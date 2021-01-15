Annoying that Sky are forcing us to watch the likes of Redknapp and Neville bow down to Guardiola while pretending he's not a cheat.Thought they'd have a separate build up for the proper teams
It's bullshit. Means we won't get any of our post-match stuff as well.
Be interesting to see which one of us VAR decides to fuck over today.
Klopp interview, he's choked with emotion... sad day.
Crosby Nick never fails.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Joe anytime scorer around 10/1.If we get a pen, maybe we will give it to him?!?!
Any danger of Sky giving any coverage to the game theyre supposedly showing on this channel? c*nts.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
