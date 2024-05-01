« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 27357 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 05:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:23:14 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/arne-slot-arrives-in-liverpool-ahead-of-official-unveiling/

Already finding the posh places to eat.

We're going to a friends house who lives about 500yds from there tomorrow, bit of stalking on the menu me thinks, see if he's staying over ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 06:04:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:57:09 pm
We're going to a friends house who lives about 500yds from there tomorrow, bit of stalking on the menu me thinks, see if he's staying over ;D

"Why is the restaurant being buzzed repeatedly?"
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm »
Ruben Pinheiro has applied for the first team set-piece coach role.

https://x.com/TheoSquiresECHO/status/1794012335868150004

Quote
Portuguese coach Ruben Pinheiro has revealed that he's applied to be part of Arne Slot's backroom team at #LFC next season.
Logged

Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 06:25:00 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:04:51 pm
"Why is the restaurant being buzzed repeatedly?"

I need to check and see what flights are going in and out of Blackpool.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 06:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Cheshire_Cat on Yesterday at 12:18:28 pm
I messaged my Dutch friend, who is a massive Feyenoord fan, for his thoughts about Arne ... and to apologise for stealing his manager. This was his reply ...

"I don't blame you for stealing our top coach, like you did before with Dirk Kuijt. We're happy that he's leaving for a proper team. Last year he almost left for Tottenham. We'll sure miss him, but it was inevitable. He's really good, could become as good as Jurgen Klopp. He made Feyenoord from average to a top team. This year we were really good in Champions League, playing better than Atletico Madrid. But unfortunately, we need to learn to be smarter and cleverer.

He's a brilliant tactician, always remains calm, gives very nice and friendly interviews, replies to critical questions with humour and never gets angry. You don't see that a lot. And, most important, he's capable to get every player to perform better than before. For example, Kokcu, was an average player, and a difficult person with problems in his family. He gave him attention and trust, and within half a year he became captain and the best player on the pitch. After his transfer to Portugal, he never reached that level again. And there a more examples like that.

I hope that this convinced you. Give the man some time, and he'll probably become one of the best coaches you ever had."

High praise. I was on board anyway. I thought his leaving videos at Feyenoord showed Klopp-like characteristics. But I'm further reassured by my friends comments. He was spot on about Dirk Kuyt at the time ... he said then that Kuyt would never be the best player in the world, but we would love him because he always worked 100% for the good of the team.


Thanks mate.

That chimes with what I've been reading about him, about how he improves players and how players look better under him than elsewhere. That's what's exciting about the appointment, how he's going to work with existing players and hopefully improve us individually and as a team. Transfers are great but     if we can improve the existing squad then great. Looking forward to the new season already :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 06:30:51 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:39:39 pm
:D

I don't know when but this place lost it's fucking mind.

I'm 99% certain they were saying that tongue in cheek, because nobody can have Klopp manage their club for 8 years, and still think he's the kind of person who would deliberately have a dig at his successor.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 07:07:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:57:09 pm
We're going to a friends house who lives about 500yds from there tomorrow, bit of stalking on the menu me thinks, see if he's staying over ;D

Knock on, say you're looking for a guy called Elizabeth.
Logged

Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 07:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:07:28 pm
Knock on, say you're looking for a guy called Elizabeth.

He's staying at the hotel in Aughton by the look of it - they'll never let me in there ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 07:17:45 pm »
There are ways of getting in Rob...trust me.
Logged

Offline amir87

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:23:14 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/arne-slot-arrives-in-liverpool-ahead-of-official-unveiling/

Already finding the posh places to eat.

Dont like this kind of behaviour. Remember the time Jurgen came and his first lunch was a Tesco meal deal.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 07:47:27 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm
Dont like this kind of behaviour. Remember the time Jurgen came and his first lunch was a Tesco meal deal.

Kloppo was downing pints with Peter Krawietz, Ulla and one of his sons when he arrived here first  ;D

Plenty of time for Slot to find some decent ale though  8)
Logged

Offline Realgman

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 07:51:01 pm »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on May 23, 2024, 08:37:53 pm
I think the biggest question mark regarding Slot is whether he can deal with elite players. We have a really big squad and he is going to be leaving top players out week in week out. Klopp was a massive character with an unbelievable CV. He had the kudos to make those decisions and still build a harmonious dressing room.

Slot has never really had to deal with that. Hopefully, he can make the step up and blossom into an elite head coach.

I don't think that would be such a big problem. If we have luck with the injuries next season, we can simply push on all 4 fronts, and that would require a lot of rotating ...
Logged

Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:17:45 pm
There are ways of getting in Rob...trust me.

100% ask Amir which hole.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 08:28:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:14:30 pm
He's staying at the hotel in Aughton by the look of it - they'll never let me in there ;D

I hope he remember to bring his Big Plate.
Logged

Offline Giono

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 08:32:14 pm »
Seeing what other clubs are doing with managers and rumours of Buddy Wasisname and the other feller getting big club managerial gigs...I think we have done very well with Slot in terms of process and end result.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline CHOPPER

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 05:43:04 pm
He'll get all the support he needs in the ground and that's all that matters!

Oh I, deffo.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 08:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on May 23, 2024, 08:37:53 pm
I think the biggest question mark regarding Slot is whether he can deal with elite players. We have a really big squad and he is going to be leaving top players out week in week out. Klopp was a massive character with an unbelievable CV. He had the kudos to make those decisions and still build a harmonious dressing room.

Slot has never really had to deal with that. Hopefully, he can make the step up and blossom into an elite head coach.

How many truly elite players are we talking about? Alisson, Trent, Robbo, Van Dijk, Salah, Jota and maybe Konate and Gomez our truly elite players in that they have got us to league and CL trophies and also finals and pretty much all bar one or two start if fit.

The rest of the squad with all due respect have it all to prove. Pretty much everyone signed from Diaz onwards have yet to properly step up consistently and show that they can emulate the players they replaced.
Logged

Offline red1977

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:43:10 pm
How many truly elite players are we talking about? Alisson, Trent, Robbo, Van Dijk, Salah, Jota and maybe Konate and Gomez our truly elite players in that they have got us to league and CL trophies and also finals and pretty much all bar one or two start if fit.

The rest of the squad with all due respect have it all to prove. Pretty much everyone signed from Diaz onwards have yet to properly step up consistently and show that they can emulate the players they replaced.

I would agree that there is improvement needed from some players. We also have some cracking youngsters who have to keep improving. Thats where we are. I would say though that MacAlister has had an excellent season and looks like he could be one of the top top midfielders around for years to come.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm
I would agree that there is improvement needed from some players. We also have some cracking youngsters who have to keep improving. Thats where we are. I would say though that MacAlister has had an excellent season and looks like he could be one of the top top midfielders around for years to come.

He could, but to question Als point, these are not players that have done it at the absolute top level for Liverpool. Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Szobozslai, Jones, Elliott, Mac, Endo, Bradley, Quansah etc. are all players who are not in a position to question Slots reputation. They have it all to prove and Slot could easily drop any of them.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 09:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:29:15 pm
Thanks mate.

That chimes with what I've been reading about him, about how he improves players and how players look better under him than elsewhere. That's what's exciting about the appointment, how he's going to work with existing players and hopefully improve us individually and as a team. Transfers are great but     if we can improve the existing squad then great. Looking forward to the new season already :)
Wish the season started tomorrow already! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm
I would agree that there is improvement needed from some players. We also have some cracking youngsters who have to keep improving. Thats where we are. I would say though that MacAlister has had an excellent season and looks like he could be one of the top top midfielders around for years to come.
Macca had the best season(well, after he clicked). He was the star in our crown this season! No doubt!
Took games by the scruff of the neck, orchestrated some games when we fell apart...
He sooo wanted that title. :(

He is ELITE! And for what, 35million? What bargain!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline red1977

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 09:25:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm
He could, but to question Als point, these are not players that have done it at the absolute top level for Liverpool. Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Szobozslai, Jones, Elliott, Mac, Endo, Bradley, Quansah etc. are all players who are not in a position to question Slots reputation. They have it all to prove and Slot could easily drop any of them.

Sorry, yes I agree on that point too. I am sure he will go about the role confidently and not be overawed by the dressing room. We have done our home work on him after all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 10:17:18 pm »
Despite what most folks think it's hard to see us playing 4231 next season, we have so many CMs and inside forwards that work well for 433 and very few #10s or wingers needed for 4231. I can't see us selling lots of players and rebuilding the team again. I expect the continuity focus that led us to choose Arne will mean he will set it up in a way that works for most of the current players and still instill his philosophy of control in possession and high press out of possession.
Logged

Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 10:41:07 pm »
Welshred's time has come. Arne requiresa physiotherapist.  ;D

Logged

Offline MBL?

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm
Ruben Pinheiro has applied for the first team set-piece coach role.

https://x.com/TheoSquiresECHO/status/1794012335868150004

Who's he?
Logged

Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 10:48:04 pm »
Haven't got a scooby mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline newterp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 06:30:51 pm
I'm 99% certain they were saying that tongue in cheek, because nobody can have Klopp manage their club for 8 years, and still think he's the kind of person who would deliberately have a dig at his successor.

My post was 100% a joke...but the person I replied to was serious (as far as I can tell)
Logged

Online vblfc

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #509 on: Today at 08:56:50 am »
Just having a quiet cup of tea and was thinking about the transition from Klopp to Slot. Mostly how I would love to keep positivity and good energy around watching the reds.  Its been great for my health and wellbeing to have the big man leading us and Im thinking, at this point, Klopps whole doubters to believers thing is pretty key to having a great start for Arne.
No doubt that was the essence of Klopps last speech. He knows the importance of manager and fans being in unison.
There can be a (natural?) tendency to regress from believer to doubter and to expect Slot to make us believe.  There is some normal human behaviour in that, but I guess our job now is to park the concerns and comparisons for a while and create a supportive and welcoming space for Slots reds to perform at their best, even when they struggle, as they might well.
Klopp could feel the doubt when he arrived - We can learn from that and find positive support when it gets tough.
Cuppa finished - Im looking forward to doing my part to believe, and to support Slot & his team into this new era.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #510 on: Today at 09:20:56 am »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #511 on: Today at 09:55:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:43:10 pm
How many truly elite players are we talking about? Alisson, Trent, Robbo, Van Dijk, Salah, Jota and maybe Konate and Gomez our truly elite players in that they have got us to league and CL trophies and also finals and pretty much all bar one or two start if fit.

The rest of the squad with all due respect have it all to prove. Pretty much everyone signed from Diaz onwards have yet to properly step up consistently and show that they can emulate the players they replaced.

I think the most obvious position is the forwards. We have 5 forwards who have all been signed for big fees. The kind of fees that mean those players are expected to start the majority of games. There is no clear pecking order. We don't have three obvious starters and a couple of backups.

They are all major players for their countries and are at an age when they expect to be starting week in week out. Crucially they were all signed by Klopp and knew they were wanted by Klopp. They trusted that if they didn't start the along the line they would get their chance and if they performed they would get more opportunities.

All bets are off with a new manager. If Slot had the opportunity to hand pick  five forwards then chances are it would not be the current five. Different coaches prioritise different attributes. There will be players in the squad that Slot just doesn't fancy as a player. It is inevitable.

Players know that. Slot doesn't have a relationship with the players and they don't trust that they will be given opportunities. They will have seen new managers come in and simply not rate players. They will have seen other players or even themselves be given more opportunities by a new coach either at club or international level.

That is why it is so much harder for a new coach to keep everyone involved. Then you get little cliques formed in the dressing room of dissatisfied players. All the players will start pre season or what is left with a clean slate and be desperate to impress the new coach. Unfortunately at the start he can only select 11 players and will be looking to bed in a starting 11. Keeping everyone involved will be a big task.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Caps4444

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #512 on: Today at 10:41:09 am »
Would be nice to get a favourable run of games to start, ideally home game first.
Wouldnt want to have a tough away game like last year.
Logged
