Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 17652 times)

I think that's massively overstating it.  Klopp arrived in October 15, the 13/14 season was our best since we won the league.  Our squad was pretty decent too.  The fans lost faith in Brendan Rodgers pretty quickly and I get it, he is a very odd man and not a great fit for us but I don't think we were broken at all.  Well run off the pitch, plans to expand the ground, decent squad... we'd just had a pretty average 18 months and were feeling sorry for ourselves.  Klopp walked into a side who played attacking football and many of the players who already fitted his style, albeit with some areas of weakness.

Slot has the advantage of a much better squad, but much higher expectations too.  No one here doubts this team now, to be honest, we've just got doubts on him.  He just needs some patience, and I hope he gets it.  Klopp felt the perfect fit, and I can't imagine Liverpool without him at the moment but Paisley, Shankly, Benitez, Houllier, Klopp - all absolutely adored, but each very different personalities.

In 14/15 we'd lost Suarez, couldn't sign Alexis Sanchez, signed Rickie Lambert and Balotelli and other unsuitable players (there were good signings too in Origi, Lallana), we got knocked out of the CL in the group stage, then got knocked out of the Europa by Beşiktaş, lost the LC and FA Cup semis and finished 6th in the league, ending with a 6-1 hiding away at Stoke.

We had all the talk of the committee on one side and Rodgers on the other, Firmino was a fantastic signing but there was talk Rodgers didn't want him/know what to do with him, 15/16 started off with a 1-0 defeat at Stoke, we were poor until Rodgers got sacked, we were going nowhere fast - to me that was a broken club.
We won 1-0 at Stoke Rob. Coutinho screamer. First game of the season having had the last game there in May when we lost 6-1. We then wont against Bournemouth and drew 0-0 at Arsenal. You could argue wed had a good start but then lost 3-0 at home to West Ham which was a shocker.
Welcome Mr Arne Slot. May you be our new Paisley, to Klopp's Shankly

Good luck to you

YNWA
We won 1-0 at Stoke Rob. Coutinho screamer. First game of the season having had the last game there in May when we lost 6-1. We then wont against Bournemouth and drew 0-0 at Arsenal. You could argue wed had a good start but then lost 3-0 at home to West Ham which was a shocker.

Arl fart brain failing again ;D

Still wanted Brendan gone, knew we were going nowhere under him, started hearing stuff before the Derby Klopp had the job, someone I know was at the press conference before the derby and told me Rodgers looked lost and the same person told me Sunday night Klopp had the job. Never thought we'd get him.
He has requested non Euros/Copa players return to pre season training one week earlier than previously scheduled.  ;D
Personally I think 1st 12-18 months are more about observing progress in implementation of tactical ideas. We need to see the vision of what the finished article might look like. We saw that with Klopp even if the results and league position werent always great in 1st 18 months. Starting point is better for Slot so I see alignment of a good league position and implementing tactical ideas as being inclusive.

We need to remember that even with Klopp it wasn't just constant progress - there were ups and downs.

In 15/16 we had lots of exciting matches and got to 2 finals, but our league form petered out and we finished outside the European places. In 16/17, after signing Mane, Wijnaldum and Matip, we started the season well, keeping pace with Chelsea until about November, but then we had a mid season wobble (especially in January). But we recovered well enough to grind out the results we needed to finish 4th. In 17/18, after buying Salah, Ox and Robertson, and promoting Trent to the first team, we had a string of poor results early on, and only got 13 points from our first 9 matches.

This coincided with Klopp's 2nd anniversary at the club and there were a number of articles comparing his record unfavourably with Rodgers' first 2 years. I never gave this any credence, as this included 2013/14, but I do remember thinking at the time 'If not even Jürgen Klopp can make us competitive in the league, then who can?' As it happened our form picked up, and especially after signing VVD in January and Fabinho and Alisson in the summer, we had 2 1/2 amazing seasons.

So we need to be ready to give Slot time, as long as we see a plan, and he shows that he learns from the inevitable mistakes.
I think that's massively overstating it.  Klopp arrived in October 15, the 13/14 season was our best since we won the league.  Our squad was pretty decent too.

Yes, but after 13/14, we lost Suarez and Sterling, and Sturridge seemed to be injured more often than not. We signed Balotelli and then Benteke but neither signing worked out (unsurprisingly in the case of the former). So our squad, while decent, lost its major strength, which was firepower.
Yes, but after 13/14, we lost Suarez and Sterling, and Sturridge seemed to be injured more often than not. We signed Balotelli and then Benteke but neither signing worked out (unsurprisingly in the case of the former). So our squad, while decent, lost its major strength, which was firepower.

When that got weakened we were done for.

Always thought Brendan would make a a good offensive coach. Unfortunately for him he's in the wrong sport for that. The main reason we lost against Chelsea was his inability to set a team up defensively. Stevie with his miscontrol was unfairly made the scapegoat for the result, when no opposing player should have an empty half of the field to run into if a midfielder makes a mistake. Giving a forward a one on one against the goalkeeper from the halfway line, the equivalent of one of those old US style penalties, that's on Brendan. He's top five offensively, bottom five defensively. His Celtic side always seemed to get massacred in Europe.

Did think at the time the owners were waiting for Klopp to become available before sacking Brendan, as why would you hang on to a manager for just two months? Klopp wanted his holiday so we were never getting him that summer, the earliest time to get him was when we managed to do it. Timing is everything, and we hit the sweet spot.
The interviewer is staring at Slot like you better say feyenoord is a big club you bald prick. You better say it!

To be fair, Feyenoord are a big club ...
He has requested non Euros/Copa players return to pre season training one week earlier than previously scheduled.  ;D

Good, 5 weeks of rest should be enough for them. A great opportunity for the younger players to impress ...
Dodged a bullet there with Xabi🤣🤣
Dodged a bullet there with Xabi🤣🤣

Xabi is a top manager. The good news is, so is Arne ...
Xabi is a top manager. The good news is, so is Arne ...

It was a joke!!
We won 1-0 at Stoke Rob. Coutinho screamer. First game of the season having had the last game there in May when we lost 6-1. We then wont against Bournemouth and drew 0-0 at Arsenal. You could argue wed had a good start but then lost 3-0 at home to West Ham which was a shocker.

If I'm not misremembering we were brilliant that night but Petr Cech in goal was excellent for them.
We won 1-0 at Stoke Rob. Coutinho screamer. First game of the season having had the last game there in May when we lost 6-1. We then wont against Bournemouth and drew 0-0 at Arsenal. You could argue wed had a good start but then lost 3-0 at home to West Ham which was a shocker.

Was that West Ham match the one where Lovren was doing stepovers in our defensive third?
It was a joke!!

I got it pal lol
 :o i thought it was a Arne slot post
To be fair, Feyenoord are a big club ...
Yeah... craaazy passionate fans as well.
I once saw their derby... wow! I would wet my pants if I was the opposition! ;D

Mad bastards!
:o i thought it was a Arne slot post
You ... bet on the wrong horse!
Yeah... craaazy passionate fans as well.
I once saw their derby... wow! I would wet my pants if I was the opposition! ;D

Mad bastards!
What can be said?

- No I dont think he will.

- Yes thats a worry, its all going to go to shit.

We dont really know who he may want to bring in. He may not get that much of a say in things anyway with the new structure which is maybe designed to stop something like Rodgers bringing in Borini type situations. Time will tell, but not going to worry about that just yet.

Haha yes, yes, I'll make sure to put all the emojis next time. It was a post that makes very little sense given the structure that Slot will be working under.
Does that demented child have any Everton relatives?
