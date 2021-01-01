« previous next »
Billie Eilish
« on: Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm »
Couldn't see a thread for her, apologies if there is one!

Her third album has dropped today and it's absolutely superb. I've had it on repeat at work today and there's not a song I'd skip, but the run of Chihiro, Birds of a Feather, Wildflower, The Greatest and L'Amour De Ma Vie pretty much had my head falling off. Her brother Finneas deserves massive credit, as always, because the production is... whew. It all reminds me of when I head Melodrama by Lorde for the first time, and that is a very high compliment indeed.

I'd like to see social media and radio stations try to make me sick of Birds of a Feather. They will fail.
Re: Billie Eilish
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:15:26 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_AZJzYe7CU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_AZJzYe7CU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IjWFq1c5M4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IjWFq1c5M4</a>
Re: Billie Eilish
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:08:53 am »
Absolutely agreed, the new album is superb. I must have listened to the entire thing 5 times back-to-back yesterday, its so immersive.

Its definitely a headphones on record, which speaks to Finneas incredible talent as a producer.

Chihiro, Wildflower and Blue are my favourites so far.

10 tracks, no filler, and everything flows together beautifully.

Great shoutout to Melodrama by the way, I thought exactly the same! ;D
