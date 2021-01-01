« previous next »
butchersdog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #640 on: Today at 11:23:22 am
Its a weird feeling at the moment. Nothing to play for, and Jurgen is leaving, so were in limbo. Last night felt a lot like a friendly, I couldnt really get too upset with anything.
Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #641 on: Today at 11:34:52 am
The season as a body of work is intriguing with a lot of positives. The last 6 weeks undermines a lot of what went before in many ways but I do think that fatigue and injury are chief reasons for the drop off rather than a general lack of quality.

Klopp is leaving behind a very decent squad compared to the one he inherited. Slot is unlikely to rip it up and start again - I think they've clearly appointed him based on the fact he won't be restarting the process.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #642 on: Today at 11:43:37 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:34:52 am
The season as a body of work is intriguing with a lot of positives. The last 6 weeks undermines a lot of what went before in many ways but I do think that fatigue and injury are chief reasons for the drop off rather than a general lack of quality.

Klopp is leaving behind a very decent squad compared to the one he inherited. Slot is unlikely to rip it up and start again - I think they've clearly appointed him based on the fact he won't be restarting the process.

Dont think its a valid suggestion by anyone to rip everything up and start again. We clearly need to improve some tactical elements and we also need to get in 3 or 4 quality footballers so we dont have this reliance on the class of 2018 going forward.

Im hoping that this new structure improves the recruitment as I think since and including 2022, its not been great.
Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #643 on: Today at 11:57:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:43:37 am
Dont think its a valid suggestion by anyone to rip everything up and start again. We clearly need to improve some tactical elements and we also need to get in 3 or 4 quality footballers so we dont have this reliance on the class of 2018 going forward.

Im hoping that this new structure improves the recruitment as I think since and including 2022, its not been great.
Yeah mostly agree. I think recruitment has been ok but doesnt compare to the impossibly brilliant recruitment between 2017 and 2018. Untouchable levels of precision in terms of quality and fit.
AlphaDelta

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #644 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm
Most odd feeling watching that game, knowing it had no consequence for us whatsoever.

Mildly annoyed at the last 10 minutes but it was a slip by MacAllister and a lucky deflection.

Its starting to sink in he won't be here next season and its horrible. I'm working from home today and got the Alexa on full whack. As I am reading this thread and thinking about some of our finest away games, the lyrics kind of sum up my thoughts on the great man....

I'm all out of love, I'm so lost without you
I know you were right believing for so long
I'm all out of love, what am I without you?
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #645 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 09:38:20 am
Is right. Doesn't matter and it was an enjoyable, yet another mental match under the great Klopp, you just have to enjoy it. Sums up how through the great times and the not so great times we've always been entertained. You just never know what Klopp's team might serve you.
In that sense his team was always the most Notorious on Planet Earth, just sad our defence has Come Undone. Just Save A Prayer for the new manager, he has some work to do. Sorry, bye.
The Reflex reactions of some fans show Careless Memories. Oh well, as the Klopp era ends there will be a New Moon on Monday. I just hope that twat Rio isn't a pundit on the (Hungry Like the) Wolves game.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

chiplege

  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #646 on: Today at 01:38:27 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
Game management is baffling at times. Carragher just mentioned it, 3-1 up with five minutes to go, go long. Put it up the pitch and play from there.

Exactly why pass to Mcallister when he's surrounded by 3 players!  Lunacy, just go long.  We were in control at that point then went to pieces!
Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #647 on: Today at 01:39:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:35:45 pm
The Reflex reactions of some fans show Careless Memories. Oh well, as the Klopp era ends there will be a New Moon on Monday. I just hope that twat Rio isn't a pundit on the (Hungry Like the) Wolves game.

Scary thing is we'll be back to the Ordinary World of competing for the top 4 next year you'd think, unless these lot can get back that gengenpressing, Wild Boys style that worked so well for us. As for the new manager coming into this squad, Is There Something I Should Know that means it's going to work out?
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

SuperStevieNicol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #648 on: Today at 01:42:56 pm
If nothing else, last night will have shown the new boss what we are good at and what we are not so good at! A mobile physical DM is a must!

More importantly, I'm 47 and the Klopp years have been the best in my time and might never be surpassed. A great leader and an even better man. I'll have a tear in my eye on Sunday.
JFT97

Bennett

  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2’ Tielemans 12’ Gakpo 26’ Quansah 48’ Duran 85’ 88’
Reply #649 on: Today at 02:04:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
If you are replacing one of the greatest managers to ever live then No. Your job is not to improve the team.

If a coach who has never coached in a top league is expected to improve on one of the greatest coaches ever then the world has gone mad. If  Ped was run over by a bus tomorrow would you expect the new manager to improve City?

Or would City hope there wasn't too much of a drop off?

I expect us to score a similar number of goals next season but concede far less. Fair to say that this would only improve us surely?
redk84

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #650 on: Today at 02:13:35 pm
Entertaining end of season game
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #651 on: Today at 02:20:07 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
Game management is baffling at times. Carragher just mentioned it, 3-1 up with five minutes to go, go long. Put it up the pitch and play from there.

That's not the way Klopp's Liverpool team achieved their success. If they had played like that in the past whenever they were under a bit of pressure we wouldn't have needed to make any amendments to the champions' wall. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #652 on: Today at 02:23:15 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:39:09 pm
Scary thing is we'll be back to the Ordinary World of competing for the top 4 next year you'd think, unless these lot can get back that gengenpressing, Wild Boys style that worked so well for us. As for the new manager coming into this squad, Is There Something I Should Know that means it's going to work out?

Well weve chosen a manager with an ultra high intensity style of play, and we probably have the best recruitment department in the world assembled. Its quite exciting.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #653 on: Today at 04:01:50 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:24:13 am
I would agree if it were only this game, but our midfield defense has been an issue all season - indeed multiple seasons.

Bit late to be worrying about it now.

Just enjoy the last game. I'd rather it be 5-5 than 1-0 to be honest with you.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #654 on: Today at 04:12:53 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:01:50 pm
Bit late to be worrying about it now.

Just enjoy the last game. I'd rather it be 5-5 than 1-0 to be honest with you.

Was nice to watch an entertaining end-to-end game with no pressure (at least until the VAR bores reared their head).

However, regardless of last night, our whole mentality needs to shift next season. Keeping goals out is as important as scoring them, we've kept one clean sheet in the league in 2024. Conceded over 40 goals for the 2nd season running, Arsenal will be under 30. in 21/22 we conceded 26 and we were certainly entertaining that season.

All our 90+ point seasons were built on clean sheets. We were good all over the pitch, we weren't a Rodgers or Keegan tribute act in being so easy to score against.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #655 on: Today at 04:26:56 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:22:14 am
In the context, Carragher was right as it was based on the performance last night. Our other successful seasons were compact and pressed as a team. I didn't see any pressing last night and if they did, it felt leggy that completely negates its effectiveness.

We were so spaced out that passes were forced to go long and therefore inaccurate.

I understand it is demoralising to lose out in the title run but that happened 2 weeks ago and I am really disappointed that the players have not gotten over it and still feeling sorry for themselves. The fans and Klopp deserve better.

I would hate to see them carry this over to the next season.


Carragher is a gobshite that as the term expresses, speaks a load of crap.
If you want to debase yourself by listening to the punditry on Sky and use their agenda to judge Jurgen Klopp then I have no more words for you.


Its easy to believe when its going well.

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #656 on: Today at 04:27:17 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:06:41 am
No idea how anyone could analyze a game that means absolutely fuck all at this point.



It's bizarre.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #657 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:27:17 pm
It's bizarre.

Apparently Arne Slot made an effort to watch it. I kind of hope he did have his coaching hat on and analysed the match. All games tells you something and no game that Liverpool are involved in ever means "absolutely fuck all". 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #658 on: Today at 04:49:09 pm
Quote from: chiplege on Today at 01:38:27 pm
Exactly why pass to Mcallister when he's surrounded by 3 players!  Lunacy, just go long.  We were in control at that point then went to pieces!

Allison had a mad ten minutes though, he was lucky one pass out didnt rebound for a goal and then the hospital pass to MacAllister.
