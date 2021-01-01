« previous next »
PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #640 on: Today at 11:23:22 am
Its a weird feeling at the moment. Nothing to play for, and Jurgen is leaving, so were in limbo. Last night felt a lot like a friendly, I couldnt really get too upset with anything.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #641 on: Today at 11:34:52 am
The season as a body of work is intriguing with a lot of positives. The last 6 weeks undermines a lot of what went before in many ways but I do think that fatigue and injury are chief reasons for the drop off rather than a general lack of quality.

Klopp is leaving behind a very decent squad compared to the one he inherited. Slot is unlikely to rip it up and start again - I think they've clearly appointed him based on the fact he won't be restarting the process.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #642 on: Today at 11:43:37 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:34:52 am
The season as a body of work is intriguing with a lot of positives. The last 6 weeks undermines a lot of what went before in many ways but I do think that fatigue and injury are chief reasons for the drop off rather than a general lack of quality.

Klopp is leaving behind a very decent squad compared to the one he inherited. Slot is unlikely to rip it up and start again - I think they've clearly appointed him based on the fact he won't be restarting the process.

Dont think its a valid suggestion by anyone to rip everything up and start again. We clearly need to improve some tactical elements and we also need to get in 3 or 4 quality footballers so we dont have this reliance on the class of 2018 going forward.

Im hoping that this new structure improves the recruitment as I think since and including 2022, its not been great.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #643 on: Today at 11:57:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:43:37 am
Dont think its a valid suggestion by anyone to rip everything up and start again. We clearly need to improve some tactical elements and we also need to get in 3 or 4 quality footballers so we dont have this reliance on the class of 2018 going forward.

Im hoping that this new structure improves the recruitment as I think since and including 2022, its not been great.
Yeah mostly agree. I think recruitment has been ok but doesnt compare to the impossibly brilliant recruitment between 2017 and 2018. Untouchable levels of precision in terms of quality and fit.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #644 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm
Most odd feeling watching that game, knowing it had no consequence for us whatsoever.

Mildly annoyed at the last 10 minutes but it was a slip by MacAllister and a lucky deflection.

Its starting to sink in he won't be here next season and its horrible. I'm working from home today and got the Alexa on full whack. As I am reading this thread and thinking about some of our finest away games, the lyrics kind of sum up my thoughts on the great man....

I'm all out of love, I'm so lost without you
I know you were right believing for so long
I'm all out of love, what am I without you?
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #645 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 09:38:20 am
Is right. Doesn't matter and it was an enjoyable, yet another mental match under the great Klopp, you just have to enjoy it. Sums up how through the great times and the not so great times we've always been entertained. You just never know what Klopp's team might serve you.
In that sense his team was always the most Notorious on Planet Earth, just sad our defence has Come Undone. Just Save A Prayer for the new manager, he has some work to do. Sorry, bye.
The Reflex reactions of some fans show Careless Memories. Oh well, as the Klopp era ends there will be a New Moon on Monday. I just hope that twat Rio isn't a pundit on the (Hungry Like the) Wolves game.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #646 on: Today at 01:38:27 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
Game management is baffling at times. Carragher just mentioned it, 3-1 up with five minutes to go, go long. Put it up the pitch and play from there.

Exactly why pass to Mcallister when he's surrounded by 3 players!  Lunacy, just go long.  We were in control at that point then went to pieces!
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #647 on: Today at 01:39:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:35:45 pm
The Reflex reactions of some fans show Careless Memories. Oh well, as the Klopp era ends there will be a New Moon on Monday. I just hope that twat Rio isn't a pundit on the (Hungry Like the) Wolves game.

Scary thing is we'll be back to the Ordinary World of competing for the top 4 next year you'd think, unless these lot can get back that gengenpressing, Wild Boys style that worked so well for us. As for the new manager coming into this squad, Is There Something I Should Know that means it's going to work out?
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
Reply #648 on: Today at 01:42:56 pm
If nothing else, last night will have shown the new boss what we are good at and what we are not so good at! A mobile physical DM is a must!

More importantly, I'm 47 and the Klopp years have been the best in my time and might never be surpassed. A great leader and an even better man. I'll have a tear in my eye on Sunday.
JFT97
