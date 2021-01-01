« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May  (Read 2775 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:34:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:28:23 pm
They didn't last year

This was a little closer
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:35:53 pm »
Fucking get in!
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,793
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:41:56 pm »
Arsenal  ;D
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,132
  • Never Forget
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:42:14 pm »
Im so sick of City.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:42:33 pm »
So after all that theyre gonna finish 5 points off
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:42:33 pm
So after all that theyre gonna finish 5 points off

I don't want to normalize City cheating. But fuck it. Get the camaras
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:45:16 pm »
Everyone giving Mac a high-five, while Robbo slaps him across the cheek  ;D Didn't look too happy  :D
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:45:37 pm »
Arsenal and West Ham score at the same time. It's back on!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,793
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:45:49 pm »
1-1 and 2-1 now.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,793
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:46:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:45:37 pm
Arsenal and West Ham score at the same time. It's back on!
You always have a chance when you have a proven winner manager named Moyes
Logged

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:50:10 pm »
any one see the empty seats behind the Man City goal as Kudus equalises? So on a title winning day they cannot even fill the ground. That's why I want City to win above Arsenal. It means nothing to City fans deep down.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,313
  • JFT96.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:54:50 pm »
It would be typical for City to bottle it the time we're not involved. But I still can't see it.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 04:50:10 pm
any one see the empty seats behind the Man City goal as Kudus equalises? So on a title winning day they cannot even fill the ground. That's why I want City to win above Arsenal. It means nothing to City fans deep down.

What was with that big group of people in the same blue tops jumping up to celebrate?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,671
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:54:50 pm
It would be typical for City to bottle it the time we're not involved. But I still can't see it.

It won't happen.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,304
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:56:03 pm »
City could win the league on goals scored here. If they draw and Arsenal only win by a goal.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,269
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:56:22 pm »
Man City are at home playing West Ham. They can take it up a gear anytime they want.  ;D
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:56:38 pm »
What a goal by Kudus!
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,304
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:56:22 pm
Man City are at home playing West Ham. They can take it up a gear anytime they want.  ;D
lol yeah there is that.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,128
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:57:49 pm »
I can see city drawing. Just got a feeling
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Syntexity

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:58:05 pm »
Personally think City bottles it today. Just a feeling, they are c*nts so fuck them and their plastic hollow bot fans.
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:58:22 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:55:43 pm
What was with that big group of people in the same blue tops jumping up to celebrate?

Probably confused who they're paid to cheer for?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
Pretty sure I saw some Arsenal fans leaving the stadium when that Everton goal went in.
Logged

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:00:21 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:56:38 pm
What a goal by Kudus!

A Benteke special
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,527
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:56:03 pm
City could win the league on goals scored here. If they draw and Arsenal only win by a goal.

Both on 61+ goal difference. now. If Arsenal score and City concede it will be 62 and 60?
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:59:12 pm
Pretty sure I saw some Arsenal fans leaving the stadium when that Everton goal went in.
Will be TNB and the rest getting home to get on RAWK
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,918
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:59:12 pm
Pretty sure I saw some Arsenal fans leaving the stadium when that Everton goal went in.

Would certainly be their usual form.

Have a horrible feeling their luck they had all season will continue and theyll get the fortune weve never gotten.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,918
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:01:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:00:46 pm
Will be TNB and the rest getting home to get on RAWK

Hahahahahahahahahahaha
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,048
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:03:22 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:59:12 pm
Pretty sure I saw some Arsenal fans leaving the stadium when that Everton goal went in.

I spotted Andar in the full kit.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:05:17 pm »
Caicedo scoring from the halfway line isn't something I thought I'd see
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:05:52 pm »
I hope the cheats dont bottle this. I wont be surprised if they do. It would leave a very bitter taste in the mouth. C*nts.
Logged

Online danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:08:18 pm »
City better not choke now.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm »
City losing the title would cap off a season of extraordinary luck for Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,269
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:09:37 pm »
They are playing West Ham at home for fucks sakes.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,304
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:00:22 pm
Both on 61+ goal difference. now. If Arsenal score and City concede it will be 62 and 60?
oh yeah you're right.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,371
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:18:10 pm »
Spurs would have got CL if they'd tried v ADFC :lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,755
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:18:48 pm »
Could see City throwing this just to spite us, and to create the illusion that the game is competitive and not turning into a rich version of the Scottish Prem.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:18:48 pm
Could see City throwing this just to spite us, and to create the illusion that the game is competitive and not turning into a rich version of the Scottish Prem.

Whatever my feelings about Pep might be, I really can't see him being able to stomach throwing a title.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm »
Rodri has such a knack for getting vital goals.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,299
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #78 on: Today at 05:22:59 pm »
3-1 to 115. c*nts
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Sunday 19th May
« Reply #79 on: Today at 05:23:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:18:10 pm
Spurs would have got CL if they'd tried v ADFC :lmao

Pretty sure they did try?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 [2] 3   Go Up
« previous next »
 