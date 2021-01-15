« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Down

Author Topic: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2  (Read 8845 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:03:46 pm »
Just play with 90 minutes of aggression and emotion pls
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,934
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:04:32 pm »
Keep a Clean Sheet just this once for Jurgen.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:40:05 pm »
Impossible is nothing.....apart from a Joe Gomez goal. Or maybe today will be the day.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:50:07 pm »
The crowds are huge for the team bus! Looks amazing.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,855
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:52:08 pm »
Be interesting to see which one of us VAR decides to fuck over today.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:54:27 pm »
George playing Nothing Lasts Forever by Echo and the Bunnymen.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,260
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:56:18 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,260
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:57:44 pm »
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:59:19 pm »
Just about to leave for the walk to the ground. Been bittersweet this season. First season I've been without my mum, boss is leaving and the damp squib end to the season.

More to be happy about today than sad. All for the boss today. Up the Reds!

Logged

Offline touchlineban

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm »
Handkerchieves at the ready everyone?
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,260
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:00:26 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,260
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:03:25 pm »
Jota on he bench.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:04:47 pm »
This is the biggest game today.

Wow, time flies, 9 years already. Klopp is an absolute for bringing the league title back to Anfield.  Wish him all the best in his future endeavours.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:09:22 pm »
Annoying that Sky are forcing us to watch the likes of Redknapp and Neville bow down to Guardiola while pretending he's not a cheat.

Thought they'd have a separate build up for the proper teams
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline fiveways

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:09:28 pm »
Elliott deserves to start this one - epitomises jurgens team - gives 100% heart on sleeve
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:09:43 pm »
Joe to come off the bench and score as a leaving pressie for Jurgen
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:11:03 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:09:22 pm
Annoying that Sky are forcing us to watch the likes of Redknapp and Neville bow down to Guardiola while pretending he's not a cheat.

Thought they'd have a separate build up for the proper teams

It's bullshit. Means we won't get any of our post-match stuff as well.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:12:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:11:03 pm
It's bullshit. Means we won't get any of our post-match stuff as well.

That would be criminal. Nobody gives a shit about the cheats or their artificial title race.

Today is all about Liverpool and Klopp.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,260
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:15:53 pm »
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:16:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:11:03 pm
It's bullshit. Means we won't get any of our post-match stuff as well.

Surely they could have branched off to different pundits on 3 different channels. Absolute shite.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:18:50 pm »
Klopp interview, he's choked with emotion... sad day.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:19:46 pm »
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,348
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:52:08 pm
Be interesting to see which one of us VAR decides to fuck over today.

The VAR Derby.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,994
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:23:52 pm »
Sky trolling us? LFC game advertised as on Sky Sports PL, but they're fellating City.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #145 on: Today at 03:23:56 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:18:50 pm
Klopp interview, he's choked with emotion... sad day.

All I'm getting on Sky Sports so far is coverage of Man City and Arsenal.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #146 on: Today at 03:27:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:11:03 pm
It's bullshit. Means we won't get any of our post-match stuff as well.

Showing their comeback against Villa was a delightful touch. Still never seen their goals properly.
Logged

Online wz4jc3

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #147 on: Today at 03:27:23 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:09:22 pm
Annoying that Sky are forcing us to watch the likes of Redknapp and Neville bow down to Guardiola while pretending he's not a cheat.

Thought they'd have a separate build up for the proper teams

I last about 30 seconds - it was sickening. Ill turn it back on for our match shortly.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,939
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #148 on: Today at 03:30:11 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:09:22 pm
Annoying that Sky are forcing us to watch the likes of Redknapp and Neville bow down to Guardiola while pretending he's not a cheat.

Thought they'd have a separate build up for the proper teams

glad I'm out of the country and unable to watch that shit!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:36:55 pm »
Chopping onions when watching that testimonies clip (Gerrard, Milner, Mo, Lallana).

Strange how Henderson has just cut himself off from the club and vice versa. Sad really.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,140
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #150 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm »
The game feels quite inmaterial really. Watching for the feels.
Logged

Online marios_moustache

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #151 on: Today at 03:46:10 pm »
Joe anytime scorer around 10/1.

If we get a pen, maybe we will give it to him?!?!
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,994
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #152 on: Today at 03:46:40 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 03:46:10 pm
Joe anytime scorer around 10/1.

If we get a pen, maybe we will give it to him?!?!

He'd put it over the bar.  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,041
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #153 on: Today at 03:46:46 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 03:46:10 pm
Joe anytime scorer around 10/1.

If we get a pen, maybe we will give it to him?!?!

Mo will take it.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #154 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Any danger of Sky giving any coverage to the game theyre supposedly showing on this channel? c*nts.
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #155 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Its like we just won the league that bus welcoming. Boss!

City's title celebration will be a library in comparison.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,260
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #156 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:47:15 pm
Any danger of Sky giving any coverage to the game theyre supposedly showing on this channel? c*nts.

They won;t. They'll just simply switch coverage with 5 minutes to go mate.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,075
  • Truthiness
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #157 on: Today at 03:48:19 pm »
One more time lads. For Jürgen

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,260
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #158 on: Today at 03:49:10 pm »
Also no one gives a fuck about the game. Can the half time thread be a place of calm and tranqulity?
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,498
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #159 on: Today at 03:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:53 pm


Going to miss this guy

Hes been amazing
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Up
« previous next »
 