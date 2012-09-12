« previous next »
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 pm
Welcome Gaffer.

Do your best.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:07:51 pm
Some muppet I used to work with wanted Maureen 🙄
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm
Slot wants a set piece coach. LFC LinkedIn page posted it.  ;D
Mr Slot, please please please Mr Slot. Please get me a throw-in coach. I'm fucking begging you. Please, when we are within 20 yards of the oppositions byline and we get a throw-in, train the fuckers to go on the offensive and not end up working the ball back to Ali.
The throw-in coach can tell the players they can't be blown for offside, s/he can tell them to turn the oppo fuckers around and make them work to get the ball rather than sitting back while we pass back.
Please Mr Slot, if you don't get one you're a wool.
I fucking beg you mate. I promise it will work.
FUCKING PLEASE!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:07:51 pm
Some muppet I used to work with wanted Maureen 🙄
.



The Joker, Steve Miller Band?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm
Debased comment

Wheres your mind, he could hold something Against You!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm
The Joker, Steve Miller Band?

Thatd be Maurice.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
Welcome and good luck. You have the best supporters, now make us have the best team again!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:34:39 pm
Here Comes Our Man.

Huge news. Gigantic, in fact.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Arne is coming in to do a job and for me it will take a season to see how he does that job. Winning trophies wont be the sole measure of success or progress for me either. Id like to see an obvious style of football by Christmas and a tightened defence. I sincerely hope he trys to build around some of the youth in the team and uses their energy and hunger. Hes our man now and well support and back him.

Welcome to Liverpool & Anfield Arne.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Huge news. Gigantic, in fact.

Oh My Golly, Im Amazed!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #170 on: Today at 12:02:35 am
Welcome Arne Slot, we have your back.

Best wishes
YNWA
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #171 on: Today at 12:34:10 am
Welcome. Can't wait for his presser, if new managers still get those.

Not sure what to make of the whole 'he's accepted the title of head coach rather than manager' thing. Does it really mean anything or is it a technicality? Strange that it seemed like an important detail.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #172 on: Today at 01:08:02 am
Welcome gaffer!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #173 on: Today at 02:37:21 am
Big shoes to fill but hopefully he is up to the task. I'm both excited and worried to be honest but we'll see what happens!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #174 on: Today at 03:01:44 am
Looking forward to preseason now. I've enjoyed the Dutch influence on our style of play under Klopp and Lijnders. Slot seems like he might take our possession game to a higher level. It will be hard for him to match Klopp's pressing, though. Only Pep came close Klopp in the PL, and maybe across Europe. Close will be good enough with better structured possession.
