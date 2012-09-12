Slot wants a set piece coach. LFC LinkedIn page posted it.



Mr Slot, please please please Mr Slot. Please get me a throw-in coach. I'm fucking begging you. Please, when we are within 20 yards of the oppositions byline and we get a throw-in, train the fuckers to go on the offensive and not end up working the ball back to Ali.The throw-in coach can tell the players they can't be blown for offside, s/he can tell them to turn the oppo fuckers around and make them work to get the ball rather than sitting back while we pass back.Please Mr Slot, if you don't get one you're a wool.I fucking beg you mate. I promise it will work.FUCKING PLEASE!