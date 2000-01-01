« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:11:22 am
We start the season away far more than we should.

The games I hate at the start of a season are one of the newly promoted teams away. The team is used to winning and the crowd is well up for it.

Last 3 seasons we had Norwich, Fulham and Chelsea all away.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 12:27:22 pm
Sorry Don't know how to import the image
But if anyone can

Right click the image, click open in new tab - copy the url. The click the image tags ([ img]  [ /img)  and paste the link in the middle (they're a lot closer together than this)

Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Noticed we have 3 jobs working with the first  team advertised on linked in  , is that normal  thought we would just know people that suit the position perfectly and we just go after them than advertise jobs .
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:22:12 pm
Noticed we have 3 jobs working with the first  team advertised on linked in  , is that normal  thought we would just know people that suit the rules perfectly and we just go after them than advertise jobs .

I think legally you have to advertise, especially internally? I may be wrong.but give the opportunity for someone to move internally..although unlikely still needs to be done.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 12:55:05 pm
Last 3 seasons we had Norwich, Fulham and Chelsea all away.

We requested an away game last season because of the stadium work.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 01:27:18 pm
I think legally you have to advertise, especially internally? I may be wrong.but give the opportunity for someone to move internally..although unlikely still needs to be done.

My old job , even though was moving people internally into a new role , had to advertise externally even though job was already filled from our current staff .
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Arne's at Anfield today. So if you're doing the tour have a look out.  ;D
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 23, 2024, 01:59:41 pm
I'd like that. 😃

I went to see Mogwai once. Some patient build-up. Always in control. Then they hit you with a wall of noise that leaves you pasted to the rear wall of the venue.

Bring it on...

Was listening to Yes I Am a Long Way From Home today, great song!
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 12:55:05 pm
Last 3 seasons we had Norwich, Fulham and Chelsea all away.

Since the start of the Premier League.

1992/93 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

1993/94 Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

1994/95 Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool

1995/96 Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

1996/97 Middlesbrough 3-3 Liverpool

1997/98 Wimbledon 1-1 Liverpool

1998/99 Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

1999/00 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Liverpool

2000/01 Liverpool 1-0 Bradford

2001/02 Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

2002/03 Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

2003/04 Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

2004/05 Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

2005/06 Middlesbrough 0-0 Liverpool

2006/07 Sheffield Utd 1-1 Liverpool

2007/08 Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

2008/09 Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool

2009/10 Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

2010/11 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

2011/12 Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland

2012/13 West Brom 3-0 Liverpool

2013/14 Liverpool 1-0 Stoke

2014/15 Liverpool 2-1 Southampton

2015/16 Stoke 0-1 Liverpool

2016/17 Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool

2017/18 Watford 3-3 Liverpool

2018/19 Liverpool 4-0 West Ham

2019/20 Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

2020/21 Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

2021/22 Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

2022/23 Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

2023/24 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool


So start at home 12 times versus start away 20 times. Even if you take out the seasons we have requested starting away that is still 12 at home versus 18 away.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 01:27:18 pm
I think legally you have to advertise, especially internally? I may be wrong.but give the opportunity for someone to move internally..although unlikely still needs to be done.

Thought the advertising only applies to pub sec jobs.  Not aware of constraints re private sector recruitment, although many do advertise if someone internal isnt available to be shoehorned in.

Could be completely wrong on that.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:57:14 pm
Thought the advertising only applies to pub sec jobs.  Not aware of constraints re private sector recruitment, although many do advertise if someone internal isnt available to be shoehorned in.

Could be completely wrong on that.

Some accreditations that businesses receive require 'advertising' of vacancies. It is seen as best practice and helps with compliance regarding discrimination.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:56:20 pm
Right click the image, click open in new tab - copy the url. The click the image tags ([ img]  [ /img)  and paste the link in the middle (they're a lot closer together than this)



Cheers
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1794365336361300130


Quote
Trent:

"I have trust in the club and who we've appointed. As a player, thats all you can ask for. To trust the higher ups. Im sure it will be a smooth transition.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
The higher ups? He doesn't even know their names. He's off.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:05:20 pm
The higher ups? He doesn't even know their names. He's off.

Is it Michael Schmadtke, Julian Hughes, Richard Ward or Jorg Edwards though?

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:41:09 am
Would be nice to get a favourable run of games to start, ideally home game first.
Wouldnt want to have a tough away game like last year.

I think all the big clubs will be starting the season without some international players. There will be plenty of clubs starting the season with new managers that weren't as carefully recruited as Slot. We could be at an advantage because of our deep squad of hungry young players who can do the business and out to impress a new boss that won't be out to make huge changes to tactics, style or the squad. I am very optimistic for the start of the season.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm
Is it Michael Schmadtke, Julian Hughes, Richard Ward or Jorg Edwards though?



That post screwed with my head 😁
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:59:06 pm
I think all the big clubs will be starting the season without some international players. There will be plenty of clubs starting the season with new managers that weren't as carefully recruited as Slot. We could be at an advantage because of our deep squad of hungry young players who can do the business and out to impress a new boss that won't be out to make huge changes to tactics, style or the squad. I am very optimistic for the start of the season.
Same thoughts here but I still hope we get a easy'ish start for once as it will help Slot settle in easier with the Euros/Copa shite.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:05:20 pm
The higher ups? He doesn't even know their names. He's off.

Jesus, Espíritu Santo, Deus
