We've made new appointments to roles overseeing recruitment, led by a guy who is a data evangelist. And Slot is now in the role of "head coach" rather than manager being supported outside of coaching so he can concentrate on coaching. What about all this except he's Dutch and bald, neither attribute having any actual meaning, makes you think we and he will recruit like United and Ten Hag? Until recently, the only data science team that United had was in the commercial dept. They're still building their data led recruitment.



This side of the club is going to be every bit as interesting to follow as Slot to be honest. It worked in absolutely perfect harmony for 3-5 years with Klopp and it ended up with us being the best team on planet earth for a couple of those years. For whatever reason, once Edwards left things were never quite the same. It's unclear, at this point, whether some of those signings worked out because of that alchemy between their underlying numbers [what got them signed] and Klopp getting every last drop of sweat out of them by virtue of being the best man manager alive in the last 40 or so years. Klopp turned those rough diamonds - I'm thinking Mane, Robertson, Salah here - into something close to flawless.I'm personally really looking forward to the data led approach being back. It's a real kicker, and a what if, that we moved away from that in some of our signings and contract negotiations [albeit I understand why]. I don't think some of the players I've mentioned, and the various others signed, would just have 'become' the brilliant players they were under someone other than Klopp [at the time], and we only have to see the mess Rodgers made with Firmino to see nothing is guaranteed - there has to be a connection between manager and the player. If Arne gets that bit right - because ultimately I trust Edwards and co to do so, as we've them do it - then we're back in business.