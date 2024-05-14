The Godfather films are great, as is The Conversation.



Although never been struck with Apocalypse Now. It has great scenes but as a film, but as a whole, I've never taken to it and leaves me cold and disengaged.



Lastly, I don't want to get on the 'cancelled' bandwagon, but Coppola's defence and enabling of paedophile Victor Salva - and his blacklisting of his victims - leaves a sour note when trying to watch his films these days. His dubious morals and ethics come further into question by giving Shia La Bouef a role in this current film. I'm surprised Coppola's position in the industry is not questioned or reflected upon.



If Hollywood is the cesspit we know it to be, guys like Coppola are its chief instigators.



I think, to a certain extent, very few of us will have a consistent position when it comes to separating the art from the artist, because we all bring our own experiences to art and artistic endeavours, even though we had nothing to do with their conception or production.I am a hypocrite in this, in that I am looking forward to this, have largely forgotten about Coppola's less than stellar behaviour and will be adding money to it in some way. In comparison, my previous favourite playwright revealed himself to be a bit nasty, but nothing to this extent, and I can't watch or read anything he does now.But you are right in what you're saying, he seems to have gotten off incredibly lightly. And, to a lesser importance, I agree on Apocalypse Now.