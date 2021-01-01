« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Zlen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #200 on: Today at 09:57:43 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:42:32 am
Welcome Arne!  Presumably also welcome to a new backroom team but maybe they'll be announced individually over the coming days. I feel a bit like a Spurs fan in that next season I'm content with being entertained, a decent cup run somewhere and achieving CL qualification.  I think Man City will go at 95+ points next season and Arsenal likely won't be far behind that. It's asking a huge amount from Slot to match that pace in his first season. A summer where we sort out new contracts for Trent and maybe Virgil would be fine by me.  Unless there's a world class #6 on the market then I don't see the point in signing players for the sake of it.  Let's see what Slot can do with the current squad and the youth players on the fringes of it.


I think the minimum I would find acceptable is to get 80+ points, getting to a cup final or two would be a good bonus and obviously not embarass ourselves in Champions League. But this squad is good enough to aim for 80+ points next season, new manager or not, anything below that and we would need to see something amazing in bloom not to feel concerned. It's not an easy task, it never was no matter who took over.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #201 on: Today at 10:12:18 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:54:05 am
Those features with former players aren't really informative in the nitty-gritty. What we don't know is how Arne Slot will coach players who have considerable more skill than any he has coached before - showing them videos of Liverpool as an example would be quite amusing, granted. He certainly can't show them videos of their competitors and by inference suggest they are not on the some level. Be interesting to know how he adapts his tried and tested methods to elite athletes. Also, to the fact that for the first time he's coaching players who have considerably more experience of success than he has.

You're talking as if he's joining from Blyth Spartans ;D

Not saying Feyenoord are at our level, but they are a Champions League calibre team full of internationals.
rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #202 on: Today at 10:13:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:12:18 am
You're talking as if he's joining from Blyth Spartans ;D

;D

He'll have seen and worked with Dutch children with better touch and skills than fully fledged Premier League players :lmao
missis sumner

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #203 on: Today at 10:21:57 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm
Debased comment

This Monkey's Gone to Heaven.
Fitzy.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #204 on: Today at 10:24:20 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:54:05 am
Those features with former players aren't really informative in the nitty-gritty. What we don't know is how Arne Slot will coach players who have considerable more skill than any he has coached before - showing them videos of Liverpool as an example would be quite amusing, granted. He certainly can't show them videos of their competitors and by inference suggest they are not on the some level. Be interesting to know how he adapts his tried and tested methods to elite athletes. Also, to the fact that for the first time he's coaching players who have considerably more experience of success than he has.
I think you're overstating your point here. Most top managers weren't top players and most top managers emerged from a modest starting point and worked their way up. It's a very normal trajectory. That doesn't mean Slot will succeed, I just don't think relative skill levels of footballers he's worked with is a central concern as it stands. Squad building, cultivating the right culture and a clear vision for the playing style appear to be the factors that have attracted Edwards et al.
Fitzy.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #205 on: Today at 10:30:17 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Huge news. Gigantic, in fact.
It's bigger than that. It's enormous.
lucabrasi

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #206 on: Today at 10:50:52 am
Welcome Arne. We are now part of Arnies Army
Skrtelonparole

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #207 on: Today at 10:57:37 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:27:34 am
Seen a variant to this, to the tune of Beautiful South:


It could be Rotterdam or anywhere
Liverpool or Rome
With Arne as the manager, you'll never walk alone

Welcome Arne Slot, give us your best shot.

He came from Feyenoord and Rotterdam,
Now Liverpool is home
With Arne as the manager, you'll never walk alone
Never walk alone
redk84

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #208 on: Today at 10:57:52 am
Welcome

He's got a lot of work to do but everything is set up for him to succeed

First season will be settling in - I would hope we dont drop too much in standard but a lot of factors will come into that..
Aim to stay within that top 3 subset of teams and

Anything on top of that is good

Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #209 on: Today at 11:08:43 am
Does he play a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3? Sounds like either way he likes a double pivot?
No666

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #210 on: Today at 11:10:54 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:24:20 am
I think you're overstating your point here. Most top managers weren't top players and most top managers emerged from a modest starting point and worked their way up. It's a very normal trajectory. That doesn't mean Slot will succeed, I just don't think relative skill levels of footballers he's worked with is a central concern as it stands. Squad building, cultivating the right culture and a clear vision for the playing style appear to be the factors that have attracted Edwards et al.
Yeah, I am overstating the case but there are valid question marks about him. I was just reading Samie's post about Henderson finding the level of skill and mentality at Ajax a huge disappointment. (Yeah, my heart bleeds). Granted Ajax has fallen below Feyenoord but still.
mattD

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #211 on: Today at 11:18:06 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:10:54 am
Yeah, I am overstating the case but there are valid question marks about him. I was just reading Samie's post about Henderson finding the level of skill and mentality at Ajax a huge disappointment. (Yeah, my heart bleeds). Granted Ajax has fallen below Feyenoord but still.

Assuming what Jordan says is correct about Ajax, what's going through my mind is what the hell has happened to Ajax these last few years?

They were a club that epitomised what a brilliantly run club should be only a few years ago. Their structure was so sound from senior to youth. It was almost a plug and play system there where any semi-talented coach could look great.

The whole thing there has fallen apart.

Bringing it back round to Arne Slot, I guess its encouraging that he came into a dilapidated Feyenoord and turned them around. I'd be more concerned if it was a Ten Hag situation where he was obviously benefiting from what was then a world class footballing structure at Ajax.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #212 on: Today at 11:28:01 am
As basic as it sounds, having a Dutch international (and greatest CB of all time) as his captain, will be a great weapon for Arne.
DonkeyWan

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #213 on: Today at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)
TheMan

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #214 on: Today at 11:32:04 am
Promising but unproven, lots of positives but let's focus on the unknowns

1. Will success at a lower quality league be replicable in the Premier League?

2. How will we (fans and players) adapt to the slower style of build-up play?

3. How will he handle dealing with world-class players and the pressure of managing one of the biggest clubs in the world?

4. Will the fact that he is following a legend mean he is unfavorably compared when things aren't going so well?

5. Will we recruit disproportionately from a substandard league (Dutch) as that is the market he knows?

6. Is this effectively Liverpool 3.0 as Liverpool 2.0 was only given one season to develop now that so many staff have left, and if it is Liverpool 3.0 then will the fanbase accept a season when we are not challenging for the big honours?
amir87

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #215 on: Today at 11:33:03 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)

The situation at Utd was very different as Ten Hag came in and said he didn't want Ragnick to stay as Sporting Director and he ended up having way too much authority for someone with very little proven pedigree.

With the structure we have in place that won't be happening.
Suareznumber7

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #216 on: Today at 11:36:01 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)

We've got a football structure above the head coach that should take that worry away.
Dim Glas

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #217 on: Today at 11:37:03 am
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:32:04 am
Promising but unproven, lots of positives but let's focus on the unknowns

1. Will success at a lower quality league be replicable in the Premier League?

2. How will we (fans and players) adapt to the slower style of build-up play?

3. How will he handle dealing with world-class players and the pressure of managing one of the biggest clubs in the world?

4. Will the fact that he is following a legend mean he is unfavorably compared when things aren't going so well?

5. Will we recruit disproportionately from a substandard league (Dutch) as that is the market he knows?

6. Is this effectively Liverpool 3.0 as Liverpool 2.0 was only given one season to develop now that so many staff have left, and if it is Liverpool 3.0 then will the fanbase accept a season when we are not challenging for the big honours?

why would that be the case? He wont be recruiting.

He wont be rebuilding a team here. Of cousre there will be some settling in to do, but Im presuming here that there isnt expected to be that huge a shift in how the team plays, and the expectations will actually be high from the get go. 
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #218 on: Today at 11:37:35 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)

That's why we have a bunch of nerds sitting in the basement with 4 monitors each. They'll profile any players Slot likes against the players we already have and other players in the market.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #219 on: Today at 11:50:41 am
Quote from: Sat1 on Today at 09:50:55 am
Welcome Arne

None of this shit ever again please


Arneslotheaven" border="0
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #220 on: Today at 11:54:59 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)

It's impossible for him to do that with the structure we have in place. That's the whole point of him being the head coach rather than manager.
Agent99

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #221 on: Today at 11:56:53 am
Rosario

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #222 on: Today at 11:57:09 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)

I think with the setup that FSG are building around him with the likes of Hughes, Edwards, Ward, ect. there is  next to no chance of this happening. Unlike United we clearly have a plan and structure that were are looking to execute.

Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #223 on: Today at 11:57:45 am
killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #224 on: Today at 12:01:06 pm
;D
Clint Eastwood

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #225 on: Today at 12:03:33 pm
Ten Hag has really damaged the reputation of Dutch football hasnt he?

Pretty much every article or opinion piece on him says but dont worry, hes not like ten Hag.

Who is the last successful Dutch manager? Certainly cant remember any in the PL that come to mind. Slot has the opportunity to rebuild some respect here.
Peabee

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #226 on: Today at 12:06:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:26:30 pm
Booting the ball high into the air from kick off to make the opposition look into the sun, scored 7 times in the first 30 seconds. I hope we do that at least once ;D

Haha. He also moved training to the evenings if they had an evening game, so they could adapt better to playing at that time. Is this something "new" or do most clubs do this now? It's one of those changes that seems like it should be obvious once you hear about it.
telekon

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #227 on: Today at 12:06:42 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Huge news. Gigantic, in fact.

It can be big big love.
mickeydocs

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #228 on: Today at 12:06:50 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:30:28 am
I think the worry for me is he will bring in ordinary Dutch players (like Ten Hag did) and they fail to make the step-up. A lot of money could end up wasted on Europa League standard players (which is about where Feyenoord are)

He is head coach. Player recruitment is not his role although he has a say. This has been mentioned across a large range of articles and on podcasts.
Chakri

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #229 on: Today at 12:09:09 pm
Most clean sheets
Most points gained from loosing possession with Feynord   8)

Exited  :wave welcome Mr.Slot
