PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2

Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:02:58 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm
Weve made a mess of sone big send off type games in the past. Gerrard, the standing Kop being 2 that spring to mind. Hopefully we can get a win but it really doesnt matter. Sunday is all about Jurgen

Ha ha - I was at both of those. Beyond a joke how shit Gerrard's was really and makes me wonder what'll happen sunday, when I'll be there again. Maybe it's me.

Don't really have the words for the last 8 years, but I know I'll cry on Sunday. I'll miss the manager a huge amount, I'll miss the man a hell of a lot more. Danke, Jurgen.
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:25:31 pm
The result doesn't really matter, the atmosphere and the send off is more important, but as mentioned Gerrard's last home game was utter dross and the last match of the standing Kop not producing a goal was the sad thing.

I thought it was important we turned up against Spurs at least, after the previous home games, and the players did. It'd be nice if they were up for it on Sunday and not just taking it easy ahead of the Euros/Copa which some probably will be.

The after match farewell is likely a bigger deal than the 90 minutes though.
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #42 on: Today at 07:26:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:48:42 pm
Will this be on Sky? Seen that TNT have chosen the Arsenal game so Sky have one more pick.

Yup. Sky are showing us.
It'll get more views than the cheats.
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #43 on: Today at 08:15:00 am
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm
She supports united doesn't she Rob ? Explains a lot

Yup - their managers make them cry for totally different reasons ;D
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:17:49 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm
Excellent OP. Really interesting 2nd part in particular. Thanks for putting it together. A worthy tribute to one of greatest.

Weve made a mess of sone big send off type games in the past. Gerrard, the standing Kop being 2 that spring to mind. Hopefully we can get a win but it really doesnt matter. Sunday is all about Jurgen

We need an Ian Rush v Watford type of result, 1-0 win and Rushy scored the only goal.
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:31:39 am
His final press conference is at 10am Friday morning.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #46 on: Today at 09:37:12 am
Just as long as Sky show everything, especially post match. Never forget how in 2019, was so proud of them, Ciry won at. Right on and then within a few minutes of the final whistle they switched over to show City lift the trophy which was already being shown on a different Sky Sports channel. Fuckers.

Cheers Paul. Would be lovely to send Jurgen on his way with a big win but ultimately the result feels fairly academic and its all about giving the great man the send off he deserves. Me and my son will no doubt be in a mess whil my wife and daughter wonder why we do this to ourselves. :D
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:03:15 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:31:39 am
His final press conference is at 10am this morning.  :(

Think it's tomorrow.
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
Reply #48 on: Today at 10:03:36 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 03:40:59 pm
Better to have love and lost than to have never loved at all.

Just glad he got to call it rather than being forced out, think it would've broken the fanbase.

Gonna be difficult, strange how things changed from how they were 4 months ago just before the news broke.

Just like Shanks, Jurgen's success is not just measured in trophies.
It was interesting his first couple of interviews/conference after he announced his decision he was talking about even though we struggled last season his job was never in question and that made him realise if someone had to call it, it would be him.

I think that he's right, I think he could have had a job here for a very long time if he wanted. I think he would have always had us up there and winning something. He's such a special manager and leader of people.

It will be intriguing to see what happens with him in the years to come.
