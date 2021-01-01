« previous next »
Welcome Gaffer.

Do your best.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Some muppet I used to work with wanted Maureen 🙄
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:47:23 pm
Slot wants a set piece coach. LFC LinkedIn page posted it.  ;D
Mr Slot, please please please Mr Slot. Please get me a throw-in coach. I'm fucking begging you. Please, when we are within 20 yards of the oppositions byline and we get a throw-in, train the fuckers to go on the offensive and not end up working the ball back to Ali.
The throw-in coach can tell the players they can't be blown for offside, s/he can tell them to turn the oppo fuckers around and make them work to get the ball rather than sitting back while we pass back.
Please Mr Slot, if you don't get one you're a wool.
I fucking beg you mate. I promise it will work.
FUCKING PLEASE!
Quote from: RF on Today at 11:07:51 pm
Some muppet I used to work with wanted Maureen 🙄
The Joker, Steve Miller Band?
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:57:37 pm
Debased comment

Wheres your mind, he could hold something Against You!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:32:24 pm
The Joker, Steve Miller Band?

Thatd be Maurice.
Welcome and good luck. You have the best supporters, now make us have the best team again!
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:34:39 pm
Here Comes Our Man.

Huge news. Gigantic, in fact.
Arne is coming in to do a job and for me it will take a season to see how he does that job. Winning trophies wont be the sole measure of success or progress for me either. Id like to see an obvious style of football by Christmas and a tightened defence. I sincerely hope he trys to build around some of the youth in the team and uses their energy and hunger. Hes our man now and well support and back him.

Welcome to Liverpool & Anfield Arne.
