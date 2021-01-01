I think Ten Hag has caused people to forget just how good most of the Dutch are at speaking English. Slot's English is excellent -- not even close to being something to worry about.



Slot's English is excellent, but (as Dutch folk who have analysed them said) unlike Ten Hag and many other non native speakers who learned the language he also understands English in how it's used. So while Tan Hag is robotic and devoid of any personality when he speaks it, Slot is at total ease in being able to converse in it like a native speaker.That jovial back and forth Slot had with that Sky reporter was the first thing I seen of him after he was named as a the prime candidate which totally put my mind at ease. Think most of us had dread when he was announced so had to hear him speak as there were concerns there with communication as well as the forthright Dutch manner, but hearing him dispelled those concerns.We all know that not being able to communicate takes away so much of a manager's capabilities. Capello for instance, clearly an elite coach but with England he was no better than Eddie Howe would have been. That was not the Capello of Milan, or even Madrid. The only thing that was the same was the name. With Slot we will be getting the same personality that he was in Holland.