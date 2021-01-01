« previous next »
looking around at Barcelona,Bayern & now Chelsea not having a clue what to its reassuring how we went ahead & got Slot with no fuss & have a brillant behind the scenes structure in place.
Think we are well set up for next season
https://x.com/Arneslotfanpage/status/1792952783777284532

Quote
Arne Slot on succeeding Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and the club's interest
he has an official fanpage? :lmao
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm
he has an official fanpage? :lmao

would you like to see his onlyfans page, instead?
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm
would you like to see his onlyfans page, instead?

personally no, but dont let me stop you dreaming of Arne on onlyfans 😘
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm
personally no, but dont let me stop you dreaming of Arne on onlyfans 😘

dreaming? I'm the moderator!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm
he has an official fanpage? :lmao

Ugh. Better be a hairpiece section
What was that twin guy we had in Rodgers time and they both had the fancy webpage. And they had a logo.

Phillip Degen.
Jesus Christ we had a lot of shite squad players from 2010-2015
I love that the first tweet underneath is asking questions about his English. It's not as if Klopp's English was great when he started the job.
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:19:29 pm
I love that the first tweet underneath is asking questions about his English. It's not as if Klopp's English was great when he started the job.

He's Dutch, they speak better English than half of the English ;D
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:19:29 pm
I love that the first tweet underneath is asking questions about his English. It's not as if Klopp's English was great when he started the job.

https://x.com/slxtyslx/status/1790767321524346907?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

His finest moment with the language, for mine.
What Saints name did he take?
Quote
Liverpool have never had a head coach... until now.

Arne Slot taking that title - rather than 'manager' - is a significant moment at Anfield.

It's what FSG has always wanted - and shows power has now shifted to Michael Edwards.

Yeah, im still calling him the manager.

Where are all of Hughes mob in that structure? Also thats a lot of people to tell Slot no you are not getting Mbappe/Bellingham/Musiala.
Hughes has brought in 2 Scouts. They will work under Fallows, who is the Chief Scout.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)
Richard Hughes will need a lot of persuading.

Quote
it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:16:23 pm
Slot has a slight advantage that klopp is leaving on good terms. Most managers come in after a sacking. Klopp's handover will include strengths and weaknesses of players and an informed opinion on tweaks he might want to make based on the players he's inheriting and the way the officials react.  I'm sure for example there will be things we  will have wanted to see that klopp has discovered I training just don't work.

We're so lucky to have actual members of the club's staff posting here with certainty about the transition from one manager to the next.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)

Dont see that happening at all. Maybe when FSG were rookies, but 10+ years on, no bloody chance actually
So, we have no manager, but a head coach and that head coach has an assistant manager? Hilarious...
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
So, we have no manager, but a head coach and that head coach has an assistant manager? Hilarious...

Assistant TO THE regional manager.
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
So, we have no manager, but a head coach and that head coach has an assistant manager? Hilarious...

Not sure why so many get caught up job titles head coach/manager are more or less used interchangeably now I suspect due to the continental influence - for most people in English/British game the person at the club who has ultimate responsibility coaching and picking the team is know as the "manager" regardless of how much in put they have in signing the players.       
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Not sure why so many get caught up job titles head coach/manager are more or less used interchangeably now I suspect due to the continental influence - for most people in English/British game the person at the club who has ultimate responsibility coaching and picking the team is know as the "manager" regardless of how much in put they have in signing the players.       

Yeah but it is funny though that even despite that continental approach they forgot to change the assistant, in that image anyway. In leverkusen for example Alonso is head coach and his assistant is the assistant coach.

Not a big deal, just a bit amusing. Im calling him the manager anyway, the head coach thing can fuck off.
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm
Assistant TO THE regional manager.

Some questions.
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:18:51 am
Some questions.

Go and fetch the VAR...
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm
https://x.com/Arneslotfanpage/status/1792952783777284532


Is this interview posted by this account from another source or Slot actually had an interview with his official fanclub ?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm
https://x.com/Arneslotfanpage/status/1792952783777284532

Hes boss. Really like the guy. Sounds giddy aboot getting the opportunity and Im made up for him
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:07:48 am

Is this interview posted by this account from another source or Slot actually had an interview with his official fanclub ?

Posted by Feyenoord, his fan club added the subtitles.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:17:01 am
Posted by Feyenoord, his fan club added the subtitles.  :D

Thank you. That's a relief   :lmao
