They didn't last year
So after all that theyre gonna finish 5 points off
I have no idea what Im taking about
Arsenal and West Ham score at the same time. It's back on!
any one see the empty seats behind the Man City goal as Kudus equalises? So on a title winning day they cannot even fill the ground. That's why I want City to win above Arsenal. It means nothing to City fans deep down.
It would be typical for City to bottle it the time we're not involved. But I still can't see it.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
Man City are at home playing West Ham. They can take it up a gear anytime they want.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
What was with that big group of people in the same blue tops jumping up to celebrate?
What a goal by Kudus!
City could win the league on goals scored here. If they draw and Arsenal only win by a goal.
Pretty sure I saw some Arsenal fans leaving the stadium when that Everton goal went in.
Will be TNB and the rest getting home to get on RAWK
Both on 61+ goal difference. now. If Arsenal score and City concede it will be 62 and 60?
Could see City throwing this just to spite us, and to create the illusion that the game is competitive and not turning into a rich version of the Scottish Prem.
Spurs would have got CL if they'd tried v ADFC
