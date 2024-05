The last action of the first half has summed up the 2.0 forward line for me..Gakpo finds himself on the edge of the box.. recieves the ball.. There's a clear first time pass on to Salah who is on the edge of the box on the right side in tons of space.. Gakpo doesn't release the ball when it's the easiest thing to do.. Salah goes offside, Opportunity lost..Bobby or Mane play that ball first time 9 out of 10 times..The one time they don't is when Mane was sulking with Slaah..