best standards and best talents. I hope that , over time as he proves himself, he can deserve his versions of Mo, Virgil, Ali, Fab etc. That must be his mindset, and the mindset of the suits around him.