Arne Slot confirmed

Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 05:18:30 pm
The BBC have annouced Arne Slot as the new liverpool manager - see link

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cerryd0xkxzo

Welcome to Liverpool FC Arne !

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been confirmed as Liverpool's new manager.

The Reds agreed a compensation deal worth £9.4m with the Dutch club on Friday after the 45-year-old was identified as the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Klopp, who had been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015, left the club following their season-finale win against Wolves on Sunday.

Dutchman Slot will officially start at Liverpool on 1 June, subject to a work permit.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:19:57 pm
Well, that's taken me by complete surprise.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:20:01 pm
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:20:02 pm
Looking forward to his time here :D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #5 on: Today at 05:20:06 pm
Blimey, that was out of nowhere! Who saw that coming..?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:20:18 pm
It's not much of a scoop is it?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #7 on: Today at 05:20:45 pm
Welcome to the new man, the best of luck Arne.  :thumbup
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #8 on: Today at 05:21:34 pm
Welcome to the best club in the world, Arne  :wave
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #9 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
Arne Slot officially confirmed as Liverpool's new manager on a deal till 2027.

Ranked the best fit for the club's playing style and squad, plus topped data analysis - including the key overperformance metric - character research, market assessment and performance evaluation.

His ability to communicate and connect well, plus his willingness to be forward-thinking also appealed.

Slot's official title, it is being stressed, is head coach. Liverpool feel they have the operational structure, a squad with room for improvement, the facilities, and now the face in the dugout to continue to build on the back of the exceptional foundation Jürgen Klopp has laid.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #10 on: Today at 05:24:26 pm
I think he's going to be great, maybe even greater than klopp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #11 on: Today at 05:25:27 pm
Welcome Arne!

With you every step of the way!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #12 on: Today at 05:25:42 pm
 Does the 'key overperformance metric' mean he can perform miracles on a shoestring budget?  ;)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #13 on: Today at 05:25:49 pm
Scoop of the century ... /s

Seriously, though, I may not be ready for the Klopp era's ending. But, somehow, I am simultaneously ready for this new era to begin. It's a strange, almost contradictory feeling.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #14 on: Today at 05:25:57 pm
Didn't expect it to be announced today.

Welcome Mr. Slot!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #15 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm
Quote
Arne Slot:

It is hard to ignore a chance to become head coach in the Premier League, at one of the largest clubs in the world, as a sportsman. I am grateful to Feyenoord that they wanted to participate in this switch.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #16 on: Today at 05:26:43 pm
Welkom Arne. Welcome to the future.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:27:20 pm
Welcome Arne, he's got giant shoes to fill but i think he's gonna be absolutely f'ing brilliant.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #18 on: Today at 05:27:30 pm
Song is sorted. Now lets win the lot  :scarf Welcome, Arne
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:29:14 pm
A new generation of top coaches is emerging. Alonso, Arteta etc

Lets hope Arne Slot is one of the best. As Jurgen said - he deserves 100% from day one.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm
Welcome!

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #21 on: Today at 05:31:08 pm
Which thread is the Slot thread then? This one or the other one?  :D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #22 on: Today at 05:31:23 pm
Great to be starting this new era with Arne at the helm.

Welcome to the best club in the world mate 👍
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #23 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:19:57 pm
Well, that's taken me by complete surprise.

Shocked at this news, totally out of the blue
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #24 on: Today at 05:31:59 pm
Quote from: telekon on Today at 05:30:26 pm
Welcome!



If it doesn't work out, he can form a band with Klopp and Digger.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #25 on: Today at 05:33:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:41 pm
Shocked at this news, totally out of the blue

I've wasted a bet this morning on De Zerbi. 
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #26 on: Today at 05:34:39 pm
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #27 on: Today at 05:36:40 pm
Welcome! Excited about this, Feyenoord are really enjoyable to watch and play with an impressive control of the game despite going for goals all the time so hopefully he can translate that to here.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #28 on: Today at 05:37:32 pm
Welcome big man.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #29 on: Today at 05:37:35 pm
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #30 on: Today at 05:39:12 pm
Quote
Staff members Sipke Hulshoff, Etienne Reijnen, and Ruben Peeters will join Arne Slot. Feyenoord will reportedly receive 13 million euros for the four of them.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #31 on: Today at 05:39:14 pm
Quote from: telekon on Today at 05:30:26 pm
Welcome!



Love all out aggressive football but would love some control in matches as well next season. Sort of a quiet/loud/quiet/loud style.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #32 on: Today at 05:39:57 pm
Slot out.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #33 on: Today at 05:41:02 pm
Congratulations Arne! Excited to see what your football looks like. Best of luck.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #34 on: Today at 05:41:55 pm
Never wanted Klopp to leave but find myself excited by a new beginning regardless. Welcome to Anfield.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #35 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:31:08 pm
Which thread is the Slot thread then? This one or the other one?  :D
Aww let me have the privelage Samie :)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #36 on: Today at 05:45:47 pm
Anyone know anything about him?  ;D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #37 on: Today at 05:46:23 pm
Heard we have a song for him already....
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #38 on: Today at 05:46:50 pm
Quote from: wipeman on Today at 05:45:47 pm
Anyone know anything about him?  ;D

He's Dutch and used to manage Feyenoord
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #39 on: Today at 05:47:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:15 pm
It is hard to ignore a chance to become head coach in the Premier League, at one of the largest clubs in the world, as a sportsman. I am grateful to Feyenoord that they wanted to participate in this switch.

Wait....so Klopp is going to Feyenoord? WTF?
