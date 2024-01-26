I have had many heroes. And not just football, I dont watch wrestling anymore, but 10 years ago a hero to me from my childhood, the Ultimate Warrior passed away, just after burying the hatchet with the WWE and being entered into the hall of fame, he appeared on Monday Night raw, hours later he collapsed of a heart attack and died in his hotel car park.The WWE released a brilliant tribute video withOne more time by 7 lions. The lyrics smacked of when you just took it all for granted and want one more time to appreciate something you love.Just give me one more timeI'll swim through the high tideI'll stand in the front linesI'll give it all just to see your faceAnd tell you its alrightTo hold you for one more nightJust give me one more timeHere we go then, one more time Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool for the last time, of all the years I got the last game of the season this is the hardest one to write. January 26th 2024 came the announcement that shocked us all. I am on the way to a dump, laughing over a mistake I made that day, with a broken coffee machine I had descaled with drain unblocker having got it mixed up with a similar bottle. I have to make an appointment to go the dump, as I arrive I look for the confirmation email as whatsapp pings away.Fat Sam in says one. You see the Republic of Ireland were rumoured to be announcing Lee Carsley as manager (and being Irish this was a big topic at the time), I thought hmmm, he must have turned it down.The Liverpool chat fires up with a bunch of despairing emojis, I think:who the fuck is injured now? and as the coffee machine gets its undignified burial I sit back in the car and scroll through twitter notificationsJurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of the seasonThis has to be a fake account, but no, its real and my head spins for the rest of the day. Its surreal, and in many ways I dont believe its still happening but it is.As you will see in the second part, the Liverpool job takes it out of the very best of them. Jurgen sadly is no exemption.So for the last time he will manage us on Sunday, our opponents on the final day for the third time in 6 years are Wolves. This time though the league title is not on the line, whilst we failed to win the title on either of those occasions we did at least do our part and win the game.Gary ONeill has done a reasonable job since being drafted in shortly before the season started in place of Julen Lopetegui, depending on other results and this, they are likely to repeat last seasons 13th place finish. They briefly flirted with the top half of the table but 1 win in their last 9 saw them lose a few places. Goals have perhaps not been their biggest issue with Matheus Cunha contributing 13 in his debut season, the same amount as Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-Chan, the latters' international duty in the middle of the season no doubt hurt, as did the frequent injuries to the skilful Pedro Neto, who is not available on Sunday.Unfortunately, a leaky defence has been their main achillies heel with 63 goals conceded included a recent 5-1 defeat at Manchester City. They have had their moments though, they did the double over Chelsea including a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge where Cunha scored a hat-trick and they also did the double over Spurs including a 2-1 win at Molyneux where Wolves scored twice in injury time. They did lose heavily at Man city but to be fair they did beat City earlier in the season at home.Gary ONeil tends to try play from the back his teams are noted for their build up play and flexible formations with wing backs as well as their pressing style which he gave a fascinating insight into earlier in the season.Wolves predicted 11BentleyDoherty, Kilman, Toti, Ait NouriSemedo, Gomes, Lemina, BellegardeHwangCunhaMatch Odds, Liverpool 1/7, Draw 13/2, Wolves 15/1 (Paddy power)Absentees:Liverpool: Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson (doubt)Wolves: Jose Sa (doubt), Craig Dawson, Pedro NetoOfficials: TBAThere will be other goodbyes at Anfield on Sunday, Thiago Alcantara has featured for just 7 minutes this season and will not have his contract renewed, Adrian San Miguel, a fine back up keeper will probably leave, with memories of his exploits in the European super cup living in the memory, while the popular Joel Matip will likely say his farewells too having missed several months of the season injured.The biggest goodbye will be the manager, I am going to miss everything about him, the hugs (not that I met him to get one), the smiles, the laughs, the sheer passion and at times, the outbursts.Below, I have detailed the effect the club has on its managers, Klopp is the latest in a long long list, when Klopp announced he was leaving at the end of the season many had their conspiracy theories, was it a fall out with the owners? Lack of money? Fall out with staff? However my belief is Klopp needs a break, and to be honest I am probably telling you what you already know. I do believe Jurgen will miss managing us, I think though, as he said, he cannot do the job on three wheels, the intensity he has demanded from the players is no less than what he has put in himself, and having put everything in, he has decided enough is enough, simple as that really.I hope he enjoys a long break with his family, I hope we will see him at Anfield as a fan some day, I hope one day I can meet him and tell him what I think of him. I will miss everything about him as I said, including the wild celebrations.He was our leader, our manager and our hero for almost 9 years. He will still be a hero.The role of honour reads: 1 Premier league, 1 European cup, 1 Fa Cup, 2 league cups, 1 European super cup and 1 world club cup.Jurgen, Thank you, Danke, all the very best what ever you go to do. I will end as I started.Just give me one more time