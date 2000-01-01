Would be nice to get a favourable run of games to start, ideally home game first.

Wouldnt want to have a tough away game like last year.



I think all the big clubs will be starting the season without some international players. There will be plenty of clubs starting the season with new managers that weren't as carefully recruited as Slot. We could be at an advantage because of our deep squad of hungry young players who can do the business and out to impress a new boss that won't be out to make huge changes to tactics, style or the squad. I am very optimistic for the start of the season.