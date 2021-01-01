The season as a body of work is intriguing with a lot of positives. The last 6 weeks undermines a lot of what went before in many ways but I do think that fatigue and injury are chief reasons for the drop off rather than a general lack of quality.



Klopp is leaving behind a very decent squad compared to the one he inherited. Slot is unlikely to rip it up and start again - I think they've clearly appointed him based on the fact he won't be restarting the process.



Fatigue and injury, not sure about those being the chief reasons. Our results actually got worse as players were coming back. When we had fewer options the results were good.We could have used injuries as an excuse earlier in the season when we were having to use kids (we were getting results with them though hence no mention of injuries as an issue then).Think what happened was the pressure ramped up with it being the business end, and the cracks that have been there all season became exposed. It's the run in when weaknesses come out in the wash.We didn't just start conceding in that poor run of results, we've conceded first in 23 games across the season. And when it gets to April when winning becomes imperative with the finish line in sight, going behind in decisive games it becomes even harder to rescue things. It's the run in when you have to be solid, we haven't been soliid all season. The Palace game at home, after another slow start (Jurgen's team selection 72 hours after Atatlanta was not good). we had one half to turn things around and keep things in our hands but that extra pressure finally took its toll. We had near misses vs Brighton and Sheff United at home just prior to this game. The desperation was evident on the players against Palace and that's when you snatch at things, and we finally got caught out.It would have been a mini miracle to win a league title with a completely new midfield (and one that is unfinished). It's almost certainly never been done before. This season was more about getting back into the top four, getting the new midfielders bedded in, then add final piece(s) in the summer window and have a real crack at it next season. The pity is Jurgen is leaving before that would happen.3rd is where we are and that's where we deserve to be.