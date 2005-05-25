Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_

Arne Slot officially confirmed as Liverpool's new manager on a deal till 2027.



Ranked the best fit for the club's playing style and squad, plus topped data analysis - including the key overperformance metric - character research, market assessment and performance evaluation.



His ability to communicate and connect well, plus his willingness to be forward-thinking also appealed.



Slot's official title, it is being stressed, is head coach. Liverpool feel they have the operational structure, a squad with room for improvement, the facilities, and now the face in the dugout to continue to build on the back of the exceptional foundation Jürgen Klopp has laid.