Arne Slot confirmed

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 06:01:35 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:51:35 am
The Dutch know English grammar better than native speakers.

I think Ten Hag has caused people to forget just how good most of the Dutch are at speaking English. Slot's English is excellent -- not even close to being something to worry about.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:32 am by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,394
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 07:26:01 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:00:15 am
I wonder if anyone is going to respond to this point.
Well lets not at the moment. Why encourage a negative discussion? Lets just see what happens, give the bloke his chance and observe accordingly.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,507
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 07:34:45 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:00:15 am
I wonder if anyone is going to respond to this point.

I did and a few others and all pointed out we have a structure in place that won't allow it. As I said, if Ten Hag was appointed here, no way on this earth is he allowed to sign Onana, Antony, Casemiro, Mount,Eriksen, etc etc
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 07:47:05 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:01:35 am
I think Ten Hag has caused people to forget just how good most of the Dutch are at speaking English. Slot's English is excellent -- not even close to being something to worry about.

Slot's English is excellent, but (as Dutch folk who have analysed them said) unlike Ten Hag and many other non native speakers who learned the language he also understands English in how it's used. So while Tan Hag is robotic and devoid of any personality when he speaks it, Slot is at total ease in being able to converse in it like a native speaker.

That jovial back and forth Slot had with that Sky reporter was the first thing I seen of him after he was named as a the prime candidate which totally put my mind at ease. Think most of us had dread when he was announced so had to hear him speak as there were concerns there with communication as well as the forthright Dutch manner, but hearing him dispelled those concerns.

We all know that not being able to communicate takes away so much of a manager's capabilities. Capello for instance, clearly an elite coach but with England he was no better than Eddie Howe would have been. That was not the Capello of Milan, or even Madrid. The only thing that was the same was the name. With Slot we will be getting the same personality that he was in Holland.
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,788
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 07:54:10 am
Are people really analysing this guy's language skills now, and fretting over it? Bloody hell.

Seems to me that Slot's English is far better than Jurgen's was when he first arrived, and Jurgen managed just fine. Slot will probably go the Jan Molby route and have a scouse accent by the end of next season. (or is it the McClaren route now?) ;D

People really need to chill out. Slot's English skills should be the least of everybody's concerns. It's his body language y'all should be paying attention to.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 08:03:08 am
Someone needs to ask him about the penultimate pre-season friendly ASAP.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,507
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 08:45:32 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm
https://x.com/slxtyslx/status/1790767321524346907?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

His finest moment with the language, for mine.

Loved this one too

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4</a>
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 08:51:57 am
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 07:47:05 am
Slot's English is excellent, but (as Dutch folk who have analysed them said) unlike Ten Hag and many other non native speakers who learned the language he also understands English in how it's used. So while Tan Hag is robotic and devoid of any personality when he speaks it, Slot is at total ease in being able to converse in it like a native speaker.


I don't think Ten Hag is robotic and devoid of any personality in English only, that's just the way he is. Plenty who knew him prior to joining United warned that he didn't have the personality for it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 08:59:24 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:51:57 am
I don't think Ten Hag is robotic and devoid of any personality in English only, that's just the way he is. Plenty who knew him prior to joining United warned that he didn't have the personality for it.
I am from the Netherlands myself and the reason why Ten Hag's English is so different is because he comes from ''Twente''. I come from the same region as Ten Hag. That is a special region that has a very strong accent when they speak Dutch, let alone English. And you really notice that accent when Ten Hag speaks English.

Slot comes from a completely different environment where they do not have an accent, which is why his English is very different.
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,375
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 09:04:56 am
Quote from: elkun on Today at 08:59:24 am
I am from the Netherlands myself and the reason why Ten Hag's English is so different is because he comes from ''Twente''. I come from the same region as Ten Hag. That is a special region that has a very strong accent when they speak Dutch, let alone English. And you really notice that accent when Ten Hag speaks English.

Slot comes from a completely different environment where they do not have an accent, which is why his English is very different.

Bit like Kenny Dalglish then?  ;D
Logged

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 09:22:27 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:26:01 am
Well lets not at the moment. Why encourage a negative discussion? Lets just see what happens, give the bloke his chance and observe accordingly.

I thought he was taking the piss  :lmao.
It's what happens when you don't read back a few pages before posting
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,067
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 09:29:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm
Yeah but it is funny though that even despite that continental approach they forgot to change the assistant, in that image anyway. In leverkusen for example Alonso is head coach and his assistant is the assistant coach.

Not a big deal, just a bit amusing. Im calling him the manager anyway, the head coach thing can fuck off.

I'm assuming it wasn't actually the club that wrote that chart considering the spelling mistakes.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,081
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 10:12:57 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:29:57 am
I'm assuming it wasn't actually the club that wrote that chart considering the spelling mistakes.

Yeah, dont think the club are ever revealing a structure like that anyway.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,067
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 10:24:05 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:51:35 am
The Dutch know English grammar better than native speakers.

The Dutch know my grandma?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 10:44:12 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:00:15 am
I wonder if anyone is going to respond to this point.
Go right ahead ...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

justsean

  • Two goals in his first two minutes of match commentary. Take a bow...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,851
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 10:50:51 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:00:15 am
I wonder if anyone is going to respond to this point.

I'll give it a go. He's been given the title "head coach". For better or for worse, the man sitting in the dugout at Liverpool is no longer the guy making calls when it comes to who we target in the transfer market.

Edwards and his gang will listen to Slot of course - like if he says he really likes player X from Feyenoord or Eredivisie who he worked, but they won't just bring the player in on Slot's word IMO.
Logged

B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,177
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 10:55:21 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:00:15 am
I wonder if anyone is going to respond to this point.
The reason we have the whole new system and we've asked him to accept the title of head coach is so that doesn't happen. I think it's pretty obvious... Maybe if he is super successful then like Klopp he will have more of an influence in transfers,  but we will be in a pretty good position if we get to that point.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:06 am by B0151? »
Logged

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,000
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 11:01:58 am
Gotta love some of the negative comments here, especially ones based on heresay or poor stereotypes based on where he is from.

Don't remember too many successful German managers in the Prem before Jurgen (or since). Don't remember too many successful Spanish managers before Rafa for that matter.

The only concern is how Arne will handle the step up in the opposition and deal with bigger players and their egos. Its obvious, nobody is being smart or insightful by pointing this out.

The real answer to the above should be to watch Jurgen's speech on Sunday. Then watch it again, listening to every word.

If you can't or don't understand what he said then maybe the last 9 years didn't mean that much to you and your attitude is to just sit there and ask "where's the success I want you to give me?"
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 11:02:53 am
Quote from: justsean on Today at 10:50:51 am
I'll give it a go. He's been given the title "head coach". For better or for worse, the man sitting in the dugout at Liverpool is no longer the guy making calls when it comes to who we target in the transfer market.

Edwards and his gang will listen to Slot of course - like if he says he really likes player X from Feyenoord or Eredivisie who he worked, but they won't just bring the player in on Slot's word IMO.
And I think that's very good. I think transfers will work better if several people look at it and compare everything. Otherwise you will get Ten Hag situations like Anthony Onana and Martinez.
Logged
