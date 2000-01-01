Last 3 seasons we had Norwich, Fulham and Chelsea all away.
Since the start of the Premier League.
1992/93 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
1993/94 Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
1994/95 Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool
1995/96 Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
1996/97 Middlesbrough 3-3 Liverpool
1997/98 Wimbledon 1-1 Liverpool
1998/99 Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
1999/00 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Liverpool
2000/01 Liverpool 1-0 Bradford
2001/02 Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
2002/03 Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool
2003/04 Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea
2004/05 Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool
2005/06 Middlesbrough 0-0 Liverpool
2006/07 Sheffield Utd 1-1 Liverpool
2007/08 Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
2008/09 Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
2009/10 Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool
2010/11 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
2011/12 Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland
2012/13 West Brom 3-0 Liverpool
2013/14 Liverpool 1-0 Stoke
2014/15 Liverpool 2-1 Southampton
2015/16 Stoke 0-1 Liverpool
2016/17 Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool
2017/18 Watford 3-3 Liverpool
2018/19 Liverpool 4-0 West Ham
2019/20 Liverpool 4-1 Norwich
2020/21 Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
2021/22 Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
2022/23 Fulham 2-2 Liverpool
2023/24 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
So start at home 12 times versus start away 20 times. Even if you take out the seasons we have requested starting away that is still 12 at home versus 18 away.