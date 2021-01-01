« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:51:35 am
The Dutch know English grammar better than native speakers.

I think Ten Hag has caused people to forget just how good most of the Dutch are at speaking English. Slot's English is excellent -- not even close to being something to worry about.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:00:15 am
I wonder if anyone is going to respond to this point.
Well lets not at the moment. Why encourage a negative discussion? Lets just see what happens, give the bloke his chance and observe accordingly.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:00:15 am
I wonder if anyone is going to respond to this point.

I did and a few others and all pointed out we have a structure in place that won't allow it. As I said, if Ten Hag was appointed here, no way on this earth is he allowed to sign Onana, Antony, Casemiro, Mount,Eriksen, etc etc
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:01:35 am
I think Ten Hag has caused people to forget just how good most of the Dutch are at speaking English. Slot's English is excellent -- not even close to being something to worry about.

Slot's English is excellent, but (as Dutch folk who have analysed them said) unlike Ten Hag and many other non native speakers who learned the language he also understands English in how it's used. So while Tan Hag is robotic and devoid of any personality when he speaks it, Slot is at total ease in being able to converse in it like a native speaker.

That jovial back and forth Slot had with that Sky reporter was the first thing I seen of him after he was named as a the prime candidate which totally put my mind at ease. Think most of us had dread when he was announced so had to hear him speak as there were concerns there with communication as well as the forthright Dutch manner, but hearing him dispelled those concerns.

We all know that not being able to communicate takes away so much of a manager's capabilities. Capello for instance, clearly an elite coach but with England he was no better than Eddie Howe would have been. That was not the Capello of Milan, or even Madrid. The only thing that was the same was the name. With Slot we will be getting the same personality that he was in Holland.
Are people really analysing this guy's language skills now, and fretting over it? Bloody hell.

Seems to me that Slot's English is far better than Jurgen's was when he first arrived, and Jurgen managed just fine. Slot will probably go the Jan Molby route and have a scouse accent by the end of next season. (or is it the McClaren route now?) ;D

People really need to chill out. Slot's English skills should be the least of everybody's concerns. It's his body language y'all should be paying attention to.
