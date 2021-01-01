Arne Slot on succeeding Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and the club's interest
https://x.com/Arneslotfanpage/status/1792952783777284532
he has an official fanpage?
would you like to see his onlyfans page, instead?
personally no, but dont let me stop you dreaming of Arne on onlyfans 😘
dreaming? I'm the moderator!
I love that the first tweet underneath is asking questions about his English. It's not as if Klopp's English was great when he started the job.
https://x.com/slxtyslx/status/1790767321524346907?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9QHis finest moment with the language, for mine.
Liverpool have never had a head coach... until now.Arne Slot taking that title - rather than 'manager' - is a significant moment at Anfield.It's what FSG has always wanted - and shows power has now shifted to Michael Edwards.
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)
it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.
Slot has a slight advantage that klopp is leaving on good terms. Most managers come in after a sacking. Klopp's handover will include strengths and weaknesses of players and an informed opinion on tweaks he might want to make based on the players he's inheriting and the way the officials react. I'm sure for example there will be things we will have wanted to see that klopp has discovered I training just don't work.
So, we have no manager, but a head coach and that head coach has an assistant manager? Hilarious...
Not sure why so many get caught up job titles head coach/manager are more or less used interchangeably now I suspect due to the continental influence - for most people in English/British game the person at the club who has ultimate responsibility coaching and picking the team is know as the "manager" regardless of how much in put they have in signing the players.
Assistant TO THE regional manager.
Some questions
Is this interview posted by this account from another source or Slot actually had an interview with his official fanclub ?
Posted by Feyenoord, his fan club added the subtitles.
