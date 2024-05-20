Some somewhat interesting info in this:



https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5441110/2024/05/20/liverpool-arne-slot-manager-inside-story/



In particular it sheds light on him talking about coming to us before it was confirmed, which a fair few on here took a ridiculous issue with.



Interesting read, the points about Amorim in particular echo a lot of the concerns people had in here (formation, and style of play being more passive). De Zerbi not being a style fit is interesting, although his resent downturn and breakdown in relationship at Brighton shows a lot.Surprised at Valverde and Spalletti being so high - Valverde I will only ever remember as being humbled completely by us in the Semi final. Some of the other names (Fonseca,Ireola, and Howe in particular) are a little concerning.But all in all Slot sounds like the perfect fit, and great to hear that he was the first choice on the shortlist pretty much as soon as it was made