« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2  (Read 1086 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,772
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« on: Today at 11:22:31 am »

I have had many heroes. And not just football, I dont watch wrestling anymore, but 10 years ago a hero to me from my childhood, the Ultimate Warrior passed away, just after burying the hatchet with the WWE and being entered into the hall of fame, he appeared on Monday Night raw, hours later he collapsed of a heart attack and died in his hotel car park.

The WWE released a brilliant tribute video with
One more time by 7 lions. The lyrics smacked of when you just took it all for granted and want one more time to appreciate something you love.

Just give me one more time
I'll swim through the high tide
I'll stand in the front lines
I'll give it all just to see your face
And tell you its alright
To hold you for one more night
Just give me one more time



Here we go then, one more time Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool for the last time, of all the years I got the last game of the season this is the hardest one to write. January 26th 2024 came the announcement that shocked us all.  I am on the way to a dump, laughing over a mistake I made that day, with a broken coffee machine I had descaled with drain unblocker having got it mixed up with a similar bottle. I have to make an appointment to go the dump, as I arrive I look for the confirmation email as whatsapp pings away.

Fat Sam in says one. You see the Republic of Ireland were rumoured to be announcing Lee Carsley as manager (and being Irish this was a big topic at the time), I thought hmmm, he must have turned it down.

The Liverpool chat fires up with a bunch of despairing emojis, I think:
who the fuck is injured now? and as the coffee machine gets its undignified burial I sit back in the car and scroll through twitter notifications

Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

This has to be a fake account, but no, its real and my head spins for the rest of the day. Its surreal, and in many ways I dont believe its still happening but it is.


As you will see in the second part, the Liverpool job takes it out of the very best of them. Jurgen sadly is no exemption.

So for the last time he will manage us on Sunday, our opponents on the final day for the third time in 6 years are Wolves. This time though the league title is not on the line, whilst we failed to win the title on either of those occasions we did at least do our part and win the game.

Gary ONeill has done a reasonable job since being drafted in shortly before the season started in place of Julen Lopetegui, depending on other results and this, they are likely to repeat last seasons 13th place finish. They briefly flirted with the top half of the table but 1 win in their last 9 saw them lose a few places. Goals have perhaps not been their biggest issue with Matheus Cunha contributing 13 in his debut season, the same amount as Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-Chan, the latters' international duty in the middle of the season no doubt hurt, as did the frequent injuries to the skilful Pedro Neto, who is not available on Sunday.

Unfortunately, a leaky defence has been their main achillies heel with 63 goals conceded included a recent 5-1 defeat at Manchester City. They have had their moments though, they did the double over Chelsea including a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge where Cunha scored a hat-trick and they also did the double over Spurs including a 2-1 win at Molyneux where Wolves scored twice in injury time. They did lose heavily at Man city but to be fair they did beat City earlier in the season at home.

Gary ONeil tends to try play from the back his teams are noted for their build up play and flexible formations with wing backs as well as their pressing style which he gave a fascinating insight into earlier in the season. 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-i6cIFwmmw

Wolves predicted 11
                              Bentley
Doherty, Kilman, Toti, Ait Nouri
Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde
           Hwang
                          Cunha


Match Odds, Liverpool 1/7, Draw 13/2, Wolves 15/1 (Paddy power)
Absentees:
Liverpool: Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson (doubt)
Wolves: Jose Sa (doubt), Craig Dawson, Pedro Neto

Officials:         TBA



There will be other goodbyes at Anfield on Sunday, Thiago Alcantara has featured for just 7 minutes this season and will not have his contract renewed, Adrian San Miguel, a fine back up keeper will probably leave, with memories of his exploits in the European super cup living in the memory, while the popular Joel Matip will likely say his farewells too having missed several months of the season injured.



The biggest goodbye will be the manager, I am going to miss everything about him, the hugs (not that I met him to get one), the smiles, the laughs, the sheer passion and at times, the outbursts.

Below, I have detailed the effect the club has on its managers, Klopp is the latest in a long long list, when Klopp announced he was leaving at the end of the season many had their conspiracy theories, was it a fall out with the owners? Lack of money? Fall out with staff? However my belief is Klopp needs a break, and to be honest I am probably telling you what you already know. I do believe Jurgen will miss managing us, I think though, as he said, he cannot do the job on three wheels, the intensity he has demanded from the players is no less than what he has put in himself, and having put everything in, he has decided enough is enough, simple as that really.

I hope he enjoys a long break with his family, I hope we will see him at Anfield as a fan some day, I hope one day I can meet him and tell him what I think of him. I will miss everything about him as I said, including the wild celebrations.

He was our leader, our manager and our hero for almost 9 years. He will still be a hero.

The role of honour reads: 1 Premier league, 1 European cup, 1 Fa Cup, 2 league cups, 1 European super cup and 1 world club cup.

Jurgen, Thank you, Danke, all the very best what ever you go to do. I will end as I started.

Just give me one more time




« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:17 pm by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,772
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Goodbye Jurgen. Part 2/2 The Liverpool managers job- Not for the feint hearted
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:23:11 am »
I cant do this job on three wheels.



This is one of the hardest jobs around, there are no conspiracies for me, Jurgen says hes tired and cant do it anymore, I believe him. The above image came after the 4-1 win at Brenford and it said it all for me.

 I always thought Bill Shanklys departure was shrouded in mystery too, but having read several books I came to the conclusion that after 15 years he too was tired and couldnt do it anymore.

When Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving at the end of the season I spoke with my Dad, he is old enough to remember the old days of Liverpool. I surmised:
This job has taken it out of the best of them, even Bill Shankly
He didnt argue.

When I researched this I found some less obvious names that seemed to have found the job too much.



Tom Watson- After leading Sunderland to three league titles in four seasons, Watson moved to Liverpool where he would win league championships in 1901 and 1906. A year after leading Liverpool to their first ever FA cup final in 1914, friends reported that Watson complained he felt unwell at a match. Within a week Watson had passed away from the effects of pneumonia, he was still manager of Liverpool and his 19 year reign to the year 1915 is the longest in the clubs history. He may have been the first but he certainly wasnt the last.



Matt McQueen- Guided Liverpool to the league championship in 1923 following the surprise departure of David Ashworth who had returned to Oldham Athletic. Ashworth lead Liverpool to the league championship in 1922, and surprisingly left top of the table Liverpool in February 1923 for bottom club Oldham.

McQueen took over the reins and finished the job off, he was the first former Liverpool player to take over as manager. Twice McQueen was part of a Liverpool side that won the old division 2 title (sandwiching a relegation). In 1923, Liverpool were champions under McQueen but 5 years later things turned for the worse.

The gospel according to Wikipedia says he was involved in a car crash and lost a leg whilst undertaking a scouting mission in Sheffield. Wiki said his health remained poor at the time of departure in 1928. He retired in February that year as Liverpool finished 16th. McQueens house was said to have been on the current site of what is now the Kenny Dalglish stand, more about him later.



George Patterson took over the job in 1928 having previously acted as assistant manager and secretary. Liverpool finished 7th in 1935, but the following year the club hurtled towards relegation. Patterson was still combining the secretary job with the managerial post, in 1936 Liverpool survived relegation, but the pressure was too much, and Patterson resigned. Although he would continue as a club secretary Patterson retired due to ill health just two years later.



George Kay was next at the helm. He lead Liverpool to the 1947 title, more can be read here https://tomkinstimes.com/2014/05/star-crossed-champion-the-tragedy-of-george-kay/. During his time at the club he made two significant signings in Billy Liddell and Bob Paisley. Kay resigned in 1951 following a long stint in hospital. Again Wikipedia described him as clearly not a well man. In the above article it is clear that Kay found managing Liverpool a tall order. He was the third manager in a row to step down on health grounds.



After the unsuccessful spell of the next manager (Don Welsh) the job was taken over by former captain Phil Taylor who was part of the 1947 title winning team, but after failing to achieve promotion, he resigned in 1959 stating:
"The strain of trying to win promotion has proved too much. No matter how great has been the disappointment of the Directors at our failure to win our way back to the First Division, it has not been greater than mine. I made it my goal. I set my heart on it and strove for it with all the energy I could muster. Such striving has not been enough and now the time has come to hand over to someone else to see if they can do better."



Bill Shankly took the baton and with it came the legendary backroom team of Reuben Bennett, Joe Fagan and Bob Paisley.

He stunned football in 1974 with his resignation coming just weeks after an FA Cup win, a decision I believe he regretted, but as I said above, my belief is Shankly was a tired man who in his own words put everything he could into the game, to the point where he said his family suffered, he famously stated football was more important than life or death.

With Shanks it was all or nothing, eventually it took its toll on the great man leading to his retirement. Thats my belief. There was nothing sinister. However Liverpool had become his life, his retirement was spent yearning for involvement with the club again, it never really came, certainly not in the way he hoped. I am sure Shanks would have jumped at the chance to take over again but the opportunity didnt come.

"I wasn't feeling ill or anything like that, but I felt though that if I was away from the pressures of Anfield for a while, and rested, it would make me fitter and rejuvenate me. I felt I could contribute more later on. I would never leave the city of Liverpool, and still wanted to be involved in football.

If it could happen to him it could happen to anyone.



Bob Paisley was maybe one of the few who came out of the club unscathed as manager, the same couldnt be said for Joe Fagan, although Fagan was already going to retire anyway prior to the 1985 European Cup Final, the Heysel disaster was not the way to go for such a wonderful man and the sad abiding image of his departure was Fagan disembarking the plane in Liverpool after the game with tears streaming down his face. The Liverpool job had again left a mark on a great man who lived not too far from Anfield.

A day after the awful events of Heysel, Fagan said
"I wanted to leave with my head held high. I can't,"
His grandson Andrew once said
"I think he was heartbroken after the 1985 final,"

Here is Joe speaking after the events of the Heysel Disaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Om9SgvtcRx4



Kenny Dalglish came in then, fresh faced at 34 and still playing to a very high standard, 6 years later just short of his 40th birthday, King Kenny cut a sad figure and was clearly a broken man in his final press conference. Dalglish could hardly speak as he sat ashen faced, he later admitted the effects of Hillsborough two years earlier has broken him. His autobiography detailed snappy behavior at home, excessive drinking, allergic reactions brought on by stress to the point where he was having injections after every training session at Anfield.



This meant Dalglish was not even able to drive his car home let alone manage, he infamously stated he felt his head would explode. Finally putting himself first, Dalglish resigned in 1991 despite Liverpool being top of the table.



Graeme Souness was next to try his hand, just shy of his 38th birthday Souness took over as a young manager following a hugely successful spell at Glasgow Rangers. In truth Liverpools slide was well under way before Souness was admitted to hospital for emergency heart surgery, in his autobiography he claimed he almost lost his life due to an infection. Although he returned for the FA Cup final he wasnt a well man, doctors restrained him from getting over zealous at times and the stress of managing Liverpool (as well as the fall out over his decision to sell a story to the S-n newspaper) had reduced one of the hardest men in football to a shell.

The following season Souness oversaw a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa (where Ronnie Rosenthal famously missed an open goal), he reneged on an agreement to meet Aston Villa boss Ron Atkinson for a drink after, and hopped in his car. He drove the whole way home from Birmingham to Liverpool in tears. Souness left the club in 1994



Much like Joe Fagan, Roy Evans departure was noted for his tearful exit. Ironically as Fagan walked across the runway at Speke Airport in tears, it was Evans who he had his arm around. Like many of the above Evans was at Liverpool a large chunk of his life. Roy was unable to bring the title to Anfield after 4 years, the club had a difficult decision when they approached Gerard Houllier. Did they sack a loyal servant? Or did they want Houllier in as a coach and helping hand?, instead they sat between both and made the decision to have joint managers. It was never going to work and you couldnt help but feel for Roy as he sat in tears in his final press conference.

In trying to be dignified and do the right thing, the club got it all wrong. Another manager was out the door totally broken.



Gerard Houllier would lead Liverpool into the new millennium, having gone 6 years without a trophy Houllier won a remarkable treble in 2001 and the sky seemed the limit. Whether Houllier would have lead us to a Champions League or Premier League, we will never know. Within months of the treble Houlliers health worsened. He privately complained of tiredness, and during a match with Leeds he was taken to hospital at half time. A torn aorta required life saving surgery, remarkably Houllier was back just 5 months later, whilst his inspiration still rubbed off on everyone the magic soon faded.



In his final two years in charge Houllier cut a more paler and gaunt figure, the ruthlessness he displayed in his early years to improve the squad was gone, he seemed loyal to under performing players who were losing their way and he had lost his. By the end of his reign he had become paranoid of the media to the point where he once showed Jamie Carragher a Liverpool 11 he had made of ex Liverpool players and journalists who criticized the club in one season. He was even said to be running his team past players like Carragher and Steven Gerrard for approval, it was no way for a manager to run things and Houllier was sacked in 2004 having long lost the support of the fans, he was a shadow of himself (as much as I bloody loved him).



His job was taken over in 2004 by Rafa Benitez, the fresh faced Spaniard lead Liverpool to a European cup and FA cup but by 2010 he had looked tired, bloated and fed up. He had managed us for 6 years and aged more than double that. The constant boardroom battles he embroiled himself in eventually manifested itself on the pitch. I recently read a superb book from Richard de la Riviere.
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/203086244937
detailing our struggle to win the league again, in his final season Benitez struggled to sleep, frequently woke up in cold sweats and the strain of the job had once again broken down a great man.



Roy Hodgson would take over for a short ill fated spell, before Kenny Dalglish made a return, both men left relatively unscathed health wise even if it was not a successful era. In 2012 it was the turn of Brendan Rodgers to take over, aged just 39 Rodgers probably came out of the job looking healthier than when he went in, having lost weight through a proper diet.

Rodgers looked the picture of health but the job still left its mark. Like many before him since 1990 he had come so close to winning the Premier League but like many he couldnt take the final step and like a game of snakes and ladders, the dice rolled, and he slithered back many steps in the game, having been just short of the winning line.
 
Rodgers constantly tinkered with formations in his final 18 months at the club, he spoke of staying up until ungodly hours furiously trying to figure what to do, he had become unsure of himself, and having lost 6 of his first 12 league games in 2014/5, Rodgers lead Liverpool to a run of just one defeat in 18 having seemingly settled on a back 3 formation with midfielder Emre Can playing in a defensive role.

However a defeat to Man United in March heralded a run of 5 defeats in 9 games and again following a bad result it was like he ripped it up and started again.

I remember saying to friends shortly before his reign ended in October 2015:
I have heard people say about managers, they dont know their best 11, I dont think he knows his best formation.
As soon as anything went wrong he seemed to go into a complete tail spin. Liverpool had again made a manager crumble.



Then came Jurgen Klopp. We know the rest, I have detailed it in the previous post.

Sadly this is what happens in football, the stresses and strains of managing Liverpool have often horrific side effects, we may not agree with managers, we may not even like them. But in an era when they are under constant scrutiny just remember what it is they go through to even try make us happy.

Good luck Arne Slot
« Last Edit: Today at 11:36:39 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:13:53 pm »
Fantastic, Paul!  An incredible preview and follow-up post befitting of the best Liverpool manager of many of our lifetimes.

I don't think you needed to mention Wolves though  ;D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,231
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:41:31 pm »

Superb OP, PaulRazor ;D

Though it is also dusty in here as it it has been in a few other places on RAWK of late. Very dusty. C'mon the RedMen.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,437
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:42:52 pm »
Great OP Paul.

Sunday is going to be hard.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm »
Great OP

One more time Jurgen, best manager I've seen - will be hard to see him go
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,097
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Going to be an emotional day on Sunday. I'm 33 and it will be the most emotional day i've known in my lifetime supporting the club.

Anybody have any inside info on what is planned? Mosaic wise etc?
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:44:16 pm »
Tears will flow for me on Sunday. Only twice before have I been a mess on the Kop. YNWA against Barca,and when city come from 2 down to deny us the title on the last day. This will be something else though.

Had it confirmed today that Jurgen will do a speech at the end of the game.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,229
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 01:44:16 pm
Tears will flow for me on Sunday. Only twice before have I been a mess on the Kop. YNWA against Barca,and when city come from 2 down to deny us the title on the last day. This will be something else though.

Had it confirmed today that Jurgen will do a speech at the end of the game.

My god that will be emotional for everyone.  :'(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,328
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm »
It must have been love, but it's over now.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:40:59 pm »
Better to have love and lost than to have never loved at all.

Just glad he got to call it rather than being forced out, think it would've broken the fanbase.

Gonna be difficult, strange how things changed from how they were 4 months ago just before the news broke.

Just like Shanks, Jurgen's success is not just measured in trophies.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • Believer
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:58:31 pm »
This is going to be tough for all. He embodies the club, it's values, us the fans and represents something that money cannot buy.

An example of the impact of how people think of him.......my Dad is approaching 80. He is a retired chartered accountant who has never liked football. His upbringing was your classic strict, boarding school educated - in short, a different universe to 99% of people - including me. He never actively discouraged me from my love of football and liverpool, but it is not something we ever discuss. He has absolutely zero interest in it and has no time for the 99% of people who inhabit the football world......except for Jurgen Klopp. His face lights up on the very odd occasion the name is mentioned. An old client of his knows Jurgen Klopp and speaks incredibly highly of him. That, combined with anything he has ever read or seen about him, means that the one person that has anything to do with footy he admires is Jurgen Klopp. Now that won`t mean a great deal to any of you, but I can tell you from the bottom of my heart, that it takes a very special individual for Qston (Senior) to admire someone football related.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:58:31 pm
This is going to be tough for all. He embodies the club, it's values, us the fans and represents something that money cannot buy.

An example of the impact of how people think of him.......my Dad is approaching 80. He is a retired chartered accountant who has never liked football. His upbringing was your classic strict, boarding school educated - in short, a different universe to 99% of people - including me. He never actively discouraged me from my love of football and liverpool, but it is not something we ever discuss. He has absolutely zero interest in it and has no time for the 99% of people who inhabit the football world......except for Jurgen Klopp. His face lights up on the very odd occasion the name is mentioned. An old client of his knows Jurgen Klopp and speaks incredibly highly of him. That, combined with anything he has ever read or seen about him, means that the one person that has anything to do with footy he admires is Jurgen Klopp. Now that won`t mean a great deal to any of you, but I can tell you from the bottom of my heart, that it takes a very special individual for Qston (Senior) to admire someone football related.

You just need to buy your old man a shirt with Klopp on the back now  ;)
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • Believer
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:11:43 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:09:23 pm
You just need to buy your old man a shirt with Klopp on the back now  ;)

I may just do that - or at least a mug or something like that. It's quite sweet that he has so much time for the boss. It's the measure of Klopp that everyone seems to hold him in such high regard.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,720
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:33:25 pm
It must have been love, but it's over now.
Oi drippy dick. This isnt the dating thread
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm »
It's going to be emotional :( Dreading the whistle going on Sunday
Logged

Offline Marta1988

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:16:53 pm »
The last one for Klopp, it will be very emotional and I hope that we can give to him the last victory.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,952
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:49:14 pm »
Excellent OP........its a crying shame we don't have the Europa final in Dublin to look forward to...that would've been a monumental and fitting send off for JK.....still gutted at that pathetic exit....................but looking forward to saluting the great man one final time at Anfield on Sunday.....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,024
  • Truthiness
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:59:51 pm »
Here's the line up from his first match. If we had a special dispensation from the PL, who would we chuck on for injury time just to bring it around full circle?




Nah, only kidding. Everyone's picking Divock, aren't they?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:19:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fIU9HZtVIP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fIU9HZtVIP8</a>
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,210
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 01:44:16 pm
Tears will flow for me on Sunday. Only twice before have I been a mess on the Kop. YNWA against Barca,and when city come from 2 down to deny us the title on the last day. This will be something else though.

Had it confirmed today that Jurgen will do a speech at the end of the game.

My missus was taking the piss about grown men crying over a manager, I'm going to record the after match stuff and watch it when she isn't around, cos I fucking know I'll shed a tear or two.

That Wolves game, I just went into the 12th Man then into town and got pissed.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,210
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:59:51 pm
Here's the line up from his first match. If we had a special dispensation from the PL, who would we chuck on for injury time just to bring it around full circle?




Nah, only kidding. Everyone's picking Divock, aren't they?

Div started that game
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,024
  • Truthiness
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:26:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:23:17 pm
Div started that game
Isn't it obvious from the big picture that he started and not, say, Sinclair and Ibe?  I'm asking which of the starting lineup we'd chuck on in a testimonial-sort of way.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,610
  • The first five yards........
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm »
That's terrific stuff Paul, particularly on the managers. Really insightful. Thanks.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • Believer
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:22:16 pm
My missus was taking the piss about grown men crying over a manager, I'm going to record the after match stuff and watch it when she isn't around, cos I fucking know I'll shed a tear or two.

That Wolves game, I just went into the 12th Man then into town and got pissed.

She supports united doesn't she Rob ? Explains a lot
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm »
Been a long season.Once more unto the breach dear friends.

Can promise i may have some watery discharge coming from the eyes at the end watching Jurgen manage the team for the last time.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,693
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm »
Thanks for the great posts PaulIll have to sit down for 15 minutes to read them both!

This game is not about the football played on the pitch and the result is totally irrelevant. Lets enjoy every second of it and let Jürgen know, as if there is any doubt, that we are go glad that he is a red.

There will be lots of tears spilt.
Logged
#JFT97

Online RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:37:07 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Great stuff Paulrazor. Found out today I have a ticket for this. They are not in a good way and we should win easily but the send off is the key to Sunday.
I will inevitably shed a few tears too. Just hope we get the win so Jurgen can have his last fist pumps.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:44:16 pm »
i think this will be another high scoring game

imagine being the player who scores the last goal of the klopp era
Logged

Online kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:45:40 pm »
i find it mad that brighton have given milner another contract
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,005
Re: PREVIEW: LFC vs Wolves, May 19th ko 4pm. Goodbye Jurgen. Part 1/2
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:48:42 pm »
Will this be on Sky? Seen that TNT have chosen the Arsenal game so Sky have one more pick.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 