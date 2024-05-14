« previous next »
Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« on: May 14, 2024, 04:54:30 pm »
Its finally being release a film he wanted to make in the 70's and worked on pre-production in the 80s but then put on the back burner because of lack of funding and in the 2000s he put in 120 million of his own money to get it made.

Francis Ford Coppolas  new film Megalopolis

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjIRxTNZOw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjIRxTNZOw8</a>
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #1 on: May 14, 2024, 04:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Trada on May 14, 2024, 04:54:30 pm
Its finally being release a film he wanted to make in the 70's and worked on pre-production in the 80s but then put on the back burner because of lack of funding and in the 2000s he put in 120 million of his own money to get it made.

Francis Ford Coppolas  new film Megalopolis

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjIRxTNZOw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjIRxTNZOw8</a>

Looks interesting. Ill keep an eye out for it.
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #2 on: May 14, 2024, 05:17:57 pm »
I'm looking forward to it but do wonder if Coppolas vision/story has already been covered with so much sci fi in past 40 years.
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:11:53 am »
Im a fan of his but never heard of this. Mad that he couldnt get it made for all those years.
Read he had to sell his winery to finance it. That original premise he had to show it in dedicated amphitheaters over several nights would have been great. He is such a creative person - with some madcap ideas too but I suppose that goes with the territory.


 Just watched Godfather I & II for the first time in years. Really still great movies.
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm »
Can't wait. Has anyone got a better 4 film run than his 4 70s movies? Godfather 1 & 2, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now. Did my thesis on him years ago, always love the quote about him - think it's from a review of one of the 80s movies

"he may have the commercial sense of a newt, but he has the heart of a revolutionary, and the talent of a great artist"
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:31:27 pm »
I am very, very excited for this.
Its Coppola and as a bonus its not a sequel/universe/reboot!
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:45 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm
Can't wait. Has anyone got a better 4 film run than his 4 70s movies? Godfather 1 & 2, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now. Did my thesis on him years ago, always love the quote about him - think it's from a review of one of the 80s movies

"he may have the commercial sense of a newt, but he has the heart of a revolutionary, and the talent of a great artist"

The Conversation is one of my favourite films of all time, but I think Bogdanovic's run of Targets, The Last Picture Show, What's Up Doc ? and Paper Moon is impressive.  There's also Hitchcock with Vertigo, North By Northwest, Psycho and The birds.
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:22:53 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm
Can't wait. Has anyone got a better 4 film run than his 4 70s movies? Godfather 1 & 2, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now. Did my thesis on him years ago, always love the quote about him - think it's from a review of one of the 80s movies

"he may have the commercial sense of a newt, but he has the heart of a revolutionary, and the talent of a great artist"

It's an amazing run, with The Conversation actually being my favourite. For me, Apocalypse Now lets it down.

It's only personal choice, but Orson Welles did Citizen Kane, The Magnificent Ambersons, The Stranger and his Macbeth (uncredited work on The Lady of Shanghai inbetween), and I have always rated that run. Hitchcock had a few too.

More importantly, I am looking forward to this. Should be something special one way or the other.
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:14:06 am »
The Godfather films are great, as is The Conversation.

Although never been struck with Apocalypse Now. It has great scenes but as a film, but as a whole, I've never taken to it and leaves me cold and disengaged.

Lastly, I don't want to get on the 'cancelled' bandwagon, but Coppola's defence and enabling of paedophile Victor Salva - and his blacklisting of his victims - leaves a sour note when trying to watch his films these days. His dubious morals and ethics come further into question by giving Shia La Bouef a role in this current film. I'm surprised Coppola's position in the industry is not questioned or reflected upon.

If Hollywood is the cesspit we know it to be, guys like Coppola are its chief instigators.
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:34:41 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:14:06 am
The Godfather films are great, as is The Conversation.

Although never been struck with Apocalypse Now. It has great scenes but as a film, but as a whole, I've never taken to it and leaves me cold and disengaged.

Lastly, I don't want to get on the 'cancelled' bandwagon, but Coppola's defence and enabling of paedophile Victor Salva - and his blacklisting of his victims - leaves a sour note when trying to watch his films these days. His dubious morals and ethics come further into question by giving Shia La Bouef a role in this current film. I'm surprised Coppola's position in the industry is not questioned or reflected upon.

If Hollywood is the cesspit we know it to be, guys like Coppola are its chief instigators.

I think, to a certain extent, very few of us will have a consistent position when it comes to separating the art from the artist, because we all bring our own experiences to art and artistic endeavours, even though we had nothing to do with their conception or production.

I am a hypocrite in this, in that I am looking forward to this, have largely forgotten about Coppola's less than stellar behaviour and will be adding money to it in some way. In comparison, my previous favourite playwright revealed himself to be a bit nasty, but nothing to this extent, and I can't watch or read anything he does now.

But you are right in what you're saying, he seems to have gotten off incredibly lightly. And, to a lesser importance, I agree on Apocalypse Now.
