« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 3531 times)

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:55:49 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:39:57 pm
Slot out.

Slot in!  ;D


Joking aside, welcome to the family  :wave
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline mensor

  • Definitely not MENSA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:57:08 pm »
Any ideas if he's bringing the backroom staff from Feyenoord with him?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,217
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:42:34 pm
Stolen from the BBC site.

🎶🎵It could be Rotterdam or anywhere

Liverpool or Rome

Wherever Slotty manages

He'll never need a comb.......never need a comb 🎵🎶

Don't manage Spurs, have me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,494
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:06:03 pm »
Welcome to the best club in the world Arne :scarf

Roll on August!
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,310
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:11:44 pm »
His name is actually Arend Martijn Slot  ;D Mods pls rename the thread
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,307
  • Believer
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:13:36 pm »
Welcome to the greatest club in the world and good luck.

Massive shoes to fill but you will have our backing from the off
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #86 on: Today at 07:16:58 pm »
Welcome big Arne, to the best club in the world. A great record in the Netherlands and seems like a genuinely sound bloke too.

Looking forward to this new era.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,692
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:19:26 pm »
.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:21:25 pm »
So Slot is 'Head coach' rather than 'Manager'. What does that mean exactly? Less say on transfers?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,338
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:24:46 pm »
Quote from: mensor on Today at 06:57:08 pm
Any ideas if he's bringing the backroom staff from Feyenoord with him?

Yes 3 of them mate.

 
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,465
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:25:45 pm »
Welcome Arne and good luck!!

Think hell do a great job especially with the current players we have
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:27:02 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/20/arne-slot-liverpool-making-erik-ten-hag/

Quote

The making of Arne Slot  he is more intelligent than Erik ten Hag
Friends and mentors who have helped to shape new Liverpool managers rise believe he is cleverer and more empathetic than Old Trafford rival
Oliver Brown,
 CHIEF SPORTS WRITER, IN BERGENTHEIM, NETHERLANDS
20 May 2024  5:17pm

A couple of miles from the German border, Bergentheim nestles on the edge of the Netherlands answer to the Bible Belt. Two churches stand sentry beside the canal bisecting this village of chocolate-box prettiness, although there used to be three. Rote learning of the New Testament was once a feature of local education, as Arne Slot, today the communitys most famous son, found out first hand. He especially liked the story of the Good Samaritan, recalls Jan Ophof, his childhood mentor. That one made an impression on him.

But on an unusually balmy spring evening, it seems, in these secular times, as if the one truly unifying faith here is football. Children of all ages are gathering in the sunshine for after-school training at VV Bergentheim, on artificial pitches of a standard to put those of many major towns to shame. We have good sponsors, smiles chairman Bert Nijenhuis, as he shows off the immaculate clubhouse. They also have quite the story to tell. For it is to this bucolic setting that Slot, their celebrated alumnus, returns every August to deliver a coaching clinic. Except this summer he will do so as manager of Liverpool.

His appointment stirs immense satisfaction among those who have tracked his talents from the start. At 45, Slot has already brought cachet to Bergentheim through his feats at Feyenoord, defying initial scepticism in Rotterdam to become known as the Messiah on the Maas. Liverpool, though, is a promotion that astounds even true believers. It is little wonder that the clubs committee is already scrambling to book a trip to Anfield next season, or that it is planning to screen every Liverpool match live in the bar.

One of Slots many monikers in the Netherlands is the Xavi of Bergentheim. It might be a touch generous, given the testimony of many former team-mates that he was never especially quick or nimble. But Ophof, a richly expressive figure with a playful grin and a shock of slicked-back grey hair, identified in his protege a precocious coaching mind. He was nine years old and he would ask me: Can we do this, can we do that? And I kept looking at him, thinking: Is he really only nine? Even then he was direct, technically very strong. He knew whether to pass it out to the right wing or the left, in a split-second. He would go to sleep with the ball and wake up with it.

Amid the Liverpool fervour, a running joke between Ophof and Nijenhuis is that Arne, as a player, would not be called the strongest in his own family. That distinction falls to his father, Arend, a former headmaster and member of a Dutch amateur team who came agonisingly close to qualifying for the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Where paternal ambition was thwarted, Arend was determined that nothing about Arnes nurturing should be left to chance.

Arne was only six when he first came here, and I was coaching 10-to-12-year-olds, but his father said: Can he play with your team? Ophof explains. It was the right thing to do. His father was very strict, very hard.

Discipline, discipline, Nijenhuis agrees. Oh yeah, Ophof says. If the boy wasnt good at football, he didnt like the boy.

Mercifully, for Liverpool fans nervous about Slots credentials to succeed Jürgen Klopp, there are few signs of the same harshness with Arne. After eight years in coaching, one consistent tribute to his style is that he has empathy, knowing precisely what to say to a struggling player  and how to say it. Look at what Thomas Tuchel did, says Ophof, referring to the Bayern Munich manager berating centre-back Kim Min-jae for greedy defending against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals. Arne would never do that to a player. He would do it face-to-face in private, never for the cameras.

Slot has built an image around his equable temperament, seldom lurching too high or too low. It is a psyche typical of Bergentheim, which, you can detect on even a brief visit, is not a place inclined towards hero worship.

On a tour of the club premises, Nijenhuis stresses how, for all the pride they have here in Slots achievements, they feel the same powerful emotions about the Second World War resistance fighters that this region produced.

Any notion of him being the villages greatest export, he suggests, should be kept in perspective.

One nagging doubt about Slot on Merseyside is whether he simply represents Erik ten Hag Mark II. Even the besieged Manchester United manager was the future once, arriving at Old Trafford on a wave of goodwill after winning the Eredivisie with Ajax, just as Slot did at Feyenoord last year. The two have an age gap of only nine years and grew up just 40 miles apart. Another no-nonsense Dutchman, another Johan Cruyff disciple promising to reinvent total football in the Premier League? Liverpool supporters could be forgiven for claiming that they have heard this one before. Except Ophof insists, in defence of his star pupil, that they need not be worried. Arne is more intelligent than Ten Hag, he says, with disarming bluntness. He is different.

How does this intelligence manifest itself? For illustrations, it helps to travel 90 miles north to Leeuwarden, where Slots steepest of coaching trajectories began. In this picturesque little city, the heart of Friesland, Gerald van den Belt is on his lunch break. As financial director of Cambuur, known locally as the folk club, he is busily organising a relocation to a larger stadium in three months time. But for one hour he is happy to elaborate on the virtues of Slot, one of his closest friends.

The pair socialise together, play padel together, their paths so entwined that Van den Belts son, Thomas, is a rising star under Slot at Feyenoord.

It was Van den Belt who gave Slot his first break in management at Cambuur, under Henk de Jong. You want to know the first thing I told Arne? says De Jong, as he strides through the stadium lobby, back for his second stint in charge. As a coach, dont be a grey mouse. Roughly translated, he means that it was important for Slot to stand out. Not that there was ever much danger of him fading into the background.

As an evangelist for using data to his teams advantage, he made an early impact by telling De Jong to reduce the number of high crosses from wide areas, arguing that only one in 80 would be successful. Arne spent 10 minutes trying to convince Henk about this, Van den Belt remembers. In the end, Henk replied: Thats a good idea. Well cross 160 times and that way well always score twice.

Eventually, Slot converted Cambuur to his way of thinking, going to extraordinary lengths to do so. Our fans thought he was mad at first, Van den Belt says. So he said to me: On Tuesday evening, invite anyone to the club who wants to come. He spoke for two hours, with video analysis of his reasons for changing, for asking his players to spend a few more seconds creating a better chance, rather than resorting to a high cross. He encouraged fans to be patient, not negative. Afterwards, they were very excited. Arne will do anything to achieve a better result. Anything thats a bad influence, he tries to transform.

Rob McDonald, a striker for PSV Eindhoven and Newcastle in the mid-to-late Eighties, observed a similar trait. He has lived in the Netherlands for 40 years and one of his many roles in coaching was at Zwolle, where Slot first forged his reputation as a shadow striker, making up for a lack of speed with visionary passing. The thing I noticed about Arne was, not arrogance exactly, but the fact he had so much confidence in himself, McDonald says.

I could tell from his face that he was gutted when I didnt pick him for the team at first, but business was business. He had an air about him on the pitch. A player would try to tackle him hard, and he would just shoot them this glance. He has had the same attitude as a manager. It is one of I know what Im talking about, listen to me.

It would be misleading to characterise Slot as an autocrat. But he is distinguished, like the titans who have gone before him at Liverpool, by a consuming thirst for glory. He doesnt want to ignore a single per cent of his potential influence on a result, Van den Belt says. He is an absolute winner. We use the word winner a lot in football  about Paul Gascoigne, for example. But Gascoigne was crazy and could have won so much more. Arne, on the other hand, realises that doing stupid things runs counter to winning. You have to stay in control if you truly want to have influence.

There can be a tendency towards cultural exceptionalism in England, a suspicion that accomplishments in Dutch football mean nothing in the Premier League. What Slot has engineered at Feyenoord is genuinely startling, however. Van den Belt relates the story of how, in 2022, the club lost 7-0 in a pre-season friendly to Copenhagen, with their Danish opponents accusing them of not taking the match seriously. Nine months later, despite an almost wholesale turnover of players, they won the league. That, his friend argues, is why he is now treated as a demi-god in Rotterdam.

All his career, his attention to detail has been relentless. At Zwolle, where his face looms large on the clubs wall of heroes, he developed a habit of launching the ball high into the sky at kick-off. Dutch TV pundits mocked him mercilessly for it. But what they neglected to notice, Van den Belt says, is that he was doing it deliberately, wrongfooting the opposition as they looked directly into the sun. What an idiot, his critics laughed. And yet that year, Zwolle scored seven times within the first 30 seconds.

The same meticulousness applies at Feyenoord, where Slot has taken a particular interest in maintaining his players circadian rhythms. Dutch teams play at ridiculous times because of the TV demands, McDonald says.

So Arne changes the schedule, making sure that they train at the same time that theyre playing the next night, enhancing their metabolism. His approach has yielded rich reward, including a Dutch Cup triumph last month, but he craves a grander stage. After three years, what more can he do at Feyenoord? says his friend Pascal Frederiks, Zwolles former right-back. I was a little surprised at first that Liverpool didnt get a bigger name. But why not? He can articulate everything in his head extremely well.

This ease of communication is a key attribute in separating him from Ten Hag. None of the usual criticisms of the United manager  that he lacks warmth or human connection, that he is too stern in his manner  are likely, McDonald predicts, to be raised against Slot. When I look at Erik in interviews, I can 100 per cent put on paper what hes going to say. Arne will at least put a joke in now and then. He knows precisely who hes talking to. He has this way of showing people respect but still getting a little dig in.

The task that confronts Slot at Liverpool is vast. A school of thought holds sway that he is simply a holding substitute for Xabi Alonso, that he could easily shrivel in the shadow of Klopps cult of personality. Still, the overwhelming view in his native land is that he can confound expectations, reminding Liverpools superstars how to create a team greater than the sum of their parts.

Arne always has a message that the collective, the team, makes the individual look better, Van den Belt says. Thats a very important part of his football philosophy. A scout told me recently, Never take players from Arne Slots team. They always look better than they are. That is, when you think about it, the biggest compliment to a coach.

A scalding baptism awaits Slot. But if there is one view on which his compatriots are united, it is that he is not to be underestimated.

Slot's life in football in nine quotes
By Ramsay Hodgson

Relatively little is known about Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, the man who will succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Here are nine of the Dutchman's best quotes that provide an insight into what makes him tick.

1. On his expectations of players:

I want as many good football players as possible in the team and I want to make them work as hard as possible. I believe that when we work to perfect our habits every day, we have more chance to cut out luck.

2. On Messi, Guardiola and Klopp:

There are two people who have really enriched football in recent decades, who have never disappointed me. Those are Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola.

Messi has everything. Guardiolas teams always play good, dominant, well-thought-out football. Then of course you have Jurgen Klopp. Manchester City-Liverpool for me is the ultimate game.

3. On his pressing philosophy:

We always want to create a surplus around the ball, both offensively and defensively so that we can lock down the opponent and immediately move forward. We always have to press the ball aggressively when we are outnumbered. That is why our defenders must be as high as possible on the field, so that we can win the ball in the opponent's half and immediately launch a counter-attack.

4. On his formation, system and flexibility:

There are several teams playing with many systems. We have a team where you can see the changing system in the game. We play 4-3-3 and if the opponent is trying to pressure us in a certain way then we need to have an answer to that. These differences can be quite small to see.

5. On losing to Manchester United (as AZ Alkmaar manager):

The first 50 minutes I think we played quite well. I had the feeling it was quite a close match and that both teams could score. When youre 1-0 down and you have to win over here its going to be very difficult and then the situation of the second goal comes and afterward it was over for us. United showed how good they were in that period.

When you want to have a result at Old Trafford you cannot have a situation like this [for the second goal]. Everyone saw it was a foul, we watched it back and it was a clear foul. When you concede a goal after a foul like this its almost impossible for us to win then over here.

6. On his relationship with fans:

Our fans are so important, of course the players are important, but the fans can create this atmosphere between the players and the fans so we can score. We need them.

7. On Feyenoords rivalry with AS Roma:

The Dutch media asked me a lot of questions, do you think about revenge [for the Europa Conference League final defeat in 2021/22) and then the headline is he wants revenge. But of course if youve lost a game, if its a final or another game, its quite normal for a professional sportsman that you want to win the next time.

I do not think that its an emotional overload that makes it difficult or these kinds of things to play against AS Roma. What makes it difficult is that they have a very good organisation and very, very good individual players.

8. On Jose Mourinho criticising his sides progress:

If he said this a few months ago then I completely agree with him. I watched the game back this morning from the Conference League final and that team played very good football always the way to the final and also during the final. And at the beginning of this season the team that is here now didnt play that well.

But Im hoping that maybe when he [Mourinho] sits here in a few hours he will change his opinion, because that is what I do. I think weve improved a lot through the season.

9. On why Celtic are better than Rangers:

I think they [Celtic] are a great team who play good football.

You should have and pay respect to teams that have been champions. Because I know how difficult it is to become a champion.

Celtic, the last 10 years, they were nine times champions [in Scotland], I think Ill offend Rangers fans, but Celtic are a much better team than Rangers if you look at the results.

Im a Dutchman so of course I like to watch Rangers. They had Giovanni van Bronckhorst, I think at that time they were really good but in the last 10 years Celtic have performed much better.

Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,923
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:31:10 pm »
Make us dream
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,338
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:31:40 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,217
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #94 on: Today at 07:32:27 pm »
Is this officially official? He's still listed on their official website (as Head Coach no less):

https://www.feyenoord.com/teams/feyenoord-first-team/staff
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,776
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #95 on: Today at 07:32:52 pm »


That was so fast!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,338
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #96 on: Today at 07:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:32:27 pm
Is this officially official? He's still listed on their official website (as Head Coach no less):

https://www.feyenoord.com/teams/feyenoord-first-team/staff

https://x.com/Feyenoord/status/1792596733152625058

Mate, he gave his goodbye interview today.  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,217
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:22 pm
https://x.com/Feyenoord/status/1792596733152625058

Mate, he gave his goodbye interview today.  ;D

What kind of amateur operation are Feyenoord running here?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:40:00 pm »
He has a lot of green flags for me. I think next season has the potential to be another tricky one, but I suspect this is going to be a good appointment.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:42:19 pm »
Welcome to European royalty Arne. Foundations are already there. We're already believers.
I think we're going to surprise a few people next season. We'll be there or thereabouts for the league. Let others speculate on it being a transitional season.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:54 pm by dirkster »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #100 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm »
Welcome Arne 'Terminator Slott  :)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,338
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #101 on: Today at 07:47:23 pm »
Slot wants a set piece coach. LFC LinkedIn page posted it.  ;D

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,317
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #102 on: Today at 07:51:09 pm »
Throwing your hat in the ring Samie?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,338
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #103 on: Today at 07:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:51:09 pm
Throwing your hat in the ring Samie?

Too qualified mate.  :-[
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:52:25 pm »
Finally, a good bald manager from Netherlands.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #105 on: Today at 07:52:35 pm »
Some somewhat interesting info in this:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5441110/2024/05/20/liverpool-arne-slot-manager-inside-story/

In particular it sheds light on him talking about coming to us before it was confirmed, which a fair few on here took a ridiculous issue with.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:30:54 pm
SLOT!!! Duh da da duh da da let the reds be reds!

Didnt expect not one, but two Onyx references on RAWK today. Love it!!  ;D

 welcome Arne, very much looking forward to seeing what he can do

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,338
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #107 on: Today at 08:19:20 pm »
https://x.com/Squawka/status/1792620641230750101

Quote
Arne Slot will become the first Dutch manager in Liverpool's 131-year history. 🇳🇱

During his three seasons in charge of Feyenoord, his side ranked first in the Eredivisie for:

◉ Most shots
◉ Most high turnovers
◉ Most possession won final ⅓
◉ Most points gained from losing positions
◉ Most build-up attacks
◉ Most direct attacks
◉ Most clean sheets


Average positions of players at Feyenoord.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:19:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:52:35 pm
Some somewhat interesting info in this:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5441110/2024/05/20/liverpool-arne-slot-manager-inside-story/

In particular it sheds light on him talking about coming to us before it was confirmed, which a fair few on here took a ridiculous issue with.
could you paste it for us please maybe via pm
Logged

Offline Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • Innit
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #109 on: Today at 08:25:40 pm »
Commenting now so I can quote myself in 10 years.

Come on Arne lad. Not over Jurgen yet - probably won't ever be - but you'll have my full support as long as you need it
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:29:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:52:35 pm
Some somewhat interesting info in this:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5441110/2024/05/20/liverpool-arne-slot-manager-inside-story/

In particular it sheds light on him talking about coming to us before it was confirmed, which a fair few on here took a ridiculous issue with.

Interesting read, the points about Amorim in particular echo a lot of the concerns people had in here (formation, and style of play being more passive). De Zerbi not being a style fit is interesting, although his resent downturn and breakdown in relationship at Brighton shows a lot.

Surprised at Valverde and Spalletti being so high - Valverde I will only ever remember as being humbled completely by us in the Semi final. Some of the other names (Fonseca,Ireola, and Howe in particular) are a little concerning.

But all in all Slot sounds like the perfect fit, and great to hear that he was the first choice on the shortlist pretty much as soon as it was made
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #111 on: Today at 08:29:31 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 05:57:06 pm
Joyce with..

Arne Slot has agreed a three year deal as new Liverpool head coach. One of his tasks will be to improve Darwin Nunez who Liverpool are continuing to back.

Lovely confidence booster for lad that.

Wait, I thought the nerds were sure to bin Darwin according to some vocal posters in his player thread?

Anyway, welcome Arne. Should be interesting.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #112 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm »
Welcome Arne!

We dem Slot boys now  :wave
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #113 on: Today at 08:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:34:39 pm
Here Comes Our Man.
Hes gonna be Boss(anova).

As long as he doesnt doolittle well be happy.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,036
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #114 on: Today at 08:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:32:27 pm
Is this officially official? He's still listed on their official website (as Head Coach no less):

https://www.feyenoord.com/teams/feyenoord-first-team/staff

He took the webmaster with him.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,036
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #115 on: Today at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:30:54 pm
SLOT!!! Duh da da duh da da let the reds be reds!

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,307
  • Believer
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #116 on: Today at 08:45:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:19:40 pm
could you paste it for us please maybe via pm

Same for me please. Would really like to read it but it's behind a paywall
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #117 on: Today at 08:48:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:19:40 pm
could you paste it for us please maybe via pm

https://archive.ph/AGPyt
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,338
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #118 on: Today at 08:49:53 pm »
Mo's staying. Slotter already working wonders.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #119 on: Today at 08:52:34 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Up
« previous next »
 