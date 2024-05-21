Well come the Klopp announcement i thought we were truly fucked. But then fsg goes out and completely impossibly gets the entire front office band back together, to boot with the aim of creating a whole global enterprise to support us, and the appointed ones then data picked this guy, and he really does look and sound like a really good guy and a really good fit. The whole thing is a dramatic improvement from the tf starting position.not gonna lie im getting a little jazzed about it. lets see what he can do with the players. Hes been very good to date and is now being handed some very good young players to work with. He could well be rubbing his hands like Micheal Owen."im gonna try this, im gonna try that". The whole transfer market and training camp sagas are going to be a tilt a whirl at the carnival also. This could be very entertaining.