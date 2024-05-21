« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 9665 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,145
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:28:52 pm »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:29:51 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:20:43 pm
Jurgen did it here, I believe.

Everyone does it, its nothing new.

Good to see everyone listening to Jurgen's words and completely backing him 100% from the start  ::) so many people I know have written him off already.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,687
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #242 on: Today at 12:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:11:32 pm
We've made new appointments to roles overseeing recruitment, led by a guy who is a data evangelist. And Slot is now in the role of "head coach" rather than manager being supported outside of coaching so he can concentrate on coaching. What about all this except he's Dutch and bald, neither attribute having any actual meaning, makes you think we and he will recruit like United and Ten Hag? Until recently, the only data science team that United had was in the commercial dept. They're still building their data led recruitment.

This side of the club is going to be every bit as interesting to follow as Slot to be honest. It worked in absolutely perfect harmony for 3-5 years with Klopp and it ended up with us being the best team on planet earth for a couple of those years. For whatever reason, once Edwards left things were never quite the same. It's unclear, at this point, whether some of those signings worked out because of that alchemy between their underlying numbers [what got them signed] and Klopp getting every last drop of sweat out of them by virtue of being the best man manager alive in the last 40 or so years. Klopp turned those rough diamonds - I'm thinking Mane, Robertson, Salah here - into something close to flawless.

I'm personally really looking forward to the data led approach being back. It's a real kicker, and a what if, that we moved away from that in some of our signings and contract negotiations [albeit I understand why]. I don't think some of the players I've mentioned, and the various others signed, would just have 'become' the brilliant players they were under someone other than Klopp [at the time], and we only have to see the mess Rodgers made with Firmino to see nothing is guaranteed - there has to be a connection between manager and the player. If Arne gets that bit right - because ultimately I trust Edwards and co to do so, as we've them do it - then we're back in business.
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,468
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)

He won't be allowed to, as unless our stats boys have identified a Feyenoord player as fitting what we need, none of them will get a look in. If Ten Hag had been appointed our manager for example, no way in this world do Onana, Antony, Casemiro, Amrabat, Eriksen, Mount, Malacia, Martinez or Hojlund get anywhere near the club.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,468
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:06:13 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline thisyearisouryear

  • Need a dose of Hopium
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,476
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:43:57 pm »
This is hilarious ;D

Quote
All his career, his attention to detail has been relentless. At Zwolle, where his face looms large on the clubs wall of heroes, he developed a habit of launching the ball high into the sky at kick-off. Dutch TV pundits mocked him mercilessly for it. But what they neglected to notice, Van den Belt says, is that he was doing it deliberately, wrongfooting the opposition as they looked directly into the sun. What an idiot, his critics laughed. And yet that year, Zwolle scored seven times within the first 30 seconds.

And we have video proof too:

https://x.com/i/status/1792843950887154141


Logged

Offline danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:01:02 pm »
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/how-arne-slots-style-of-play-compares-to-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-3bjqqvdjl

Quote
TACTICAL ANALYSIS
How Arne Slots style of play compares to Jürgen Klopps Liverpool
The club have tried to balance a breath of fresh air with adding to the Anfield foundations built by the departed German. The former Feyenoord coach strikes that balance

Hamzah Khalique-Loonat
Tuesday May 21 2024, 9.30am, The Times

The last time a manager of Jürgen Klopps stature left Liverpool was in 1974, when Bill Shankly called time on a 15-year career at the helm of the club.

His replacement came from within: Bob Paisley, Shanklys assistant, took charge and built upon the Scottish managers foundations to turn Liverpool into Englands most successful club during the 1970s and 1980s.

The difficulty of moving on from a figure like Shankly or Klopp usually lies with finding a successor who can be both a breath of fresh air that propels the club forward, but does not blow through the foundations their predecessor laid. In Arne Slot, Klopps successor, Liverpool have attempted to strike that balance.

He, like many other coaches, plays a style of football that centres on attacking, pressing high and dominating possession.

You would be forgiven for thinking you may have heard this particular footballing philosophy before  by now, almost every young manager defines themselves by these particular buzzwords. It is for a good reason, though.

These principles of play are not just founded on an aesthetic basis; if data scientists and statisticians were to design the most effective type of football, it would look something like the way Pep Guardiolas teams play  and Guardiola has largely established the blueprint for how elite teams want to play.

Teams that hold a majority of possession deprive their opponents the opportunity to hurt them with it. By pressing high, they keep the ball away from their own goal, and turn it over close to their opponents goal. And by attacking  getting the ball into the box and shooting in it often  these teams have a better chance of scoring than their opponents.

Technically, Guardiolas own style, at present, is a combination of classical positional play ideas  pioneered by Johan Cruyff  and both the pressing, counterpressing and counterattacking football of Germany and England.

That combination splits three ways, to the phases of play: in possession, out of possession and transition  which is the best way to understand Slots own vision of playing.

In possession
Slots style with the ball is, naturally, a touch closer to Klopp than Guardiola, with a greater emphasis on pressing and progressing upfield rapidly.

Arne Slot's Feyenoord move the ball towards goal in a similar way to Klopp's Liverpool
Managerial styles in the Premier League 2023-24

His team still hold the lions share of the ball  only PSV Eindhoven averaged more possession (64.5 per cent) than Feyenoord this season (61.8 per cent).

But the Dutchmans teams are direct, slick and fast through the lines. They want to move the ball forward as fast as possible once they have found an opening.

There are few better examples of this than their goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this season.

Below, Feyenoord load up the left side with players, with all but their right winger, Calvin Stengs, contained between the left wing and the centre of the pitch.



The defenders then work the ball over to Quilindschy Hartman, the left back, who turns and looks up to see his team-mate Quinten Timber running forward.



He carries the ball forward, and slips it to Ayase Ueda, whose shot is deflected past Jan Oblak, and in.



Its the sort of quick, slick move that Liverpool often produced under Klopp.



Like most possession-dominant teams, Slots Feyenoord tend to build out from the back, using short passes, and it looks fairly similar to lots of other top European teams, such as Barcelona or Manchester City.

When the ball is in the defensive third, Slot will sometimes position his full backs wide and split his centre backs.



If the team are set up in a 4-2-3-1, the two deep midfielders will drop and help circulate the ball forward.

Once the ball progresses upfield the full backs advance and provide width  much like how Klopp used Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in the first half of his Liverpool tenure.

But at other times, Slot will ask one of his full backs to move infield, like Klopp has done more recently.

Dutch international Lutsharel Geertruida is used as both a conventional wide, attacking full back and as an infield presence, depending on the opponent.

In this match between Feyenoord and PSV, Geertruida pulls wide in the first phase of build-up, as the No6 Ramiz Zerrouki, drops deep to assist the defenders.



While against Atletico Madrid, Geertruida sits infield.



The idea is to create moments like this, to move the ball forward and through the opponents press.



These small details are fundamentally to help achieve control; rather than steadily building slowly in the defensive third, Slot likes his team to get the ball into the middle third and dominate from the centre of the pitch.

Where Slots Feyenoord differ from Klopps Liverpool is that they do not go long as regularly: Feyenoord had the fewest number of goal kicks launched upfield from their goalkeeper this season in the Eredivisie, and they also attempted the fewest long passes.

Whereas Liverpool often use long, direct passes to launch attacks, gain territory or force counterpressing opportunities upfield, Feyenoords directness comes from dribbling.

This approach differs from that of Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, both of whom ask their teams to play in a steadier, more measured and intricate manner.

The reason for this is the difference in each managers tolerance for risk.

Slot, like Klopp, does not mind moving the ball forward quickly, because if the opponent wins it, there is an opportunity to counterpress.

A counterpress is designed to expose a moment of instability, and performs two key functions: the first is that it applies immediate pressure on to the opponent. That pressure means that it is harder for them to attack, while the team that just lost possession are in transition between their attacking and defensive formation.

The team that have just won the ball are in transition too: from their defensive formation to their attacking one.

This is the second function of the counterpress: by applying pressure to the opponent who has won the ball, there is an opportunity to win the ball back and play into the space that their team-mates have vacated, in their eagerness to counterattack.

Counterpressing is about countering the counterattack.

This unstructured, fluid and chaotic phase of play is the sort of thing that more cautious managers tend to avoid, whereas riskier ones embrace it.

But Feyenoords eagerness to play through the lines quickly can lead to turnovers, and moments of vulnerability.



Another characteristic of Slots play is third-man combinations and bounce passes. His teams use these combinations to switch from a slower tempo inside their defensive third into a fast one in the middle and final third.

Usually these combinations begin with a centre back snapping the ball into one of the midfielders, who bounces the pass out wide, to the third man  often the full back.

This is the trigger to spring forward, and hit a diagonal pass between the lines to spark an attack.

By playing infield, then out, they create space for their full back to receive possession and hit it forward quickly.



The shape Slots team play in is not too dissimilar to Klopp, Arteta, Guardiola or other leading coaches.

Feyenoord often play with a 3-2-2-3 shape (or a three-box-three).

One slight difference between Slot and other coaches that use this shape is the parallelogram shape his midfielders in the box take up.



The two players at the base of the box (also known as the pivots) sit centrally to control the middle of the pitch. However the two ahead of them position themselves at an angle, to create a parallelogram.

All this does is tilt the shape to one side, so they can overload one wing, and create more favourable passing angles between the players.

Without possession
Slots Feyenoord use a high press  they seek to break out of their shape and close down their opponents high up the field.

This bears some similarities to Klopps Liverpool in their first couple of seasons; however, they have since moved away from this tactic  they sit off their opponents and set pressing traps in the middle third.

But the principle of winning the ball and immediately passing forward to get early shots away remains the same.

Feyenoord have the second-most intensive press in the Eredivisie, as measured by PPDA (they allow 10.2 opposition passes per defensive action).

Like most teams that press, Slot likes to use his centre forward to split the pitch in half, and guide his opponents to one side, and then aggressively hound the ball.

But where Slot differs from Klopp is in how heavily his team commits to the press.

Klopps Liverpool historically use their full backs to jump up on to their opponents, which allows for more attacking players infield to burst forward, should they win the ball.

Slots press is more reserved: his team play with a 4-4-2 without possession, which means those responsibilities to jump forward lie with the midfielders.

Slots shape is less aggressive, but more structured and guarded, which is designed to mitigate the risk of opponents playing through the press  a problem Liverpool encountered regularly last season.

Slots Feyenoord also boast  arguably  the best defence in the division: they have conceded the second-fewest goals, the least xG, the fewest shots, and those shots  on average  are the furthest distance away from their own goal of any team in the league.

Like most teams that dominate possession and press high, Slots Feyenoord also play with a high line, which means their goalkeeper is expected to sweep.

Feyenoord are also content to leave space out wide.

When their opponents have possession, the centre midfielder is expected to provide cover, but that can lead to moments like this, where space infield becomes available.



But these moments are sometimes by design, like this pressing trap:



In transition
The transition moments are very important to Slot.

Pressing and counterpressing are important components of Slots style. The two terms are often conflated but counterpressing is the specific action to win the ball back immediately after losing it, whereas pressing is the attempt to win possession by moving out or within a particular formation.

A very important aspect of a counterpress is to move the ball forward immediately after winning it  as that is when the opponents are least prepared to defend.

Just like in this example, below:



While Feyenoord lose the ball, they continue pressing, which eventually leads to Celtic kicking long, and the centre backs regaining possession.

When Feyenoord win possession, the full backs are expected to break forward and offer width immediately, so that the wingers can move infield, between the opponents full backs and centre backs.

By encouraging all his players to dribble, Feyenoord try to move the ball up the pitch immediately after winning the ball, and keep their opponents on the back foot, as they scramble back towards their own goal.

By carrying the ball forward, the Feyenoord players force their opponents into breaking out of their shape to close the dribbler down, which, in turn, opens up space for a team-mate.

Attacking quickly is an important component of counterattacking, and exposing an opponent in transition. So Slot encourages early crosses into the penalty area too  the sort of thing that both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson will enjoy.

Liverpools data department  developed principally by Ian Graham and Michael Edwards in FSGs early years in charge of the club  produced models that would evaluate a players probability of adding goals to the team.

Since then, the club have developed similar models for assessing managers.

By evaluating the players at a managers disposal and the wage bill of a club, it becomes possible to work out how much value a manager is adding to their team, and how they are under or over-performing relative to the resources they have.

That Slot was able to make Feyenoord consistently punch above their weight and fight with both Ajax and PSV, as well as play a style of football not too dissimilar to that of Klopp, will have weighed heavily in his favour.

Which, in turn, makes the transition from Klopp to Slot one that  theoretically  should be smooth. Especially as the club have sought to compartmentalise Klopps responsibilities, and give Slot a specific head coach brief, rather than the sprawling manager role, which often ends up undefined and tailored to the predecessors own development over time.

When Paisley took over from Shankly, he was known to be the tactician within the Boot Room, and left the experts within the Boot Room to continue working as they were.

It appears, 50 years later, that Liverpool are still working to that same formula.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:03:54 pm by danm77 »
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,715
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:34:02 pm »
Welkom, Mnr. Slot!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,715
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:38:07 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 02:01:02 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/how-arne-slots-style-of-play-compares-to-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-3bjqqvdjl
And in short:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/40053481/liverpool-data-decision-hire-arne-slot-candidate-replace-klopp

Quote
In other words, Liverpool are aggressive without the ball (low pass-completion numbers allowed) and with the ball (high number of possessions per game).

And guess who else plays like this? Arne Slot's Feyenoord.

Liverpool's games feature 94 possessions per match, while Feyenoord are at 96. Liverpool's opponents complete 77% of their passes, while Feyenoord's complete 74%. Liverpool's average pass travels 17.1 meters, while Feyenoord's goes 17.2 meters. Liverpool move the ball upfield at an above-average rate of 1.26 meters per second, while Feyenoord go even faster at 1.33 meters per second.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:39:53 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,750
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm »
COMING THIS SUMMER

TBEAHRS" border="0

RATED R
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,352
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:01:34 pm »
https://x.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1792915916021182578

Quote
Liverpool goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel is expected to stay at the club as part of Arne Slots backroom staff.

[@dmlynchlfc]
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,475
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,352
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:08:59 pm »
Quote
Rafa Benitez on advice for Arne Slot:

My biggest advice to him is he must be himself while understanding the culture of the club and the city. Once he understands that, he has made a positive first step and he will be guided down the right path.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,061
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:03:33 pm
Ten Hag has really damaged the reputation of Dutch football hasnt he?

Pretty much every article or opinion piece on him says but dont worry, hes not like ten Hag.

Who is the last successful Dutch manager? Certainly cant remember any in the PL that come to mind. Slot has the opportunity to rebuild some respect here.

Steve mclaren?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 