



Well, the end of another season, and a pretty fun one it's been. I could tell from two or three games into the season it'd be entertaining and some mad things would happen. For me, the season was to be considered a success if we were comfortably in the top 3 sides which the quality of our squad suggested we should be, and won a trophy, which we did. Ultimately and unfortunately I think the season has ended up being a huge 'what could have been' scenario when you look at the disappointing ways in which we bowed out of playing competitive football in the back end of the season. Pointless dwelling on it now, what's done is done and I remain quite positive amongst the big changes incoming. Hopefully tomorrow is a nice send off and all that jazz before we can get our feet up again and dream about how good life will be under the Slot Machine. Some words on people we know to be departing.Thiago - Thanks for gracing us with a little bit of magic every once in a while, mostly in 2021 and 2022. Perhaps a what could have been in player form. Such a massive shame it's not gone to plan over the last couple of seasons but it was worth doing 100%. That man has a true footballing gift and while I think it's time for him to hang the boots up I still see a decent future for him in the game as he looks to be one of those ones who just understands how it all works. His family seem great too so all the best too them, a real treat to have seen him do his thing at Anfield.Matip - Joel had my respects early doors when on top of coming in and showing he could be a really good defender he turned down the chance to go and play with Cameroon in the AFCON to stay in Liverpool as we looked to return to the Champions League. From beyond there he turned from being a really good squad player to one of the best centre halves we've had in decades. For a time I think he was on Virgil's level, and that was when Virgil was really fucking Virgil. An unintentionally hilarious character, all round top fella too. I feel like there's been so many classic Joel Matip memories whether it be the occasional goal or time he's pocketed a quality attacker. The Leeds goal a couple of years ago is what we were all waiting for and I'm so glad it happened. Another huge shame that there was a few times we weren't able to get him on the pitch including the entire second half of this season, but what he's done here in the past eight years has been more than enough. He's in the holy trinity of modern free signings with Gary Mac and Milner. Shine on you crazy diamond.Klopp - There's probably pages worth of stuff I could write on him (fuck it, Matip too), but I'm keen to keep things short so even though you'll never see this I can only state my eternal gratitude for the past eight and a half years. Liverpool and yourself was a true match made in heaven, it's pretty obvious we're losing one of the best men to ever walk through the doors of Melwood/Kirkby/Anfield etc. Tomorrow is about you, a proper celebration of the culture you've unearthed at Liverpool. There was a video posted on some thread from the Anfield Wrap saying he reminded us who Liverpool were, and I completely agree, just as others have (Houllier and Rafa) at times in our recent history. As we move on to another era I hope all around the club remember what exactly it is Liverpool are, a proper family who above all, exist to win trophies. You've certainly done that.That's the trophy you become immortalised for should you win it at Liverpool. The rest has brought some incredible memories, but the events leading up to that trophy and it's long-awaited return to the city will forever be the ones to stand out to me.