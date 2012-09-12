Welcome. Can't wait for his presser, if new managers still get those.



Not sure what to make of the whole 'he's accepted the title of head coach rather than manager' thing. Does it really mean anything or is it a technicality? Strange that it seemed like an important detail.



Quite clearly to do with the nerds' view of the recruitment structure. I suppose it'll be a return to the coach saying he wants a player in this position, the nerds giving him a few shortlist options (and their own favourites), and then the coach having his pick and "final veto." Or maybe it'll be Edwards and co signing the players they want and Arne just doing as he's told. Time will tell.Obviously our best success came from the former model; but with Klopp's success, he had more say in specific transfer policies (particularly the renegotiating of contracts and targeting Thiago, Darwin, etc.). Also the Club allowed a situation to materialize where the nerds left due to the above and more responsibility was delegated to Klopp, which likely contributed to a significant part of his "burnout" and leaving Liverpool.Also interesting that Klopp said "head coach" first in his speech, then "corrected" himself to say "manager."