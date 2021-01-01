Promising but unproven, lots of positives but let's focus on the unknowns



1. Will success at a lower quality league be replicable in the Premier League?



2. How will we (fans and players) adapt to the slower style of build-up play?



3. How will he handle dealing with world-class players and the pressure of managing one of the biggest clubs in the world?



4. Will the fact that he is following a legend mean he is unfavorably compared when things aren't going so well?



5. Will we recruit disproportionately from a substandard league (Dutch) as that is the market he knows?



6. Is this effectively Liverpool 3.0 as Liverpool 2.0 was only given one season to develop now that so many staff have left, and if it is Liverpool 3.0 then will the fanbase accept a season when we are not challenging for the big honours?